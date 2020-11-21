In a season where almost nothing went as planned, the Scarsdale field hockey team has a lot to take away from the fall of 2020. No. 1 is a sense of normalcy.
“That’s been the highlight of all of our days,” coach Lauren Barton said. “Also the most normal part of school this year has been field hockey, even though we had masks and cohorts. It’s the kids being who they are and being supportive of one another. This is as close to normal as anything.”
The worst part of falling 3-2 to Pelham in 7 v. 7 double overtime in the Section 1 regional Monday was that the team didn’t have practice the next day.
“The sadness that came with losing was moreso that we didn’t get to practice one more day, we didn’t get to play one more game together,” Barton said. “It wasn’t about a mistake or an injury. It’s like the end of every season when you’ve worked so hard and especially this season with all the additional obstacles we attempted to overcome and hopefully overcame. It’s knowing all that work, that time, the effort was no more.”
Faced with playing two games in mid-October and then not again until Nov. 3, then having seven games in 14 days to end the season, it was a bumpy ride for the Raiders. The 3-2 loss to Pelham, which went on to upset undefeated Mamaroneck 3-1 in the finals, was the season summarized in one game.
“It was really exciting, really intense,” senior captain Emily Felder said. “They got pretty physical and we kept our composure. It was really unfortunate how it ended, but we really fought hard.”
Scarsdale doesn’t typically play Pelham, but Coach Barton knew the Pelicans had lost 3-0 to Mamo to begin the season and topped Rye Neck 9-0.
“So they were definitely going to be competitive,” she said. “It takes a lot to score nine goals in a game. I don’t care how bad the other team is. It’s not easy to put the ball in the goal.”
Sophomore Maddie Greco likened the game to a pingpong match because it was so back and forth.
“It was nerve-wracking for everybody on and off the field,” Greco said. “It was a great game to watch, a hard-fought game. I think everybody played to the best of their ability. It was a team effort and it came down to that one goal.”
Sophomore Haley Matusz continued her breakout season by scoring both goals for the Raiders.
“We did a really good job and our defense was great,” Barton said. “It was a well-fought game.”
The Raiders put together their second two-game winning streak to end the regular season by topping Suffern 4-2 and White Plains 5-4. In the previous White Plains game the Raiders lost 2-1, breaking their first two-game winning streak.
“Despite the score we dominated for the first quarter with corners and then they had one breakaway and scored,” Barton said. “We actually opened up down a goal and then we would gain momentum and dominate, but we had lapses and they would score.
“At one point it was 5-3 at the end of the game and I was trying to get in some of our younger players who actually haven’t had any playing time because we’ve had so few games and not a single one has been a comfortable lead at any point. I was getting in some younger players and they scored again. It was just a back-and-forth game.”
Greco scored three of Scarsdale’s goals in that rematch.
“I think in the second game we were revved up because the first game we felt we had been cheated out of a win,” Greco said. “I think both teams played well, but it was one corner, and I can’t exactly remember, that made the difference. The second game we came out really wanting to win and I think we all played better.”
Matusz and Kenzie Mauro, another sophomore standout, scored the other two goals as the Raiders had their biggest offensive output of the season.
“It was nice to score goals, nice to know we could score goals,” Barton said. “We haven’t scored that many goals in a game all season and we also tried a slightly different lineup, so there was an adjustment there as well.”
The lineup was constantly evolving throughout the season.
“It’s almost like every game we learn something new and we try to settle into what’s going to work and then we tweak things,” Barton said. “We’ve mostly — mostly, not entirely — had the same players on the field in terms of starters, but trying to see where each person plays best with each other and also basing it on what the other team is doing, who their best players are.”
In the end, Barton’s “go-to lineup” was junior Angela Hoey in goal; sophomores Chelsea Berson and M.J. Callahan and juniors Maeve Jacobson and Olivia Franco on defense; sophomore Riley Iasiello, senior Felder and junior Elizabeth Fine in the midfield; and sophomores Greco, Matusz and Mauro up top.
That’s a lineup with just one senior following a season where the team fed off its midfield line. In 2019 it was captains Liz Scarcella, Sophia Carroll and Sophia Franco.
“Last year the three midfielders were our three captains and perhaps three of the most incredible athletes and field hockey players and every single one of them is playing a sport in college,” Barton said. “We depended on them as a team last year and this year we really built ourselves up to play with one another.
“We didn’t really have any one person the other team could mark. Our talent, our effort, our hustle, it was really spread throughout the team. We played as a team. We didn’t have an individual who was going to dominate. We needed to depend on one another. In the moments that we did, that’s when we were successful.”
This year’s senior captains, Felder, Abigail Stein and the injured Victoria Wilson did what they could on and off the field to keep the team focused and bonded not only for this season, but for the future.
“I think we all learned a lot from the seniors about what it’s like being on varsity and what it’s like being a member of the team, the hustle, the heart — all of those things,” Greco said. “Those are important things to take away. There’s also the stick skills and working together.”
Felder said it was challenging with all the obstacles the team faced this season, but rewarding nonetheless. In the end she’ll remember her teammates and coaches for a memorable career.
“The girls are truly incredible,” Felder said. “Every one of them I am so close with and I’m so happy to be a part of that. I’ll remember when people scored and coming in on our huddle and congratulating each other, after that moment you connect so beautifully on the field. I’ll remember going to practice every day so excited. I’ll remember the coaches, they are amazing. I think they are the reason the field hockey team is so positive and the reason the girls are so happy to be there. I think it’s different than a lot of other sports.”
Bonding was a major challenge this season. “Of course you’re not supposed to do anything with big groups or unmasked, so normally in school we have team breakfasts every game day and we make posters and we run around the school and everyone knows that we have a game,” Felder said. “Obviously there were a lot of adjustments this year to being outdoors, to being spread out, stuff like that.”
With nearly 50 players between varsity and junior varsity this fall, the program’s future is bright, especially with so many girls who will be on varsity for three and four years.
As a program, the girls were happy to have a season.
“With COVID we learned how precious the season is,” Greco said. “We could have gotten shut down at any moment and we didn’t. I think the entire season we played like it was our last game and that added to everything as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.