Colby Baldwin football

Colby Baldwin ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns against White Plains.

 Elliott Zhang Photo

Colby Baldwin’s first play as Scarsdale quarterback was forgettable as a pitch went for a fumble and led to a quick touchdown for Mamaroneck. The rest of the game, however, was quite memorable, as the Raiders held the Tigers off for a 39-30 comeback win to open the football season.

“The first play of the game I did not expect it to go that way,” Baldwin said. “I knew after that it was over. I needed that and then I was able to bounce back. We just pushed. We knew we were the better team and stuck in there with heart. Once we saw them get tired we took advantage of that.”

