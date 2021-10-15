The Scarsdale field hockey team may not have won its last two games, but tying the two other elite Section 1 teams bodes well for their postseason prospects.
The Raiders came into their back-to-back games against perennial powerhouses Lakeland and Mamaroneck after having ended Clarkstown South’s undefeated season Thursday, Oct. 7, by a 2-0 score.
Then tying Lakeland 1-1 on Monday, Oct. 11, and Mamo 0-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 13, was a statement that the Raiders are among this year’s best teams. While they were 10-0 coming into the series, coach Lauren Barton knew her team’s tougher games were coming later in the season and she believes they passed the tests thus far.
“I think we did a really good job working together these last few games,” senior captain Haley Matusz said. “We’ve usually had trouble finding chemistry with other teammates. Some players used to stick to one person because they feel the connection with certain players, but recently we’ve really done a good job transitioning on the field, we’ve hit every single player on the field and I would say our entire team is strong players, not a few top players. Our entire team is strong and that has shown.”
The Raiders graduated only one starter from last year, so this year’s team has experience on its side with mostly upperclassmen and nine juniors. The defensive unit of juniors MaryJane Callahan and Chelsea Berson and seniors Olivia Franco and Maeve Jacobson has been stellar, with juniors Samantha Hoexter, Riley Iasiello, Mackenzie Mauro and Parker Mauro at midfield, and seniors Matusz and Elizabeth Fine and junior Maddie Greco up top.
“There will always be players with more talent and more experience, and we do have players like that, but overall everything we’ve been doing this season has been reflected in each person on the team and their role,” Barton said. “This team is successful when they’re able to connect with each other. The ball movement has been beautiful in some of our games.”
While tying Lakeland felt like a win, not getting the win against Mamaroneck it seemed the girls walked off the field somewhat disappointed. Barton’s message postgame to them was clear: “You played a great game. Keep your heads up.”
“We need to have a little fire under our butts because our Lakeland game had so much heart and hustle and in this we felt a little flat, which we were a little unsatisfied with,” Matusz said. “Going into playoffs if we see Mamaroneck again we’ll be ready.”
The bottom line was that everyone played hard and no one let up. There were very few legitimate scoring chances for either team.
“We’re proud of the game we played,” Jacobson said. “I think everyone played really hard. It just was a tough game to play, pretty even on both sides of the field. We knew we have a little more work to do to play with Mamo and hopefully we’ll play them again in the playoffs.”
Barton remembers this year’s senior class getting blown out by Lakeland their freshman year during a “shooting exposition,” so to narrow that gap against a team that has utterly dominated Section 1 and New York State since 2009, winning 10 Class B state titles in 11 years from 2009-19, was rewarding. (Note: There were no state tournaments last fall due to COVID-19.)
“Not only did we tie them — and I am sure there are fans or coaches that would say they dominated — but it was very much a strong game and we came back from being down a goal,” Barton said.
Lakeland struck first late in the game, but the Raiders scored with about 13 minutes left on a corner by Mackenzie Mauro from Hoexter. The defense held on behind eight saves from Hoey.
“That was a good experience to know that even though we got scored on it wasn’t over,” Barton said.
Keeping Lakeland off the board for three quarters is an impressive feat.
“It was amazing,” Barton said. “It was such an intense and fun game. Everyone was playing hard. It was the kind of competition that high school sports should be like. It was two strong teams both playing well and there was only positive cheering from both teams. It was all you could ask for. Being tied so long was thrilling.”
Like every team Lakeland faces, the Raiders knew that even at their best they were going in with nothing to lose.
“I’ve been on the team for three years and we’ve always kind of viewed Lakeland as this fantastic program and the record they’ve had the last 10 years has been incredible,” Jacobson said. “To not only play competitively with them, but tie them, was really awesome for us. It’s given us such a big boost.”
Against South, Matusz scored from Franco and Greco scored the second goal. Hoey had seven saves in the 2-0 win.
“Clarkstown South we knew had been winning and they had a couple of players to keep an eye on,” Barton said. “We knew that would be the first big game of the second half of our season. We knew that had the potential to be pivotal to see if we could rise to the occasion. That was a good win for us.”
With an 11-0-2 record, the Raiders have games against Rye and Bronxville coming up to close out the regular season.
