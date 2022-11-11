Athletic success runs in the family for the four multi-sport Franco sisters from Scarsdale. It all started in the fall of 2016 when Sophia, then a freshman, was part of the varsity field hockey team’s Section 1 champion/New York State finalist team. It continued with Olivia, who graduated last year, and now with Nina and Tessa, a junior and freshman, respectively, who won the section and are heading to the final four six years after their oldest sister achieved the feat.
Nina was 11, Tessa 9 back in 2016.
“I remember going to the restaurants and having group dinners,” Nina said. “And I remember a play by Erin Nicholas running up the field air-dribbling. And she was so proud of herself and that experience and the whole team was so proud.”
Scarsdale lost in the state finals that year, falling 2-1 to Shenendehowa with the team’s lone goal coming on a corner with time expired. “I don’t remember the games, but I reflect on how me and my sister now both get to experience this,” Nina said.
Sophia graduated in 2020 and now plays field hockey for Dartmouth. She did not get to experience the sectional finals again as a Raider, but last year, second Franco Olivia, a 2022 grad who got to play with Sophia and will play for Catholic women’s lacrosse next spring, helped the Raiders to the finals along with Nina last fall. The team lost 2-0 to rival Mamaroneck, whom this year’s team beat 3-2 in overtime this fall.
“I think it’s fun to experience it and actually realize what’s going on and how it feels emotionally,” Nina said. “You feel so great about yourself and you’re so proud of the team. It’s great to experience that with other people.”
Sophia and Tessa each got to play with one sister, while Olivia and Nina got to play with two sisters.
“It’s great playing with Tessa,” Nina said. “Me and Olivia and me and Tessa are really super totally different pairings. I think that it’s great being with Tessa. Always having a sibling is really nice. They’re both different. Olivia is more serious and Tessa is a little bit more fun to have on the team. “
Tessa was all smiles talking about the opportunity to play with Nina after the Raiders held on to beat Bethlehem 1-0 in the regional finals on Sunday, Nov. 6.
“I love playing with Nina,” Tessa said. “She encourages me. She gives me so many tips. She’s such an amazing defender. I look up to her so much. It’s just great to have my sister on the team. I’m just so happy.”
Tessa remembers being “very young,” but what stood out for her in 2016 was “how much joy the whole team had.”
“It was amazing seeing how far they went,” Tessa said. “It’s so crazy because last year I was a ball girl and now I’m on the team. It’s so crazy and I’m ecstatic for how amazing my team did.”
Tessa isn’t among the starting crew yet, but she’s enjoyed every moment of improving during practices, bonding with the team and being a positive force on the sidelines at games.
“The energy that we are bringing on the sideline is always affecting them,” Tessa said. “We’re cheering for them or encouraging them by saying, ‘It’s OK, you got it next time.’ We do this thing called rowing with our sticks where we’re rowing the positive energy to the goal. I think on the sidelines we help a lot. And we’re learning for next year so it can help us out.”
But first, the final four, with plenty of opportunities going forward for Francos of all ages to make their mark in Scarsdale and beyond.
