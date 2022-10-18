Even before the 1972 football season started, Coach Ron Bouchier told the Scarsdale Inquirer, “This could be my best team ever.” Two months later he knew for sure that he was right, even though, unlike the 1969 team, the 1972 team did not go undefeated. Instead they rebounded from a loss to beat White Plains 39-0 in the Section 1 Class AA Bowl Game, still almost 20 years away from having sectional play in football.
In 2002, 25 of the 37 players and their two coaches celebrated their 30th anniversary on Dean Field. It was during only the second night game in school history. NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gifford was the emcee that night, as he spent many a weekend on the hill with “Dandy” Don Meredith watching his son, defensive standout Kyle.
The greatest team also featured future two-time Super Bowl champion Rick Moser of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a one-two punch with running back Jed Dammann. Quarterback Bruce Crystal put up great numbers and Scott Kauffman was a threat on both sides of the ball. Mike Tasso was a beast on the line. The list goes on.
The 8-1 Raiders amassed 2,600 total yards, 1,726 rushing yards, had six shutouts, allowed only 35 points and featured 12 All-League players.
Though there are many players we have lost over the years since the last reunion, along with assistant coach Pat Menna, Scarsdale was honored to have Couch Bouchier along with players from 1972 celebrate the 50th anniversary of their special season. In attendance were Bruce Crystal, Eric Birnbaum, Evan Bell, Jan Lederman, John Turtz, Michael Menna, Neil Hartzell, Nick Rabiecki, Scott Kaufman, Chris Cardozo, John Reyelt, Ross Greenburg, Eric Birnbaum, Rick Handelman, Andy Fagoni, Dan Wolner and Kyle Gifford.
Other Raiders who played for Bouchier attended the reunion: Dan Grossman, Vic Grossman, George Leveille, Robert Philipps, Scott Rofowski, Stephen Nicholas, Randy Katchis, Stu Katchis, Rich Barbaro, Larry Caruso, Michael Manuche, Steve Tatti, Tim Curran, Louis Weisman, Tom Reno and Jeffrey Gifford.
Fifty years later and still the greatest.
This story originally appeared in The Scarsdale Inquirer on Oct. 4, 2002:
The boys of ’72 gather for 30th anniversary of Bouchier’s ‘greatest’
By TODD SLISS
In 1972, John Gutman wrote in The Scarsdale Inquirer: “‘This could be my best team ever.’ These were the words of sixth-year coach Ron Bouchier, prior to the 1972 season opener against Eastchester. This year’s team is making fans forget the 1969 championship squad, mainly because the present team has a more potent offense, a stronger and quicker defense and a top-notch kicking game.”
That article came after the ’72 Raiders won their sixth game in six tries, with only three left to play. Though the team lost its regular season finale 16-14 to Roosevelt, they destroyed a highly touted White Plains to be the Section I AA Bowl Champions.
On October 18, 1972 the final whistle blew and the Raiders hoisted head coach Ron Bouchier on their shoulders and carried him off the field at Parker Stadium in White Plains. With the intense celebration they forgot all about Roosevelt and the loss they had suffered the week before. The two memories — the 39-0 Section I Class AA bowl win over White Plains and the 16-14 regular-season ending loss to Roosevelt — are still fresh in the minds of the 1972 champion Raiders, which both before and after the season Coach Bouchier billed as the “greatest team at Scarsdale High School.”
Fast forward 30 years to Saturday, Sept. 28, and a lot has changed. The 1972 guys are scattered around the country, some grayer, heavier — the general signs of aging — though a couple look as if they were in better shape than in their high school days. Receiver Scott Kaufman showed up wearing his No. 40 from 1972. Despite his slim appearance, the jersey fits him well, though there would be no room to stick the shoulder pads he once wore.
And the football program has changed. Even though the 2002 Raiders went into Saturday night’s game with a 3-0 record, these were not the same Raiders as the late ’60s and ’70s. The team hasn’t had a winning season since 1990, but were on the verge of something big against a favored Port Chester.
