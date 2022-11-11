Though the Raiders were mostly in control of the game, Bethlehem had one last ditch effort to tie the game and send it to overtime in the final minute of the New York State regional final on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Scarsdale led 1-0 with a goal 7:48 into the game and that was the score heading into the final seconds as Bethlehem lined up for a corner.
Junior Parker Mauro, senior MaryJane Callahan, senior Kenzie Mauro and junior Nina Franco lined up in front of the cage with junior goalie Gabby Lopez. Bethlehem inserted the ball with 23 seconds left as the rest of the Raiders charged in from midfield. Kenzie Mauro and Lopez each made a stop and the Raiders had the final possession as time wound down. The Raiders rushed the field to celebrate another dramatic win on the heels of beating Mamaroneck 3-2 in overtime in the Section 1 finals.
“They did a good job reading the play, but corners are such a strong goal-scoring opportunity that the offense has the advantage no matter how good the defensive team is,” coach Lauren Barton said. “It’s still a risky position to be in.
“I wanted it to just end. That last corner was really, really stressful. I was just glad to see when it went out of bounds and I could breathe again.”
One of the key moments in the game came with 7:32 left in the third quarter and Bethlehem’s goal was waved off for being too high.
The Raiders didn’t play in too many tight games this season, but this 1-0 game in particular was “one of the most stressful situations you can be in,” according to Lopez.
“You never know what’s going to happen next in the game,” she said. “You’re always on your toes and when it’s 1-0 there’s never a guarantee you’re going to win.”
She said the final corner was “all about mindset.”
“We really pushed ourselves to the max, even past our max,” Lopez said. “When we thought we had given enough we gave some more. When we saw that ball we just ran like our lives depended on it.”
The Raiders had a lot of pressure on both sides of the ball holding the lead in the second half, while trying to tack on an insurance goal. “We lost our style of play toward the end of the third quarter,” Barton said. “I think in the fourth quarter we got that back. That became our focus, not just getting the ball out, but playing the way we know how to play.”
Lopez had seven saves in the game. “Gabby had a couple of great saves,” Barton said. “It’s hard because she hasn’t been tested that much, so it’s hard to step up like that.”
Callahan got the Raiders on the board early. Kenzie Mauro passed to senior Riley Iasiello, who got the ball to Callahan.
“It was great,” Barton said. “M.J. just gives everything on both ends of the field, on attack and defense, and her goal-scoring she’s been on a roll lately. And she wants it. I was glad to see she scored.”
The Raiders had two corners early in the first quarter, Bethlehem a pair late in the quarter. Lopez, junior Abby Feuerstein and Franco had key clears in the quarter.
The second quarter was relatively quiet with three corners for Scarsdale. On the third corner with 2:18 left in the half, senior Sammy Hoexter’s shot was stopped by the goalie.
To open the second half, the Bethlehem goalie made a clutch diving save against a shot by Callahan, and kicked out shots on corners by Iasiello and Kenzie Mauro on corners.
Each team had three corners in the third quarter and the Raiders got key stops from Lopez, Franco, Kenzie Mauro and senior Lauren Zoota.
Kenzie Mauro tried to get the Raiders back on the board early in the fourth quarter, but the goalie made the stop once again. Feuerstein had a key defensive breakup before Bethlehem called timeout with 9:00 left to play. After a corner shot went wide right with 5:07 left, senior Maddie Greco got the ball to Iasiello, who returned the ball, but the goalie once again kept it a one-goal game.
Hoexter and Greco continued to play aggressively down the stretch, even if it meant winding up on the ground during some physical plays.
“It got scary and we got tired, but they played an amazing game and it motivated us even more,” senior Chelsea Berson said. “It was really fun.”
The game was played in rain and wind, but the weather didn’t dampen the excitement of the day.
“I never thought we’d have this opportunity and then hearing them say on the announcements, ‘final four,’ not just semifinals, it was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Berson said. “That sounds way better than semifinals.”
Berson credited captains Callahan, Kenzie Mauro, Greco and Iasiello for making the team feel “special.”
“Our captains have been amazing,” Berson said. “They just bring that community aspect. It’s a family, not a team, and it always has been. This year it’s just a connection on and off the field like no other.”
The Raiders had a week of practice between the section finals and the state regional and there will be another week to prepare before the final four.
“This week was a long week, so it was a lot of connecting and being serious with the game plan, knowing when it’s practice vs. silly time,” Franco said. “It’s about connecting on the field like we were doing today. We worked really hard for this.
“I think we’ll keep working on more stick skills, corners and being more of a team and connecting on a higher level of play like we always do.”
Barton felt the team was well prepared for Bethlehem based on scouting and skill work.
“I watched two of their games this season and their strongest player was No. 22, so knowing we needed to mark her from the onset potentially saved us from her getting the ball and just scoring early on,” Barton said. “We also tried to do the usual things that we’ve been caught on in terms of the Mamaroneck game where we let up too many defensive corners. Today we didn’t. Those are things we’ve been trying to improve on throughout the season, so I think there’s been a progression in that regard.”
Lopez agreed, saying, “Even this last week I’ve just seen everyone grow. Whether they were playing or not, everyone improved so much. I couldn’t be more proud of them. We’ve been focusing on how we execute ball movement, how we pass, how we talk to each other, communication.”
“I’m just looking forward to sweating at practice this week and just really working hard to hopefully win states.”
