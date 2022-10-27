SHS field hockey Sammy Hoexter photo
Sammy Hoexter fights for possession in the quarterfinals.

 Todd Sliss Photo

Though it didn’t happen as quickly as they would have liked, the Scarsdale girls field hockey team put two goals in against Arlington at the end of the first half en route to a 3-0 win in the Section 1 Class A field hockey quarterfinals.

With 4:34 left in the second quarter, MaryJane Callahan assisted Maddie Greco for a 1-0 lead and with 51.5 seconds left in the half Callahan scored unassisted. The final goal was scored by Greco with 7:07 left in the third quarter.