In one of his all-or-nothing ideas, Scarsdale football enthusiast Rippy Philipps, Scarsdale High School Class of ’81, decided to take it upon himself to gather as many of the 1972 players and coaches as he could. As usual Philipps delivered, with 25 of the 37 members reporting for a reunion before Saturday night’s second football game under the lights at Dean Field, the very same field they spent their glory days defeating local opponents.
Scarsdale served as a refuge for these boys until they left their safe surroundings and headed off to college, leaving their childhood far behind. Many have returned to their roots on a permanent basis, making their homes here, while others have only come back from around the country for this one special night of reminiscing and revisiting.
“The reason I put this together was because I remember watching them in Scarsdale as a kid,” Philipps said. “They were my first impression of Scarsdale football when I was 9 years old. It’s a way to show the people of Scarsdale their rich tradition and history of football. For all of these guys to come back and to have Frank Gifford was just unbelievable.”
Yes, Frank Gifford, the Hall of Fame New York Giant and former Monday Night Football host, came to serve as the voice of the Raiders during the halftime ceremony. Gifford gladly accepted the invitation, though almost didn’t make it due to illness.
At Scarsdale’s second annual night football game, the motors on the rented lights sent an extra buzz throughout the complex. At halftime, Gifford stood at midfield near the massive maroon “S,” and in that voice that is familiar to NFL fans everywhere, recapped the season and called the names of the players and coaches, who jogged onto the field flanked by two lines of cheerleaders as the energetic crowd responded with cheers. One of the honorees was Gifford’s son Kyle, who was a star on defense for the championship team.
Frank Gifford used to bring fellow Monday Night Football hosts “Dandy” Don Meredith and Howard Cosell to Scarsdale to watch his son Kyle play. There were no bleachers at that time, just a grassy hill full of maroon Raider rooters.
“It was just a fun year,” Frank Gifford said. “We were having a lot of fun on Monday Night Football and we used to all come here to the games. We got to know most of the kids. They all used to come to my house. I remember how good they were, especially against White Plains in the last game.”
Another of Gifford’s sons, Jeff — daughter Vicki also went to SHS — played on the 1969 undefeated team. When Frank called him to tell him about the ceremony for Kyle’s team, Jeff said, “But they lost a game.”
Gifford rattled off a list of school records set by the team, most of which still stand: 1) 2,602 total yards; 2) 1,726 rushing yards; 3) 876 passing yards; 4) 112 first downs rushing; 5) 27 rushing TDs; 6) 255 points; 7) 35 points allowed; 8) six shutouts; 9) 12 All-League players; 10) eight wins (tied); 11) 22 interceptions; 12) 50 points in one game.
As far as individuals, running backs Rick Moser, a junior, rushed 713 yards on 125 carries and senior Jed Dammann rushed 603 yards on 103 carries. Moser led the team with 84 points and 13 touchdowns, scoring in eight consecutive games.
Quarterback/kicker captain Bruce Crystal completed 49 of 99 passes for 829 yards and nine TDs. He also completed 30 passes for first downs and five two-point conversions, and hit 18 of 21 point after attempts.
Receiver and defensive star Scott Kaufman caught 41 passes — 31 from Scarsdale’s quarterback and 10 interceptions against the opposing quarterback.
Two days prior to the reunion, with many of the alumni arriving in town early, some of the ’72 players stopped by football practice to energize the ’02 Raiders for their big game under the lights. One of them was two-time Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champ Moser, who was a junior at SHS in 1972.
“They told us that what we’re doing now we’ll be proud of forever, the people on the team and how we’ll remember them,” 2002 senior captain Chris Berman said. “[During the game] I was thinking about the ’72 bowl champs and I felt like I kind of had to show them we’re worthy to have them there. That’s a lot to live up to.”
When current Raiders head coach Bob Keith, who has done an admirable job in resurrecting the football program from obscurity since 1997, addressed the alumni before he took the field with his team Saturday, he said they would “try to give a good show.”
