Though it didn’t happen as quickly as they would have liked, the Scarsdale girls field hockey team put two goals in against Arlington at the end of the first half en route to a 3-0 win in the Section 1 Class A field hockey quarterfinals.
With 4:34 left in the second quarter, MaryJane Callahan assisted Maddie Greco for a 1-0 lead and with 51.5 seconds left in the half Callahan scored unassisted. The final goal was scored by Greco with 7:07 left in the third quarter.
Scarsdale pounded Arlington’s cage, which was well defended by goalie Amanda Cimillo.
Breaking through was big for the Raiders. “Their goalkeeper was phenomenal,” coach Lauren Barton said. “Without her the score would have been very different.”
The slow start didn’t get to Scarsdale, which is the top seed and now 12-4-1 this season.
“In the circle we gave everything,” Barton said. “MJ [Callahan] had her body on the ground multiple times. There was no giving up. I think we had some errors in the first quarter and we corrected those later on.”
Goalie Gabriella Lopez, who wasn’t tested in the game with one shot against, Parker Mauro, Anna Feldstein, Chelsea Berson, Abby Feuerstein, Riley Iasiello, Mackenzie Mauro, Nina Franco, Lauren Zoota, Hoexter, Callahan and Greco led the team to the win.
“It was really exciting,” senior Sammy Hoexter said. “We all were motivating each other and our practices were really intense because we want to keep going. We’re really working hard to keep going, but taking it a game at a time.”
Mamaroneck is the No. 2 seed on the other side of the bracket and hosts Clarkstown North in the other semifinal game. Scarsdale has to defeat No. 5 Suffern to make it to the finals for the second straight year. Last year the Raiders lost 2-0 to Mamaroneck in the finals.
“We just wanted to keep the intensity up, keep working well with each other, communicate and keep up the energy,” Hoexter said of the first round game. “We need to keep hard, focusing in practice, and honestly, it’s all about energy. We’re motivating and supporting each other throughout each practice, each drill, each game. We take things step by step and that’s how we keep going.”
