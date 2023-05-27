The Scarsdale girls’ flag football team is a two-time Section 1 finalist, last spring when they lost the pilot season finals 12-2 to Brewster and on Wednesday, May 24, when they fell 20-0 to Eastchester in the first official championship game. With a young team, the Raiders have no reason to believe they won’t be back again next year, hoping for their first title.
“It’s always exciting to make it to the championships,” coach Thomas Newkirk said. “Our girls were very excited to be back up in Mahopac to try to finish the drill which we fell short on last year. To get there is always an honor and you’re facing a really good team after Clarkstown North/South gave us a tremendous battle to get to that point. Ultimately we faced a team we knew would be good and we thought that’s who we would face again. They outplayed us. The better team won.”
Scarsdale had defeated Eastchester 14-7 for the league title earlier in the season.
“We threw the ball around pretty good in that game, we ran the ball well against them in that game and our defense played lights out in that game,” Newkirk said. “We had a pick six. Just overall we had a great team win against a very, very good football team.”
The rematch was all Eastchester as Michelle Tiso threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Carlie Brien, who also had multiple interceptions.
“We didn’t throw the ball particularly well and their quarterback threw the ball very well,” Newkirk said. “They have a really good player on their team, No. 7, who made some very big plays. She had four interceptions against us and two scores. She played lights out. We got pressure on them a lot the first time and this time we didn’t get much pressure on them. The quarterback was able to sit back a little bit and throw the ball well in spots. They had a great game plan, executed it very well and hats off to them.”
Newkirk was proud to hear his team talking about learning from the experience and the feeling of disappointment to propel them into next spring.
“I had a couple of girls on the team say things that I was very impressed with,” he said. “They told the team to take in the feeling and understand what it feels like because they don’t want to feel that way again next year. They said to work hard for next year so they don’t have this feeling again. For me as a coach it was an honor to see they were already looking forward to the future from what had just happened. I thought it would be something we’d have to reiterate, but they took that on themselves.”
Just like last year, the Raiders graduate three seniors, Katie Han, Mattie Silberfein and Mykaela Madoff. “We lose a lot of leadership and great teammates and great competitors in those three,” Newkirk said. “They will very much be missed. Hard to replace.”
Silberfein was a big leader on the team. “She’s a great teammate to everyone, a very nice young lady,” Newkirk said. “We’re going to lose her ability to bring the team together and be one of the most positive people we’ve had on our team.”
Madoff and Han were top defenders for the team.
“Mykaela, we’re going to lose a rusher who is just an intense and ferocious competitor who is also a very nice kid who tries to bring everyone’s spirits up,” Newkirk said. “Katie Han is just a veteran flag grabber who is one of the best kids you’ll ever meet. She’s always selfless, always trying to make sure her teammates are in good spirits.”
The Raiders return key players throughout the field, including Gia Asen, Lilly Tessler, Naomi Fischer, Emilia Gomez, Yuri Sato, Chloe Paquin, Ivy Boockvar, Brady Silberfein, Seka Silvjanovski, Mia Laboy, Ella Mulfinger, Leah Brown and Dani Horn.
“The cool thing about the team is that we are very, very young,” Newkirk said. “We’re looking at a lot of the team graduating 11 and 14 and 10 and nine and we sit back as a group that has a lot of freshmen and sophomores on our team, a couple of juniors, so the future is bright for Scarsdale flag and I look forward to trying to get back to being in Mahopac or wherever the championship is held next year with those young ladies. Hopefully third time is a charm and we can finish the drill.”
Scarsdale also separated into a varsity B team, moving two of last year’s coaches, James Serafin and Chris Pierro, to work with that group, which will help develop the program for the future.
“We were all there together with Coach Mindy last year in the inaugural year of flag and it was an honor for all of us to be there together yesterday even though it didn’t go the way we would have liked,” Newkirk said. “They did a tremendous job of preparing the girls to be ready to play and help us next year. I hope we’ll have a chance to have them up with us on a more permanent basis because all of us together started this and I think it’s a great marriage between all of us.”
The coaches have been overwhelmed by the support for the program over the two years.
“I wish I could have given our girls and our fans a better situation yesterday,” Newkirk said. “Unfortunately that was not in the cards, but I’m very proud of what they accomplished this year. The future is bright and I hope they go back to school holding their heads high understanding that we finished with the best record and we lost a big game, but at the end of the day it’s just a game. I hope they enjoyed the season and we continue having fun with this at Scarsdale. I’m proud to be a Raider. Hopefully we continue the tradition of going to the championship game every year. I look forward to that.”
