It’s not often where in five games through the football season a team has been part of four competitive games decided by nine points or fewer. When you’re 2-2 in those games, 3-2 overall, all you can think about is how you could be a perfect 5-0.
“Our first three games, including beating Arlington, shows we have potential,” senior captain Guilherme Quaresma de Moura said. “But then we slowed down these last two weeks. I think we have it in us to make it deep into the playoffs. We have Yonkers and we need to focus on that to win that game and then Mamo, which is a big rival.”
Despite having very few returning starters, the Scarsdale Raiders were on the brink of greatness, so they’ll have to pick up wins in the next two weeks against Yonkers Brave and Mamaroneck in order to make a strong postseason push and help their seed.
After a 3-0 start that included a miracle play 27-21 win over Arlington the third week, the Raiders lost 28-25 to New Rochelle and most recently 20-15 to John Jay-East Fishkill at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dean Field.
“I’m as frustrated as the Mets are,” coach Andy Verboys said. “We should be 5-0.”
That said he’s proud of his team for their fight, though he noted the New Rochelle game should have been a big win instead of tight loss.
“We’re right there,” Verboys said. “It’s a couple of plays here and there. The boys are competing. Our flattest game was New Ro. We were flat. We didn’t execute and we let them take it to us and they wanted it more than we did. If we played that game the way we played every other game it’s a three-touchdown difference. We played on our heels, didn’t start playing until the second half and in the second half we held them to 45 yards the whole half. The problem was 36 of them came on the last drive.”
On Saturday, Scarsdale opened up with a promising defensive stand to force a third and long, but a blown coverage gave John Jay a long pass play.
“That was one play and that’s seven points,” Verboys said. “The second one was we had them third and long and we get a pass interference call when we almost intercept it. There’s the two plays, 14 points. We score and there’s a fumble just before half and that can’t happen. We would have had a field goal.”
The Raiders didn’t hit open receivers of their own and left points on the field.
“One time they didn’t put anybody out on my split end,” Verboys said. “He was standing out all by himself and I had a pass play called. We threw it to the double coverage. He was out there and they didn’t know it. I knew it was going to happen at some point in the game because my split end would tell the quarterback the play and he had the wristband on so he’d just go out and line up before we broke the huddle.”
Quarterback Colby Baldwin was sacked twice and intercepted once to end the game on a Hail Mary, but threw a touchdown pass to Camden Matles and ran for a 1-yard touchdown.
Max Timberger put the Raiders up 15-14 with 10 minutes left to play with a 30-yard field goal, but John Jay quarterback Brady Feliciotto scored with six minutes left.
“We learned most that we have to start off the bat stronger,” Quaresma de Moura said. “We normally slow down at the beginning and then try to speed it up. I think most of our games have been like that. We have to start off faster.”
Feliciotto was 8 of 14 passing for 125 yards, a touchdown and an interception, with a long pass that resulted in a 64-yard touchdown to Noah Croutch. Feliciotto also had 27 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Evan Rossi carried six times for 24, the team’s only other rusher.
“We had a chance and their quarterback is a big, strong kid and he kept going 3, 4 yards — they did what I do — and we came up on the short end,” Verboys said. “Great game. We competed and now we’ve got to do it the hard way. We’re 3-2 and we’ve got the Brave coming in and then we’ve got Mamo.”
Verboys and his staff are still working hard to get more kids on the field and improve the team’s depth. Max Siegel is a junior who only started playing last year and he had an interception and a sack against John Jay. He stopped playing soccer to switch to football.
“That really wasn’t as much fun as what football seemed like and I wanted more of a team than there was in soccer that I could help more than I was in soccer,” Siegel said. “Having my teammates really tell me about the good stuff got me to get out there and play with them.”
Siegel learned quickly that Scarsdale will most often be undersized compared to opposing teams, but knows the team has its own strengths to utilize.
“We’re definitely one of the smartest teams out there and we have a great coaching staff,” Siegel said. “They know what they’re doing all the time. At our best I think we can be a top team in the section for sure. We lost to New Ro and we shouldn’t have lost. That was way closer than it should have been. John Jay, we played with them, but we definitely could have beaten them. We need to finish with the ball.”
While captains Baldwin, Noah Chappell, Will Delguercio and Quaresma de Moura have been leading the team well, Verboys credits the entire senior class that also includes Patrick Carroll, Dani Scheiner, Monty Costello, Andrew Lehrman, Campbell Killian, Nate Abraham, Liam Vasilescu, Logan Lynch, Ben Geller, Grant Liebowitz, Alex Vetrone, Ryan Chase and Harrison Ruback for having a positive impact on the team.
“My senior class has been really great,” Verboys said. “That’s what it comes down to. You’ve got to have a senior class that has the heart because then the younger kids learn that. We didn’t really have that early on last year and then the senior class stepped up last year. This year our captains have been awesome, but I don’t think it’s just the captains. It’s the seniors. Every senior, whether they have a “C” on them or not, they’ve come to play, come to practice and they work hard. They want to be the best. They want that perfect game.”
The seniors will be honored at the homecoming game Friday night, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.
“We’ve got senior night and homecoming so we’ll have fun this week, clean up all the little things and get back to being the disciplined team we typically are, get back on track and then worry about Mamo,” Verboys said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.