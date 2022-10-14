It’s not often where in five games through the football season a team has been part of four competitive games decided by nine points or fewer. When you’re 2-2 in those games, 3-2 overall, all you can think about is how you could be a perfect 5-0.

“Our first three games, including beating Arlington, shows we have potential,” senior captain Guilherme Quaresma de Moura said. “But then we slowed down these last two weeks. I think we have it in us to make it deep into the playoffs. We have Yonkers and we need to focus on that to win that game and then Mamo, which is a big rival.”

Sc FB Colby Baldwin TD.jpg
Colby Baldwin scores a touchdown.
Sc FB Guilherme Quaresma De Moura.jpg
Guilherme Quaresma De Moura
Sc FB camden matles.jpg
Camden Matles with a touchdown catch.
Sc FB Will Delguercio.jpg
Will Delguercio