The Raiders certainly delivered a good show. Even though the team lost its first game of the season to favored Port Chester, it is probably one of the best games in Raiders’ history, with the team coming back to score a touchdown and two-point conversion with just over one minute left to knot the score at 21-21, just at a time in the game when it looked like the Raiders were out of chances.
In a back-and-forth battle, Port Chester took a lead and held it until the final minute of the fourth quarter. Up 21-13, quarterback Chris Saselu hit receiver Ted Detmer in the end zone for six points. As the crowd erupted, everyone knew it would be all over unless the Raiders hit the two-point conversion. They did as Noah Simon caught a short pass and landed safely as the Raiders and their fans rejoiced. The game ended, however, after the first overtime period as Port Chester converted for a touchdown, and Scarsdale did not.
So did the 2002 Raiders live up to that strong tradition on that night? “Maybe,” Berman said. “We played a tough game, but probably could have played a little better than we did.”
Had Berman not been on the field, had he been in the stands sitting with the 1972 team, he would have realized that the thrill his team gave their predecessors was a game they would never forget.
LEGENDS OF THE FALL
When Coach Bouchier finally arrived at the courtyard to the right of Dean Field where the pregame reunion was being held, his players swarmed around him like they were converging on the White Plains quarterback. The legendary coach greeted each player with smiles, hugs and laughs, glad to see each of his kids all grown up. “I remember their numbers, their great plays,” Bouchier said.
Bouchier, though often seen at the high school or some sporting event, has been enjoying his retirement from the athletic director’s position he vacated in 2000.
Bouchier describes the school’s greatest team as “good skilled position players, piranha fish defense, kids who loved each other and they did everything a coach wanted his players to do. They were great on the field, great off the field, a very special team.”
RING BEARER
The highest profile football player to come out of the 1972 team is undoubtedly Moser. The imposing running back still looks like he did during his playing days with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team he won two Super Bowl rings with in five seasons. He is jacked, still looking like the bruising force that used to rush through the line at Scarsdale, the University of Rhode Island and then the Steelers.
Moser wears his first Super Bowl ring, for the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys. On Saturday, former teammates and young kids admired the ring, asking to try it on. He let them hold the diamond-studded trophy.
Moser and a few of the guys stopped into now athletic director and 1972 team senior Mike Menna’s office at the high school, bringing in sandwiches from Young’s Deli on Scarsdale Avenue, the old hangout for the players. After that they went over to football practice to address the new guard about being a championship team and what they will take away from their high school football years.
“They’re 3-0, we were 8-1 — they could be part of history as well,” Moser said before the Port Chester game. “We had a very cohesive unit, we had a lot of depth and the best coaches, we were all friends and we won. We had the right people at the right time. We took a good group of guys and everything came together.
“That whole year is a blur to me, but I remember the bus ride back from White Plains and they drove us around the village of Scarsdale. We hung our heads out and said we won and people didn’t believe us.”
Moser, whose mom Peggy O’Connor Moser graduated from Scarsdale in 1942, still lives in town and she attended the reunion. Moser, who now designs and equips fitness centers and weight rooms for schools and municipalities for Life Fitness and Hammer Strength, was one of several 1972 Raiders who played big time college football.
“I never aspired to play pro football,” Moser said. “I did it because it was a sport and I looked at it as a very good way to get a free education in college. In college I didn’t set out to be a pro football player, but they drafted me and I got a signing bonus.”
TASSO TIME
Though it was Moser reaching the most glorified realm of football — the NFL — it was Mike Tasso who everyone, including Moser, billed as the greatest football player ever to grace Dean Field for the Raiders. In high school Tasso was 6-5, 240 pounds, a hulk of a man and a menace to quarterbacks and running backs throughout Section I and then at Purdue. But he blew out his knee and never made it with Seattle.
“He had the size, the speed, the weight, the attitude to make the big leagues, but he didn’t because he got hurt,” Moser said.
Coaches Bouchier and assistant Pat Menna and the game of football helped put Tasso’s life back on track when he came to Scarsdale as a freshman.
