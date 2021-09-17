There were some nerves showing early on in the first game, but once Scarsdale’s field hockey team got settled in, the Raiders were able to dominate. They scored nine goals in two wins, defeating Mahopac in the first round and White Plains in the championship game on their way to the Somers tournament title to open their season in style.
Behind two goals from Maddie Greco, Scarsdale defeated White Plains 4-1 in the finals of the tournament on Sept. 14.
Riley Iasiello added one goal and an assist while teammate Mackenzie Mauro notched one goal.
“The girls supported each other on the field both mentally and physically,” Raiders coach Lauren Barton said. “Each player had others in support positions and the girls also communicated with one another with both encouragement and constructive criticism. The intensity and high level of play combined with the energy on the field contributed to their success as well.”
Iasiello started the scoring less than three minutes into the game to give the Raiders the early lead but the Tigers answered midway through the first quarter to tie it up. Scarsdale, however, quickly responded just a minute later when Mauro fired in a goal on a corner to get the lead back. Greco scored shortly after that to make it 3-1. She added another goal on a corner midway through the second quarter to extend the lead to 4-1.
Scarsdale limited the Tigers’ opportunities as goalie Angela Hoey (2 saves) and Chinasa Ohajekwe combined for three saves.
The Raiders blanked Mahopac 5-0 in the opening round a day earlier. They had five different goal scorers: Greco, Haley Matusz, Mauro, Samantha Hoexter and Skylar Matusz. Anna Feldstein had one assist.
“It’s so nice to have multiple people scoring and for the girls to know that they don’t have to be dependent on any one person,” Barton said. “It’s really a team effort.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Raiders got rolling in the second with three goals to take a commanding halftime lead.
“In the first quarter they had a little bit of the first-game jitters,” Barton said. “But they came out strong (after that). They started trusting each other and we were connecting across the backfield and up the field with our passes. That was the big difference.”
Scarsdale’s defense was stout as Mahopac did not get a shot on goal over the 60 minutes.
“We were focused, kept our feet moving and had strong communication,” Barton said. “There weren’t any mental lapses in our defense.”
The Raiders, an experienced squad who only graduated one starter from last season, have some tests on the schedule upcoming with North Rockland on Sept. 17 and they host annual powerhouse Horace Greeley on Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.
“We always take it one game at a time,” Barton said. “Our goal is just to get better over the course of the regular season because at the end of the day, playoffs are single elimination so we need to get there, be in our best shape and play our best.”
