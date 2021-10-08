How do you describe what has happened on the field so far this year for the Scarsdale varsity field hockey team?
You can look at their record and see they are 10-0. You can see the scores and realize they have been dominant. You can see the smiles on their faces and see they are having fun. You can sense that, after all that happened last year during the pandemic, this veteran team that has played together for a long time appreciates every minute on the field. You can tell this has the makings of a special year for the Raiders, but to put all that into words the team has made it easy for everyone to understand. Simply, all it takes is one word, their word, they came up with it and they’re sticking by it.
“There is a really good vibe this year. We’re all just so excited to be out here,” senior captain Haley Matusz said. “Last year was weird and this year we’re all so grateful to be out here playing. We’re really cohesive and have great chemistry and there’s so much love. We came up with our own word — ‘fhlove’ — and that’s been our theme for the year. Field hockey love, we’re having so much fun and there’s so much love.”
Taking to the field with love, the Raiders rolled on last week with three impressive wins, 8-1 over Suffern, 7-0 over Pearl River, and 5-0 over White Plains, as Scarsdale remained undefeated.
The latest victim was Suffern as Scarsdale traveled across the river Tuesday, Oct. 5, and came home with an 8-1 victory over the host Mounties. Even Scarsdale coach Lauren Barton was pretty impressed by the Raiders’ performance.
“We played really pretty field hockey, we possessed the ball for almost the entire first quarter and it looked like college level field hockey out there the way we were playing,” Barton said. “We scored at the buzzer on a corner with no time left on the clock and that just opened the floodgates for the rest of the game. We scored off some really nice passing sequences. Out of the defense, our ability to transition the ball up and down the field and across through the backfield to change the point of attack has been stronger than ever.”
Against Suffern, it was Mackenzie Mauro leading the way as she finished with four goals and an assist. Madeleine Greco also had a big game with three goals. Samantha Hoexter scored the other goal for the Raiders, while Skylar Matusz, Haley Matusz and Riley Iasiello each added an assist.
The only negative from the game was that Suffern was able to score a goal late to take away the shutout. It was only the second goal of the season allowed in 10 games as Scarsdale goalie Angela Hoey and the Raiders defense in front of her has been rock solid.
Prior to the trip to Suffern, the Raiders did record the shutout on Oct. 1 at home for their homecoming game as Scarsdale defeated Pearl River 7-0.
Iasiello had the big game for Scarsdale as she scored three goals. Parker Mauro scored twice, while Hoexter and Elizabeth Fine each scored a goal. Greco had two assists while Matusz had one assist.
Two days earlier, it was another shutout for Scarsdale as the Raiders defeated White Plains 5-0.
Greco led the way as she scored the first goal of the game to break the ice and finished with three goals for the hat trick. Iasiello scored the other two goals for the Raiders. Mackenzie Mauro, Parker Mauro and Fine each added an assist.
Hoey made some nice saves early on in the game to keep it 0-0 and finished up strong to record another shutout victory.
«We’re very proud of our defense and we like to get those shutouts,” said defender and senior captain Maeve Jacobson. “I feel we’ve gotten better every game and our play shows that. Our passes are really cohesive and we have great chemistry. It’s really fun to play with these girls and it’s a great feeling to be off to a great start, but we’re definitely excited to have a challenge and see how we compare to these other teams.”
Those other teams include four of the toughest games on the schedule for Scarsdale as the Raiders were set to start a big week against undefeated Clarkstown South on Oct. 7. Next up will be undefeated Lakeland on Oct. 11, followed by rival Mamaroneck on Oct. 13 and then Bronxville on senior night under the lights on Oct. 15.
Barton feels her team is ready and she knows the girls understand the task that lies ahead.
“It’s a great start and we are focused, but the second half of our schedule is far more competitive,” Barton said.
The Raiders will have to step it up. They know the challenge that lies ahead, and they know with a lot of hard work and a lot of “fhlove” they can make it a really special season.
“We’re so excited going into a really big week against really good competition,” Matusz said. “We’ve been getting really good starts, getting goals early in the first few minutes and that puts us in a good mindset. Going into a week like this, we need to get fired up and we need to come out with a lot of energy. We’re off to a really good start, but we’re excited to play against some really good teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.