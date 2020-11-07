After going two days between their first and second games, the Scarsdale field hockey Raiders went nearly two weeks before game No. 3.
The Raiders opened with a 2-0 loss at Mamaroneck on Oct. 19 and then played Ursuline two days later, winning 2-1.
“Ursuline we won, but it took us a while to get in our rhythm,” coach Lauren Barton said. “We didn’t have our energy. Coming into the game we hadn’t scored and energy happens when a team scores a goal. It was nice for the girls to experience that.”
Junior Haley Matusz and sophomore Maddie Greco buried the ball in the cage for the Raiders in the victory.
Nearly two weeks later, the Raiders were back on the field for their third game, a rematch with Mamaroneck. The Tigers won 4-0.
“We were not on our game and that was frustrating,” Barton said. “We really didn’t play particularly well and we made mental errors. It’s a big difference between the first Mamaroneck game and the second in terms of trusting our teammates. We didn’t play with that same trust and that was the most notable difference on the field. They were 100 percent out of rhythm.”
Mamo had a stroke within the first 10 minutes, a mirror of the first game, but the second goal the ball was hit and it trickled in and the Raiders were down 2-0. Barton regrets not trying some different things after that to give her team a boost, but she plans to do that going forward.
Junior goalie Angela Hoey made 10 saves. “It was a busy day for our defense,” Barton said.
Though there were a handful of defensive errors that led to a lopsided score, Barton credited her team with playing to the end, led by junior defender Maeve Jacobson, who stays back to protect the cage, and Emily Felder, a senior captain.
“Maeve played an amazing game,” Barton said. “She marked their best player and really shut her down when they were head-to-head. Emily Felder came out of the back as well. They really stood out.”
Not only have the Raiders only played three games, but they haven’t had a chance at many other normal season experiences.
“Overall for the season in general, because of the pandemic, we never had any scrimmages and we never really had any chance to try out different positions, different lineups for establishing chemistry or getting a sense of where someone else plays,” Barton said. “We only have half the field for practice, so we’ve never practiced full field. We’ve had all these challenges, so our games are such a learning experience.”
Ursuline, North Rockland, Suffern and White Plains twice are left on the schedule.
“I’m hoping that we gain momentum and we have a chance to do things like corners,” Barton said. “We haven’t had a chance to do that really. I hope we get to work through enough that when it comes to playoffs we’ve had a chance to really play together. We need to gel as a team on the field. They’re a great group and they get along, but we need to get our rhythm on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.