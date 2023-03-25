As a Scarsdale High School freshman, Neil Pereira began lobbying the athletic department to form a fencing team. He spearheaded the effort with gauging interest, doing research and presenting options on how a program could run effectively and cost-efficiently.
Junior year there was a noncompetitive pilot program and this winter there was an official varsity season, with more evolving to come down the road.
“He gave us a way to think about fencing for us,” athletic director Ray Pappalardi said. “He also put us in touch with the Fencing Academy of Westchester and our interaction with them has been incredibly positive.”
Fencing was not run like a traditional program with a coach. Instead there were chaperones to practices and meets — often Pappalardi or assistant athletic director Joe DeCrescenzo — and coaching was part of the facility rental fee at Fencing Academy of Westchester (FAW) in Hawthorne.
Pappalardi plans to search for a coach for the team for next winter.
“This year we did it just dual meet and training and next year we’ll be full participants, including Super Saturday, where the kids fence every other fencer in the section,” Pappalardi said. “I think it went extremely well. I think from the district standpoint we’re able to grow the program slowly, understand what the challenges were and I’m hopeful — and we have not done a full evaluation yet — we met the students’ interest.
“If I was going to give a gut reaction I wish we could have proceeded towards a more robust competitive season this year, but we learned a lot of things we just didn’t know about fencing from other coaches and from the people who have run the program for the section for years that you can’t capture until you’re in the middle of it.”
Pappalardi expects the growing pains from the last two years to yield positive results and a more veteran, more competitive team as the first year there was a mix of ranked fencers and novices.
This year there were 11 boys and eight girls on the team. For the boys: Seniors Himmat Garcha, Finnegan Kuhse and Pereira, juniors Matthew Knudsen and Leon Rode, sophomores Max Morgulas, Matteo Sohn and Brandon Witham and freshmen Noah Lerner, Jack Levin and Tavish MacMillian; and the girls: senior Cassidy Mo, juniors Ashley Allamby, Carolyn Chen and Anita Sannicandro, sophomores Liisa Hambazaza, Varvara Mankova and Caitlyn Wu, and freshman Sophie Lammer.
Pereira, Knudsen, Rode and Chen were team captains.
Pereira started fencing in fifth or sixth grade at FAW and a lot of his friends from there were on school teams, which sparked his campaign to start a team at Scarsdale. Getting a team for his senior year meant the world to him.
“If it wasn’t for Mr. Pappalardi and Mr. DeCrescenzo it definitely wouldn’t have happened,” Pereira said. “It took a lot of push and a lot of work and effort, countless emails and meetings and phone calls and going through logistics, but to see it all come through finally was amazing.”
The team competed against public and private schools and participated in tournaments. No real records were kept for the season, but results was not the focus of the team.
“It was really terrific actually,” Pereira said. “It’s amazing to not only expose students to a new sport — I really feel like fencing is not something we really come by a lot — and see them learn a new sport, but it can be quite challenging for them to stick through the season and learn the different moves and blades and concepts behind fencing. And the kids who did have experience, I got to see them grow more through the team, participate in activities and build this community that we had built, was awesome.”
Section 1 has nine teams — North/West League with Arlington, Clarkstown, Nyack and Tappan Zee; and South League with Ardsley, Irvington, Mamaroneck, Scarsdale and Woodlands — and uses United States Fencing Association (USFA) rules. Section 1 has foil and epee, not sabre.
“It’s great that our kids have an opportunity to do something different,” Pappalardi said. “We’re able to meet the needs and interest of kids that are not traditional. I think that’s great that to be able to expose our students to different types of activities that are competitive falls right in wheelhouse of our athletic program and directly meets our objectives as well as match the board policy on interscholastic athletics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.