After a 7-2-1 record and a trip to the first-ever girls flag football championship in Section 1 history last spring, Scarsdale has their eyes on bringing home another title for the Raiders for the 2022-23 school year. With a 3-0 record and 12 games left to play in the expanded league, Scarsdale is getting ready for another title shot.
Last year’s 12-2 finals loss to Brewster still stings.
“I’m looking forward to great things from these young ladies and I hope the best for them,” coach Thomas Newkirk said. “I think they’re ready to make a run at this thing. The girls we have at Scarsdale are working really hard to try to go back to the championship game and hopefully this time finish the job.”
With 16 teams in the section, flag has caught on quickly. Scarsdale split into two teams this year to create a varsity B squad, so coaches Newkirk and Mindy Genovese have a stacked roster of 20 mostly returning players who have a year of experience to build from.
“I think we have a huge advantage on just flag pulling and understanding route combinations and what tendencies of other teams are,” Newkirk said. “We’ve learned a lot how to read certain things and the girls have come a very long way. They’re interested in learning and getting better at this game. It’s really awesome.”
Starting quarterback Ivy Boockvar, a junior captain, is unflappable taking snaps and throwing the ball. Sophomore Naomi Fischer and junior Brady Silberfein are two of her favorite targets.
Sophomore Mia Laboy, sophomore Lilly Tessler, senior Mattie Silberfein and freshman Seka Silvjanovski are the top rushers. Laboy and Silvjanovski are new to the team, so they’re added weapons this spring.
Junior captain Emilia Gomez leads a stacked defense that also includes freshman Gia Asen, senior Katie Han, junior Ella Mulfinger, sophomore Dani Horn and Silvjanovski.
“I call Emilia the GOAT because she just understands football on a different level on defense,” Newkirk said. “She always is in a position to get a pick or a pick six.”
Gomez’s instincts make her a rock on the field.
“I’m just scoping out the field and waiting for the right moment to attack the ball,” she said. “Once it’s in the air, it’s what Coach always says, ‘It’s everyone’s ball, whoever gets to it first.’ I just jump and attack it and start running. I can hear my teammates cheering me on and that keeps pushing me. It’s the adrenaline that gets me going.”
The team’s biggest test so far this season was against Somers in the second game of the season. The Raiders won 20-0 on April 12, but it was a 2-0 game early.
“We played a very, very hard-fought game against Somers,” Newkirk said. “At halftime the score was 2-0. I asked the girls to dig deep and show me what they were made of and we came out, got a stop, Ivy Boockvar threw a dot for a touchdown and Katherine Han got a pick six for a touchdown. The confidence just grew and the girls just took off from there.”
Boockvar completed 11 passes for 115 yards and ran the ball 98 yards. She had a touchdown and an extra point.
“It’s a great feeling especially because it gets really stressful on offense and defense in a close game,” Boockvar said. “Once we started to bring each other up and work together it works well. Once we scored our first touchdown we were all in it and it just kept coming. It was great.”
Brady Silberfein caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, Fischer three for 43, Laboy two for 30, Chloe Paquin one for 10. Laboy also rushed for 27 yards, Tessler 22.
On defense, Gomez and Asen each had five flag pulls, Han four, Mulfinger three, Fischer two, Laboy and Silberfein one each. Han had an interception and Mulfinger a batted ball.
As time goes on, the game is becoming more and more instinctual for the Raiders, who have a young core to build upon for years to come.
“The excitement on their faces, the smiles on their faces that they have when they know they’ve done the right thing or they saw something before it happens is just a great sight for me and Coach Mindy,” Newkirk said.
Having so many returning players has given the Raiders an edge this spring.
“We’re much closer as a team, so we definitely work well together,” Boockvar said. “Most of the girls who played last year are back this year, so the bond is still definitely there from last year. We just bring each other up and motivate each other and it’s working well now that we’ve had a year to build that.”
Laboy heard from her soccer coach and teammates how fun flag was last year and is using her speed to make her mark early in her first season.
“Doing this for football is a really good experience, definitely something new that I’m not used to,” Laboy said. “I’ve learned a lot from my teammates and my coaches. I’ve used what I know from soccer to help me in flag.”
There is still a lot to learn for the team, so having a good connection on and off the field is key. “If we’re having issues we talk it out and we’re always able to fix it,” Laboy said.
The Raiders had no issues in a 51-0 win over Peekskill and April 14 to improve to 3-0.
Boockvar passed for 94 yards and ran for 15, scoring one touchdown. Fischer had four catches for 44 yards and 10 rushing yards for two touchdowns. Paquin had two catches for 30 yards, a touchdown and an extra point. Brady Silberfein had two catches for 35 yards, a touchdown and an extra point. Silvjanovski had 62 rushing yards, Laboy 57, Mattie Silberfin 44, Lazarus and Tessler 10 each, Katerina Mikhailo six, Dickstein five.
Horn led the defense with seven flag pulls. Gomez and Silvjanovski each had three flag pulls, Fischer, Han and Kattan two each, Avery Dickstein, Mikhailo and Mattie Silberfein one each.
Boockvar, Gomez, Kate Kattan, Addison Lazarus and Mikhailo each had an interception. Gomez and Kattan each scored on an interception.
Gomez loves the energy that comes with a bigger league, more competition and a deeper lineup.
“After last year we saw we have so much potential and we were honestly so upset with how things ended in that final game — we knew we could have won — so we came back with the mentality of being winners and becoming champions this year,” she said. “I definitely think we can get that. We’ve already had some great wins and I think it’s still about working hard and playing well as a team, really being united so that when we do get to that level we’re all really together and in it for each other.”
