Scarsdale flag football photo
Buy Now

Dani Horn plays defense against Peekskill.

 Todd Sliss Photo

After a 7-2-1 record and a trip to the first-ever girls flag football championship in Section 1 history last spring, Scarsdale has their eyes on bringing home another title for the Raiders for the 2022-23 school year. With a 3-0 record and 12 games left to play in the expanded league, Scarsdale is getting ready for another title shot.

Last year’s 12-2 finals loss to Brewster still stings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.