“When I first came to Scarsdale I moved up from Mount Vernon, where I used to get into trouble,” Tasso said. “It was a pleasure to play for Coach Bouchier — especially that year — the most fun I’ve had playing in my life. For me it was a huge change and they were a great influence on me.”
As he towered over his former teammates, Tasso couldn’t help but wander back to his playing days to think about why he enjoyed football so much and what drew him back to Scarsdale for the reunion.
“It takes me back to good times with good memories and good people, a time in my life when things were fun,” Tasso said. “What made it great was the people.”
After several knee operations kept Tasso away from his NFL dream, he has had a number of careers including a martial arts teacher, a body guard at Studio 54, a fitness club owner and a counselor with his counseling psychology degree. He doesn’t live too far these days, up in North Salem.
CRYSTAL CLEAR
It’s been a few years since 1972 captain and quarterback Crystal has thrown a football. He and his cousin, John Reyelt, who was also on the ’72 team, had brought some footballs for the players to sign for coaches Bouchier and Menna, Philipps, and Menna for the school’s trophy case, and picked up a regular NFL ball too.
Crystal made the day of eighth-grade quarterback Henry Ross by grabbing him to toss the ball around in the parking lot before Saturday’s game.
“It was great just to have a chance to test out the old arm and see the kid throw it back,” Crystal said. “It’s been a couple of years.”
It had been a number of years, about 15, since Crystal attended a Scarsdale football game and twice as long since he ran onto Dean Field during pregame lineups, so when Frank Gifford called his name and all of his teammates, “It was like a flashback,” but “I didn’t have the butterflies this time.”
Watching the game Saturday night, Crystal sat with his former teammates, marveling over the quality arm of quarterback Chris Saselu, who completed long passes to lanky receivers like Ted Detmer and Matt Zambetti.
“I’m glad to see the program back,” Crystal said. “I thought they hustled well and there was no backing down, no quitting even when they were down late in the fourth quarter. I felt despite them being clearly outsized on the line, they were not intimidated. From a ’72 team perspective I think they are carrying on a real good tradition.”
Crystal took his throwing arm to Lehigh University, where he was a back-up quarterback and kicker for one year, seeing a fair amount of action. He gave it up in favor of lacrosse because he “didn’t enjoy the college game as much.”
With the constant debate between the 1969 team and the 1972 team over supremacy in the annals of Scarsdale football history, Crystal, who says he saw every game of the 1969 season, never felt his team was better until they defeated White Plains in the bowl game, though he will never forget the Roosevelt game that “tore our hearts out” and serves as fodder for the ’69 team.
MENNAMEN
Pat and Barbara Menna came up from North Carolina for three reasons: 1) Pat was the assistant coach of the ’72 team; 2) his son Mike was a senior that year; and 3) their grandson David was playing that night in his senior season at Scarsdale. For the Mennas it was a perfect night.
“The thought of being here is so awesome to me to realize that Mike is now the AD and is running the show and it’s absolutely mind-boggling that David has really come into his own and we’re excited about watching him play,” Pat Menna said.
Pat Menna was the defensive specialist for the Raiders, the head of the legendary Mennamen, which shut out two-thirds of the teams they faced in 1972. The Mennamen included players like Barry Mabie, Eric Birnbaum, Reyelt, Dave Weber, Neil Hartzell, Tasso and Ross Greenburg.
“There were two parts of the football team — the runners in the back field and the people in the pit,” Pat Menna said. “The people in the pit were the guys that I worked with as the line coach for Ron Bouchier. We created big holes for them. They just loved doing what they had to do and realized if holes were not open, our backs were not going anywhere. They thrived in knowing that.”
The two highlights for Menna in 1972 were again working with Bouchier — the pair coached together for 12 years and had a combined 70 years of teaching in Scarsdale — and coaching his son.
“It was extremely nice to know that Mike was part of Scarsdale’s Section I winner,” Pat Menna said. “That also was awesome. He had a great day that day on defense against White Plains.”
