Fencing Sc Neil Periera 1.jpg
Buy Now

Scarsdale's Neil Pereira instructs a couple of fencers last winter.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

As a Scarsdale High School freshman, Neil Pereira began lobbying the athletic department to form a fencing team. He spearheaded the effort with gauging interest, doing research and presenting options on how a program could run effectively and cost-efficiently.

Junior year there was a noncompetitive pilot program and this winter there was an official varsity season, with more evolving to come down the road.

Fencing Sc Matthew Knudsen 2 copy.jpg
Buy Now

Matthew Knudsen of Scarsdale
Fencing Sc Leon Rode.jpg
Buy Now

Leon Rode of Scarsdale
Fencing Sc Neil Pereira copy.jpg
Buy Now

Neil Pereira of Scarsdale

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.