Had Scarsdale defeated Mamaroneck on Friday, Oct. 1, senior Adrian Duval would have become a Scarsdale football legend. That Scarsdale lost 24-21 on a touchdown with three minutes left after trailing 17-0 in the fourth quarter does not, however, diminish the impact the backup quarterback had in helping lead what was still a thrilling comeback.
“When you’re down 17-0 at half it’s so easy to just crawl up in a ball and be like, ‘This is over,’ but our defense was playing amazing the whole night,” Duval said. “We kept playing defense and then once the offense stepped up we just strung together drives. On the sideline everyone was electrified. We wanted that game. It was ours. Unfortunately, it didn’t go that way.”
Duval ended up scoring all three Scarsdale touchdowns — he ran the ball only four times — while senior Bennett Abbe hit all three extra points, all in the fourth quarter.
“Duvall came in and played with an attitude and that’s what I expected from him,” coach Andy Verboys said. “Give the kid credit. We’ve tried him at a million different positions. I tried him at offensive tackle. We were trying to utilize his strengths and he played great. He stepped into a situation and took the reins.
“The team could have folded up, but he was a spark that helped us get it going. I’m really proud of what Duvall did. He’s very disciplined and he made great reads. That was one of his nemesis’ that he guesses — he didn’t guess out there, he read it.”
The Raiders only played five games in the 2020-21 fall 2 season with a very veteran lineup and beat White Plains and Mamaroneck back to back before a COVID-19 quarantine took away their chance to complete the trifecta against New Rochelle. Duval injured his dominant hand thumb after getting looks at fullback and linebacker last year and missed most of the season. This year he was playing wherever the coaches needed him.
“Summer going into 10th grade I got a lot bigger and added a lot of size, so I switched over to fullback and had a good year on JV,” Duval said. “I wish I could have played more my junior year, but it happens. We had a great team, so I was just trying to feel my way and then I got hurt.”
When starting junior quarterback Brian Nicholas went down with an injury early in the fourth quarter against Mamo, Duval, who said he is “more comfortable” with the ball in his hands, found himself under center taking snaps.
“Since middle school I’ve always been the backup quarterback because I’m the only other guy who knows the position on the team,” he said. “I was playing halfback and defensive tackle. After the Arlington game my groin started bothering me, so I didn’t play against White Plains and I’ve been kind of limited leading up to now, so other guys were getting looks, but I knew I was ready when I had to step up.”
Verboys credited seniors Ryan Cahaly and Nick Freihofner for their late-game blocking on the line.
“Cahaly played great and doesn’t get the recognition because I moved him to center and tackle,” Verboys said. “Freihofner same thing. They’re the ones that allowed Duval to do what he did. He read the options, but they did the blocking.”
Early in the game the Raiders were on their heels and Nicholas “had guys in his face all the time,” Verboys said. The team made some adjustments at halftime, but it took some time to get the offense going. “Until we got readjusted the speed was just too fast,” Verboys said.
Seniors Julian Glantz, Ethan Lowey, Reese Shelon, Cahaly and Freihofner and juniors Will Delguercio and Colby Baldwin play both ways and Verboys was impressed that they never ran out of steam. He said the team “ran out of time in the game because we didn’t wake up until the second half.”
“I have everybody going both ways, so I can’t talk to them to make adjustments,” Verboys said. “I’m talking to one or two, but I need the whole unit. It’s not until halftime that I can make adjustments. We owned the second half, but we got too far behind the eight ball and they hit one down the middle of the field on third-and-long.”
After not moving the ball for the majority of three quarters, it all started for Scarsdale with big runs by Baldwin and junior Campbell Killian.
“Colby and Campbell, both of them are dynamic with the ball in their hands,” Verboys said. “Here’s the problem: I was talking to coaches up top and they said it doesn’t matter what call we make because nobody’s blocking the white jerseys until late in the game.”
On the 35-yard Killian run to the 3-yard line, Nicholas was taken out in what Scarsdale felt was a “cheap shot.” Luckily he only sprained his ankle, but he had to come out of the game.
Duvall, who had taken a snap earlier in the game, came in and on his second play scored a 1-yard touchdown with 11:03 left in the game. Abbe’s PAT made it 17-7 and Scarsdale’s crowd was energized for the first time.
Sophomore Trevor Knopp had a big stop on defense with 9:34 left to force a fourth-and-long and the Raiders ended up with possession at midfield. A couple of flags against Mamaroneck helped the Raiders get to the 24-yard line and on first down Duval kept the ball for the TD with 8:08 left. After Abbe’s kick it was a tight 17-14 game and Butler Field was electric.
Abbe put the kickoff end-over-end and short to the Tigers and after the ball hit off a Mamaroneck player, Delguercio recovered it at the 36-yard line. After Glantz gained 8 yards on second down, Duval scored from 28 yards out to give the Raiders the lead. Abbe made it 21-17 with 6:36 left to play.
Abbe sent a booming kickoff over the Mamaroneck return man’s head, but it bounced twice and into the end zone for a touchback. On a third down play Mamo completed a 41-yard pass play. Shelon then saved a touchdown on a 28-yard run to the 7-yard line. On second down at the 3, Baldwin and Shelon made the stop for a gain of 1 and on third down Lowey had the Tigers runner by the shirt from behind, but he couldn’t stop him to force fourth down. The eventual winning touchdown was scored with 3:01 left in the game.
Cahaly made a solid kickoff return to the 37-yard line. The Raiders were unable to gain ground on three running plays and on fourth down Duval’s perfect pass bounced off the receiver’s chest and hands as he was defended well. With 1:39 left all Mamaroneck had to do was kneel to run the clock down.
Nicholas was 2 of 5 passing to Glantz for two catches for a gain of 2 yards, and Nicholas also ran the ball six times for 9 yards. Duval was 0 for 2 passing, but led the team with 50 yards on four carries. Glantz amassed 46 yards on 17 attempts, while Killian gained 44 yards on five carries and Baldwin ran nine times for 32 yards.
“A loss is a loss, but I was proud of them in the second half because down 17-0 they could have folded up,” Verboys said. “It looked like it was going to be a rout and we turned it into something.”
With a 1-3 record, 0-2 in league play, Scarsdale needs to win against the two Yonkers teams and Mount Vernon to have a shot at making sectionals.
“It’s an uphill battle now,” Verboys said. “There’s eight teams that make it to the playoffs. Hopefully our league wins the crossovers and we get enough to be the league with three [teams in the playoffs]. We’ve got to finish 4-3 and hopefully back door into sectionals. Strength of schedule has to help us.”
The Raiders are determined to prove what they are made of in the coming weeks.
“We want to come out and prove what [head assistant coach Bryan] Bagala was saying, that he doesn’t want to hear anyone talking about a 1-3 record because we’re a hell of a lot better,” Duval said. “We’re going to show that and we’re going to be an underdog in the playoffs if we make it. Just playing with that chip on our shoulders is going to get us places.”
