The Scarsdale girls’ flag football team is a two-time Section 1 finalist, last spring when they lost the pilot season finals 12-2 to Brewster and on Wednesday, May 24, when they fell 20-0 to Eastchester in the first official championship game. With a young team, the Raiders have no reason to believe they won’t be back again next year, hoping for their first title.

shs girls flag finals box 5-26 issue.jpg

“It’s always exciting to make it to the championships,” coach Thomas Newkirk said. “Our girls were very excited to be back up in Mahopac to try to finish the drill which we fell short on last year. To get there is always an honor and you’re facing a really good team after Clarkstown North/South gave us a tremendous battle to get to that point. Ultimately we faced a team we knew would be good and we thought that’s who we would face again. They outplayed us. The better team won.”

AH0U9524.jpg
Mia Laboy
AH0U9583.jpg
Gia Asen

