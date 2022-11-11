tessa and nina franco 2 by todd.jpg
Field hockey champions and sisters Tessa and Nina Franco

 Todd Sliss Photo

Athletic success runs in the family for the four multi-sport Franco sisters from Scarsdale. It all started in the fall of 2016 when Sophia, then a freshman, was part of the varsity field hockey team’s Section 1 champion/New York State finalist team. It continued with Olivia, who graduated last year, and now with Nina and Tessa, a junior and freshman, respectively, who won the section and are heading to the final four six years after their oldest sister achieved the feat.

Nina was 11, Tessa 9 back in 2016.

Scarsdale field hockey Sophia Franco photo
Sophia Franco
Scarsdale field hockey Olivia Franco photo
Olivia Franco

