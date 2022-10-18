Sc FB alumni 4b.jpg
The Class of '72 on Dean Field 50 years after their dream season.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Even before the 1972 football season started, Coach Ron Bouchier told the Scarsdale Inquirer, “This could be my best team ever.” Two months later he knew for sure that he was right, even though, unlike the 1969 team, the 1972 team did not go undefeated. Instead they rebounded from a loss to beat White Plains 39-0 in the Section 1 Class AA Bowl Game, still almost 20 years away from having sectional play in football.

Sc FB alumni 1.jpg
Coach Ron Bouchier 50 years later.

In 2002, 25 of the 37 players and their two coaches celebrated their 30th anniversary on Dean Field. It was during only the second night game in school history. NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gifford was the emcee that night, as he spent many a weekend on the hill with “Dandy” Don Meredith watching his son, defensive standout Kyle.

Sc FB alumni coach Bouchier.jpg
Former coach Ron Bouchier is greeted by former player Tim Curran, Class of '77.

