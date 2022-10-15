Despite some mid-season adversity, the Scarsdale field hockey team remains one of the best in Section 1. The Raiders, who were finalists last year, will have this year’s upcoming postseason to prove it.
After starting off 5-0 with a 1-0 win over Mamaroneck, Scarsdale challenged itself with a national tournament in Pennsylvania and went 0-3. The rough patch came in the two games that followed as the Raiders tied Horace Greeley 1-1 and lost to Rye 2-1 as they were down two players who got red-carded for arguing with an official at the end of the Greeley game.
“Aside from us coming out extremely flat and not playing well, we also got two girls red-carded that game,” coach Lauren Barton said. “So that was just a game that was a good awakening for how we need to play, how we need to come out, what is acceptable on the field, how to handle ourselves better.”
The two girls thought they should have been awarded a corner, but the officials didn’t agree. While Barton agreed with her players, they knew better than to chirp at the refs.
“They’re not supposed to do that and we’ve had these conversations before,” Barton said. “We are a respectful team on the field, so it was a really good, important learning experience. The whole game was.”
Against Rye, Scarsdale had to adjust to being without two starters.
“They put pressure on us and we didn’t take advantage of opportunities, which was also a good experience,” Barton said. “I feel like recently we have been playing well. It makes a difference what you learn each game and how it helps your for playoffs. We’ve been tweaking things and working on things in practice directly after games in a way that I do think we are a stronger team now than a few weeks ago.”
The Raiders are used to scoring first, which didn’t happen in those games, so that was unfamiliar territory.
“We had to work on getting it back,” Maddie Greco said. “I think that’s good because it pushed us to be in a position of having to overcome adversity. I think it was good to make us come together as a team more and make us push harder and keep your head in the game when you’re down. It was good for us to learn how to do that together.”
After dropping to 5-4-1, Scarsdale rattled off three easy shutouts, topping Ossining 9-0 on Oct. 6, Ursuline 6-0 on Oct. 8 and Bronxville 7-0 on Oct. 10.
Against Ossining, Greco, Riley Iasiello, Parker Mauro and Samantha Hoexter each scored twice, Kenzie Mauro once. MaryJane Callahan had two assists, Greco and Iasiello two each. Gabby Lopez made one save, while Ossining’s Ashley Rosales was busy with 17 saves.
Greco had the hat trick with three goals against Ursuline. Iasiello, Kenzie Mauro and Elizabeth Duignan each scored a goal. Kenzie Mauro, Iasiello, Callahan and Leena Waterhouse each had an assist. Lopez made six saves.
The Raiders scored the first goal against Bronxville at the end of the first quarter with time having run out as Callahan scored from Greco. Greco scored the next two, Iasiello the next goal and then Kenzie Mauro ended the game with a hat trick, including her second goal assisted by Parker Mauro. Lopez had two saves.
In the more recent games the Raiders have been working on their depth as a team.
“When we played Ossining we dominated that game and when we had players on the field who aren’t our typical starters they were still controlling the ball and succeeding with passing and maintaining possession,” Barton said. “When they’ve had the opportunity, our nonstarters have really been able to play the way they’ve seen the upperclassmen and more experienced players play.”
Kenzie Mauro controls the field for Scarsdale. “Her knowledge of the game is really impressive and she will help the younger and less experienced players always in terms of where to be and what to do,” Barton said. “When I put them in against Ossining, I kept Kenzie on to guide them.”
With three games left in the regular season against Fox Lane, Clarkstown South and Suffern, the Raiders hope for more challenges heading into postseason.
“It went so fast,” Greco said. “I think as a team we all learned how to connect better. We lost a lot of seniors last year who were really impactful. Gabby as goalie has improved tremendously. She’s playing amazing. We’ve learned how to fill in the spots we lost and we’re just gelling as a team right now.”
Barton loves watching Greco go to the cage. “She brings fire and desire and heart,” Barton said. “She will just keep running and playing until she scores. She doesn’t stop for anything.”
Scarsdale often goes in waves of reaching the finals every three or four years. The Raiders were finalists last year — they lost 2-0 to Mamo, the team’s lone loss of the season — and hope to get back there and win it this year.
“It was tough last year, but I’ve been on the team since my freshman year and it’s nice to know we can keep getting back to that point,” Kenzie Mauro said. “I definitely think this is our year to crack through. We’ve grown so much every single year. We learn and it brings us another step closer. Last year we were really close and I just think we have the desire and the grit to get there.”
Mauro said team play is what sets Scarsdale apart this year.
“We support each other, we pass to each other, we always know when a teammate is there,” she said. “It’s really more like family, which really helps us to be close on the field. You can see that chemistry every year.”
