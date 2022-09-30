With only a handful of elite field hockey teams in Section 1, the best measure for Scarsdale is how they stack up against perennial Class A favorite Mamaroneck in both the regular season and the postseason. So far, the Raiders are now the team to beat.
With a 1-0 win at Mamo — the first road win over the Tigers for coach Lauren Barton in her five years coaching the team — on Sept. 21, Scarsdale improved to 5-0 and showed their true grit.
Junior Riley Iasiello scored for Scarsdale with 6:44 left in the fourth quarter assisted by senior Maddie Greco.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Iasiello said of breaking through to score. “It was goosebumps. It was a beautiful pass and it was just that drive to score from all of us and it just came from that teamwork and hustle.”
The Raiders used their speed to control the pace of the game.
“The first quarter we decided what we needed to work on was our through balls down the line, running down to the ball, because Mamo does a good job double-teaming us and stealing our stick-to-stick passes,” senior MaryJane Callahan said. “They do a good job compacting the field and keeping it in one corner, so we have to look at the field, spread it out, do all that stuff.”
The roots of the goal were planted in the first half.
“We had so much heart going into the second half and the more we got the ball going down the sidelines, kept pushing, kept getting that momentum, the more confidence we had,” Iasiello said. “I think we just had so much heart, so much hustle that really got us down the field to score that goal.”
Iasiello and Greco both had strong opportunities prior to the late goal and instead of getting frustrated they became more confident.
“It is a low-scoring sport and there are definitely times where it gets frustrating, but our team does such a good job incorporating defense, midfield, offense so we can transition the ball a lot through the defense, which has great balls up to the forwards,” Iasiello said. “The more we play together as a team it’s definitely not an individual sport. The more we use teammates, create passing opportunities and lanes, the better it is for us and the more confidence we have.”
The Raiders called timeout after the goal and were reminded to keep the momentum going to hold onto the shutout and the victory.
“I feel like us and Mamaroneck are always neck and neck with each other no matter the sport either way,” Callahan said. “It’s this rivalry that just gets us going every single year. It seems like we only really beat them once every three years, so when that moment does happen and to have someone as high as you skillwise just keeps you going to get better and better.”
In Scarsdale’s diamond defense, senior Chelsea Berson is the sweeper, junior Nina Franco up top, Callahan on the right side and junior Abby Feuerstein on the left. With new goalie Gabriella Lopez, a junior, the defensive unit has gelled despite having three news players this fall.
“It starts from the back, definitely,” Callahan said. “It starts from the strong pass down the line or a give and go. Everyone is either attack or defense, no matter if you’re a forward, mid or defender — if you’re defense you’re the first line of offense getting that ball up there and if we lose the ball and you’re a forward you’re the first one to play defense. Everyone has to always be on their game and be focused because Mamaroneck has strong hits and in a second they’ll be on the opposite side of the field. We have to stay on our game, be able to block them out, stay low, move our feet.”
The Raiders have seen contributions throughout the lineup. In addition to the defense, Barton has seen standout play from captains Iasiello, Greco, Callahan and senior Kenzie Mauro, senior Sammy Hoexter, the team’s center-mid, junior Parker Mauro and senior Anna Feldstein, who until this year hadn’t seen time in a big spot, but played “a great game” against Mamo. “Everyone has had their shining moments across the field,” Barton said.
When the seniors were freshmen, Scarsdale beat Mamaroneck at their annual pink game, but fell to Mamo in the Section 1 semifinals. Sophomore year during COVID-19 Mamaroneck bested the Raiders. Last year the Raiders tied Mamo in the regular season, but lost in the Section 1 finals. The last time Scarsdale beat Mamo in the finals was in 2016 when the Raiders went all the way to the New York State finals.
“Mamo is always a challenge for us, a great rivalry, and every year we come out with this fire to win and we did it this year,” Iasiello said. “It’s my senior season and we’ve been building up to this. A lot of us have been on the team since freshman year, so it’s this growth we’ve had together as a team that’s led up to this moment. It feels good.”
This was Scarsdale’s toughest game of the season to that point as the newcomers on the team were eased in the previous four games.
“If you hit the ball into the middle, Mamaroneck’s going to score,” Barton said. “Other teams won’t, so it was good to get game experience.”
A big change heading into this game after not being challenged was the Raiders didn’t come in playing tentatively like they have in past years.
“We ended up playing with tenacity and we played our game,” Barton said. “We didn’t let the nerves and all the other stuff get to us in the same way. This team really overall plays so well together, they trust each other, they pass to each other and they cheer for each other.”
Not being challenged every day is an issue for Scarsdale. While it did help ease into the season, there are things the team can do against other teams that it can’t do against a team like Mamaroneck and get away with. That’s why Barton entered the girls in the Max Field Hockey National High School Invitational at the Proving Grounds sports complex in Pennsylvania from Sept. 23-25. Scarsdale played games against thee tough opponents, Bishop Eustace Prep (NJ), Assumption (KY) and Garnet Valley (PA).
At the tournament, the Raiders spent most of the time playing defense as they lost handily in all three games. “I knew that they were going to be good, but to be fair I had no idea what we were actually going to be up against,” Barton said.
What Barton knew going into the tournament was the wins and/or losses would not impact Scarsdale’s seeding for sectionals. What she didn’t know is just how good the level of competition would be, filled with teams of girls who play club year-round, as opposed to Scarsdale, which doesn’t have that sort of base.
“It has definitely exposed some areas where we could be stronger defensively and on attack,” Barton said. “It gives us some exact things to work on as opposed to your generic skills and speed. What do we need to work on for one-on-ones? Any of the things we might have a tendency to do and get away with we really need to be practicing to be stronger on those areas.”
The Raiders spent the three games “trying to stay afloat,” but Barton appreciated the exposure to the sport at such a high level, likening it to kids in this area who play soccer at a young age. In other parts of the country they have that same culture but for field hockey. “Any weakness, any error was capitalized on by the other teams we played,” Barton said.
Barton got everyone into the games and made sure no one left the field feeling discouraged. In addition, it was a three-day bonding experience that hadn’t happened in several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so that was a major plus. There was a mix of field hockey and off-field activities like roller-skating, plus rooming with players of different grades, friend groups and positions on the field.
“We ate a lot of meals together,” Barton said. “It was nice for them to have that time with each other. Then it was nice to have the two days of the holiday, whether they celebrate it or not, to just be with their families and decompress. It was a good, but long weekend. Absolutely I’m so glad we did it.”
