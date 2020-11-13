Despite playing in a downpour Wednesday, the Scarsdale field hockey team played one of its best games of the season, winning 4-2 at home against Suffern.
Coach Lauren Barton was hoping to pull that momentum into the team’s game on Thursday against Clarkstown South, but she found out late Wednesday Scarsdale High School would be closed once again for a positive COVID-19 case.
“It’s hard to tell with the lack of consistency every time we seem to gain momentum,” Barton said of assessing where her team stands. “We had a big game today and there was good chemistry on the field and the girls were connecting with their passes. We scored off of our first corner, which I don’t think we’ve done in the past several years. I think three of our four goals came off corners. That’s uncharacteristic and it was successful, so there was a lot of good energy that came out of that. And now we can't play our game the next day. It’s tough with the flow of the season at this point.”
The Raiders didn’t have any preseason scrimmages and after a handful of games they ended up with a long break due to COVID-19 and weather issues.
“Early in the season we were getting our feet wet,” Barton said. “We were experimenting with different positions and we’ve been changing who plays where. We’ve been mixing that up and I think we’re finally finding our sweet spot of where people are most comfortable, most successful, most able to connect with teammates around them. All those are falling into place. It takes time.”
Emily Felder, a starting senior captain, has been the team’s rock this season.
“When she’s on the field the pace of the game, the energy is palpable,” Barton said. “She had an injury and she came out of a game and energy level shifted entirely in her absence. She really has the ability to raise the level of intensity on the field.”
What follows is a young core that is not only making a mark this season, but will lead the team into the future.
“Maeve Jacobson, Kenzie Mauro, Riley Iasiello, Haley Matusz and Maddie Greco, they’ve been pretty consistent,” Barton said. “It’s a very young team and they’ll all be back next year.”
Barton has trouble focusing on the future this season knowing that “at any point it could be our last game” as she sees what’s happening around the section. Scarsdale hasn’t had any long shutdowns, just small interruptions.
“Schools are shutting down their athletic programs left and right,” she said. “There are teams that are quarantining and it’s so late in the season that you’re done. I haven’t even looked at the future. We’re trying to figure out what we’re trying to do for the next game.
“This could be our last home game ever and all the seniors had some playing time. It’s just frustrating. They want to play and get in that flow. It’s been hard to do so.”
Barton hopes to make up the Clarkstown game and have a rematch against White Plains on Saturday after a tight 2-1 loss to the Tigers on Nov. 9. The only other losses for the 4-3 Raiders have come against Mamaroneck. The regional tournament begins next week.
“I would like to continue advancing,” Barton said. “We had one mediocre loss to Mamaroneck and our second loss was pretty bad. I think we’d like some redemption there, play a better game and have another chance at that. There are a lot of regrets in that game.”
