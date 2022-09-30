Scarsdale field hockey Mamaroneck celebrate photo
The Scarsdale field hockey team celebrates a 1-0 win over rival Mamaroneck.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

With only a handful of elite field hockey teams in Section 1, the best measure for Scarsdale is how they stack up against perennial Class A favorite Mamaroneck in both the regular season and the postseason. So far, the Raiders are now the team to beat.

With a 1-0 win at Mamo — the first road win over the Tigers for coach Lauren Barton in her five years coaching the team — on Sept. 21, Scarsdale improved to 5-0 and showed their true grit.

