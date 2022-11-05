Sc FH Maddie Greco 1.jpg
Maddie Greco

In what was one of the most clutch performances in school history, Scarsdale senior Maddie Greco helped the Raiders topple the Mamaroneck field hockey dynasty by scoring three goals — one down 1-0, one down 2-1 and the third in overtime — as the Raiders avenged last year’s 1-0 finals loss with a 3-2 victory.

“I’m forever grateful for her,” senior Kenzie Mauro said of Greco. “She gives 110% whenever she has the ball and she goes for it no matter what. She puts her body on the line and she wants to score. And she does.”

