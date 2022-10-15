VFlock VS. Ossining

Anna Feldstein

 Elliott Zhang Photo

Despite some mid-season adversity, the Scarsdale field hockey team remains one of the best in Section 1. The Raiders, who were finalists last year, will have this year’s upcoming postseason to prove it.

After starting off 5-0 with a 1-0 win over Mamaroneck, Scarsdale challenged itself with a national tournament in Pennsylvania and went 0-3. The rough patch came in the two games that followed as the Raiders tied Horace Greeley 1-1 and lost to Rye 2-1 as they were down two players who got red-carded for arguing with an official at the end of the Greeley game.

VFlock VS. Ossining
Buy Now

Riley Iasiello

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.