Mike Menna coached baseball and skiing while teaching elementary school phys ed before taking over for Bouchier as the school’s athletics director. Menna was one of the guys who didn’t need to come back to Scarsdale — he never really left.
“I’m very lucky — lucky to have such a great family,” Menna said. “Both of my parents were alive and able to experience a night football game at Scarsdale watching their grandson play. My wife [Vivian] has also been extremely supportive with all the time I have to put in here.” (Mike and Vivian met at Scarsdale High School. He was Class of ’73, she was ’74.)
Seeing his father, Pat, and his mentor, Bouchier, together again makes the memories flood back for Mike Menna. With so many of the guys back in town, it’s like things hadn’t changed. They lived through the 2002 Raiders on Saturday. The night game reminded many of the stunning 16-14 loss against Roosevelt 30 years earlier.
“That 39-0 bowl game and the loss the week before to Roosevelt 16-14 stick out, just the amount of effort and work we put in that next week to show we are a better team,” Mike Menna said. “I have fond memories initiated by the loss to Roosevelt, when we came together with the leadership from our coaches. They had us believing we could beat White Plains when nobody else did.”
David Menna, a senior, is a second-year Scarsdale varsity gridder. He was the missing piece in making three generations of Mennas involved in Scarsdale football, which he accomplished as a junior. This season he has been a major force on defense, tackling runners and pressuring the quarterback.
“That was my goal since the third grade, to make varsity and play to uphold the tradition,” David Menna said. Seeing the 1972 Raiders, especially since his blood was involved, was a spark for the youngest Menna and his teammates.
“It gives us more incentive to play harder, to reach the level they were, to be 8-1 and go to a bowl game,” Menna said. “It definitely increased our play.”
As the Raiders walked towards the practice field, the boys of ’72, who were celebrating in the courtyard next to the field, applauded the 2002, making them feel like champions, too. “That was just an awesome feeling,” David Menna said. “You want to make the pro level and be in front of 80,000 people, but 40 cheering for you as you walk past is an amazing feeling and nothing can top that.”
FAMILY AFFAIR
As Scarsdale football is very much a family tradition — all of today’s youth teams have at least one coach who 1) played for Scarsdale and 2) has a son on the rec team — it’s not just the players who have fond memories.
Tom Reno’s brother Bob was on the 1972 team, but Tom also served a very important role. He was the team’s water boy, much like the youngsters serving the players water on the sidelines during today’s games. Tom, again a Scarsdale resident and youth coach, came out to share in his brother’s glory. Tom’s sons Mathieu and Colin are now in the still growing football program.
“When I grew up in Scarsdale we had a team for every grammar school and it was very competitive,” Tom Reno said. “That entire hill was filled in the ’70s — you didn’t need a night game to fill it.”
SIDELINE CHAT
One player who missed out on the 1972 season was Rick Handelman, who injured himself early and wasn’t a factor on the field. He tore ligaments in his knee and even though he got into Ithaca College for football, he ended up playing on the golf team. But his memories are just as vivid.
Handelman still sees some of the guys — such as Menna around town, Moser when he visits his parents — since he again resides in Scarsdale, and he keeps in touch with Andy Fagnoni.
What stood out to Handelman was the number of players that went on to play big time college football, and also the offensive and defensive schemes the coaches put together for the bowl win at White Plains. One play in particular was designed for the game and had the center hike the ball through Crystal’s legs and into Moser’s sure hands, which allowed for several big gains.
DREAM SEASON
The Raiders’ best season record-wise came in 1969 when the team was undefeated at 8-0 under Bouchier. The next two years were down years, as the team went 4-4 in 1970 and 5-3 in 1971. But 1972 was billed as the best year, according to most people except those who played on the ’69 team.
Scarsdale opened up on Sept. 16, 1972 with a 21-0 win over Eastchester, the team’s first shut out since 1964.
