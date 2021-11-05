Scarsdale’s undefeated season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Mamaroneck in the Section 1 Class A finals. The two teams had a scoreless tie in the regular season following Mamaroneck losing to Lakeland, then Scarsdale tying Lakeland.
After a deadlocked first half, the Tigers finally broke through with two goals in the second half of the finals.
“We fought ’til the end,” coach Lauren Barton said. “We never gave up and after they scored is when we finally started playing our game. That was the pivotal point and then I think we had opportunities. I really thought we had a chance. I thought we came in playing as a better team, but I think we were outplayed the first two quarters.”
The Raiders reached the finals with a 1-0 overtime win over No. 8 John Jay-East Fishkill and a 2-0 win over No. 5 Carmel.
Scarsdale was last in the sectional finals in 2016 when they beat Mamaroneck and made the state finals under then-coach Sharon Rosenthal. They had previously been to the section finals in 2010 and 2013 and lost to Mamo.
“It’s always fun,” senior captain Maeve Jacobson said. “I’m always looking forward to playing Mamaroneck. They’re a great team. We always know they’re great competition. Two years ago we beat them at home. We always know it will be a difficult game playing against them, but we like the challenge.”
“It’s a big rivalry and there’s a lot of tension, but we try not to get too intense about it and try to keep it lighthearted because we’re all just here to have fun and we’re all just a big happy family,” senior captain Haley Matusz said. “We just try to have the best time that we can.”
Senior goalie Angela Hoey kept the Raiders in the game with aggressive play. She had 12 saves in the finals.
“She’s grown so much in terms of her ability as a goalie over the four years,” Barton said. “She really learned how to play goalie. She went from never diving for the ball to how we saw her play today, coming out and taking control of that circle.”
Juniors Mackenzie Mauro and MaryJane Callahan and seniors Olivia Franco and Jacobson were in the cage with Hoey defending corners and Mauro and junior Chelsea Berson each had big corner clears in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Hoey, Franco and Mauro each contributed to shutting down Mamaroneck’s first two corners.
On the third, Hoey dove back toward her right to deny a rebound shot and kept playing defense while sprawled out on the ground. Mamaroneck finally got another shot off, but the ball went out of bounds.
Just 2:28 into the second half, Hoey went to make a kick save, but the ball skimmed off her pad and rolled backward into the cage for the first goal of the game. The Raiders trailed 1-0 on the Natalie Mahland shot.
Late in the quarter the Raiders started to earn some corners that kept going into the fourth quarter. Both teams had a green card in the fourth and were man-up for two minutes. Scarsdale’s may have proven costly as a minute after the Scarsdale card, Mamo scored again on a pass by Mahland that was deflected into the cage by Hannah Rogoff with 7:17 left to play.
The Raiders had several more corners inserted by junior Samantha Hoexter and Mauro and they made multiple passes, but the shots got cut off.
“I’m really proud that we got this far and we worked our butts off to get here,” Matusz said. “It’s all through love for each other. We had really good energy when we got on the field and I think we carried it through to the end of the game. Throughout the year it’s been kind of hard to keep that energy, so I’m proud of how we held our heads up high and we put all of our effort to leave it all on the field.”
The Raiders were mostly disappointed they wouldn’t be spending the kind of time together they had during the season.
“When the season ends like this it’s a combination of we wanted to win, but more that we don’t get to go to practice tomorrow,” Barton said. “That’s the emotional part. Yes, we wanted to win and yes we wanted to beat Mamaroneck, but it’s sad that we don’t get to play together anymore.”
The team graduates Lizzie Fine, Matusz, Jacobson, Franco and goalies Hoey and Chinasa Ohajekwe.
“They’re our first seniors we had as freshmen, so they have been an integral part of our team, especially both goalies,” Barton said.
What stood out about the team this fall was the balance throughout the field. The Raiders have many weapons coming back next year including Berson, Callahan, Hoexter, juniors Maddie Greco and Riley Iasiello, and sophomore Parker Mauro.
“From the beginning of the season our coaches really instilled in us that we’re really a great team and we can go far,” Jacobson said. “We don’t play with just one or two great players who just dominate. Every single person on the field has their role and that’s what’s great. It helped us be a great team.”
Barton wasn’t quite ready to focus on the future while walking off the field after making the finals for the first time in her fourth season coaching the team.
“We really do try to live in the season that we’re in and not think about before or after, so I honestly was focused on this season and this game and I’ll worry about that later,” Barton said. “The girls were and are huge for this team, but every team is unique and the beauty of high school sports is that you don’t know what you’ll get or how the chemistry is going to work on the field. This is a really great team and the ending is the hardest part.”
Matusz was proud of the Raiders’ runner-up plaque, but predicts the team will be back to try to earn the championship version next fall.
“We have a solid group of juniors and they’re huge, like nine of them,” Matusz said. “I’m so proud of how hard they worked this year and I really believe they can do this next year as seniors and they’ll have the other plaque.”