The following week the team took care of Greeley, 28-6, scoring in every quarter, behind 103 yards on 17 carries by junior Moser. Bouchier credits Reno, a roving tackler, who was involved in 11 tackles, with the best grade of the day.
On Sept. 29, the team had its second shutout of the season, 36-0 over Mamaroneck, despite several injuries to key players Birnbaum, Fagnoni and Greenburg. Senior Dammann amassed 90 yards on the ground. A Woolner block gave Moser a hole for 45-yard TD, and Moser also scored from 6 and 2 yards out. Crystal hit Kaufman for a TD, and after an interception by Mike Dalton, senior back-up QB Mike Menna scored on a sneak play. Defensively, Greenburg had an interception, John Walter a safety, Gifford nine tackles and Chris Cardozo eight tackles.
Oct. 9 brought Ossining to town for a 35-13 Scarsdale win. Moser ran 151 yards on 22 carries for two TDs, while Dammann ran 16 times for 144 yards. Crystal hit half of his passes, threw for a TD and ran for one. Tasso had a memorable play on defense, throwing the quarterback for a 22-yard loss.
After a bye week off, the Raiders won over Lakeland by forfeit on Oct. 21, and then had another shutout the following week, 32-0 over Fox Lane. The Mennamen held the Foxes for 71 yards, as Cardozo and Kaufman each made two interceptions.
The next week the team demolished Port Chester 50-0, as the team surpassed school records for total rushing yards and interceptions on the season, with 1,409 and 17, respectively. Dammann ran 141 yards on 20 carries and had two TDs. Crystal completed 14 passes for 113 yards and two TDs. Kaufman intercepted two passes and ran back a bad snap punt for a 44-yard TD. Woolner caught two TD passes, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.
Then the floodgates opened — literally — as the Raiders faced Roosevelt in the final game of the regular season in a torrential downpour, which ended up shutting down the team’s ground game. Roosevelt went ahead 8-0 on a TD and two-point conversion. Roosevelt took a 16-0 lead with the same combination before the Raiders got on the board.
Just before the first half ended, Dammann scored on a 2-yard burst and Moser ran in the two-pointer to cut the lead in half. In the second half Moser scored a touchdown, but the two-point attempt failed. Though the team had more chances to score, Roosevelt put the game away by intercepting Crystal.
Two 7-1 teams were invited to duke it out for the Section I Class AA bowl championship Nov. 18, 1972. Heavily favored White Plains, which featured future NFL great Art Monk and 22 more players on its roster than Scarsdale, was practically a rollover as the Raiders took the prior week’s loss to heart and decided it wouldn’t happen again.
They defeated White Plains 39-0. Crystal hit 15 of 23 for 188 yards, including two TD passes and two TD runs. Kaufman caught 11 of those passes for 131 yards and a TD, and also intercepted two passes. Moser scored his 14th TD of the season and amassed 102 yards in securing the bowl championship.
’72 Bowl Champions
10 Brian Murdock QB
14 Mike Menna QB
17 Bruce Crystal QB
20 Dan Woolner HB
21 Steve Apflebaum E
22 Ross Greenburg E
24 Mike Dalton HB
26 Kyle Gifford FB
27 John Turtz E
30 Bob Wolfson HB
32 Jed Dammann HB
35 Andy Fagnoni FB
40 Scott Kaufman E
42 Bob Reno HB
44 Rich Moser FB
46 Chad Tiederman HB
48 Gary Silverstein HB *
50 Dave Weber G
51 Jeff Salkin T
55 Barry Mabie C
58 Nick Rabeicki
62 Peter Eason G
64 Mike Tasso T
65 John Warner G
66 Eric Birnbaum G
67 Chris Cardozo G
68 Rick Handelman
70 John Reyelt T
71 Jan Lederman T
72 Evan Bell
77 Scott Geiger T
78 Mike Brehm G
82 John Walter TE
84 Neil Hartzell TE
86 Jim Howard TE
Head coach: Ron Bouchier
Asst. coach: Pat Menna
Reunion attendees bolded
* deceased
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.