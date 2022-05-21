Playing a ‘Friday night lights game’ is a special opportunity for sports teams to take advantage of the amplified audience and inspiration, and last Friday, May 13, the Scarsdale girls flag football team soaked up their spotlight during their senior game. While there was worry about the senior game being on Friday, May 13, the only misfortune that this Friday the thirteenth had in store was for Lakeland’s girls flag football team.
Friday night games under the lights are the famous foundations for the exciting weekends of high school students, so audiences are notably larger.
“In Scarsdale, girls’ teams unfortunately don’t see the same sized audiences that the boys’ teams see,” senior team captain Audrey Gendel said. “Part of it could be how the school treats the event. During the boys football team’s homecoming, the school government sells food and drinks, but the girls flag football team had to push just to play under the lights on Friday. To be honest, I’m just happy that we can play football at all.”
She continued, “[In Scarsdale] we talk so much about working to achieve gender equality and evening the playing field, so I’m so happy that we’ve begun to see actual progress in the form of the presence of a girls flag football team playing on the same field, at the same time, and under the same lights as the boys football team.”
Scarsdale’s girls flag football team did not just play under the lights but dominated 19-7 for its senior game against Lakeland. The game was full of highlights to give excited fans substance for celebration. The performance of the team’s underclassmen was particularly noteworthy. Reacting to the underclassmen’s performance, senior captain Emily Shawn was happy to say that “everyone gave it their all to win it for the seniors.”
After sophomore Emilia Gomez had an impressive interception, she eluded Lakeland players, scoring a pick-six. Sophomore Ivy Boockvar threw a fantastic touchdown to freshman Lilly Tessler, and Jordan Harpster also scored a touchdown to give Scarsdale a significant lead.
“It was a great team effort,” Shawn said. “I’m thrilled about how well the team worked together to get us a win in our senior game.”
Aside from the teamwork on offense that Shawn mentioned, the Raiders’ defense was remarkably strong.
“After No. 3 scored (for Lakeland), we regrouped and then managed to shut her down so quickly and easily, so she couldn’t do anything or get any yards,” Gendel said. “We wouldn’t have won the game if it hadn’t been for our defense.”
Seniors like Shawn and Gendel were grateful to finally experience the increased spectators and support of a football Friday night lights game.
“It was special to get the opportunity to play a Friday football game under the lights — looking back into the stands and seeing not just family but friends, too,” Gendel said. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, but thought was never possible. I hope the girls flag football team continues to play the senior game on Friday under the lights, and hopefully in years to come we’ll reach audiences similar in size to the boys football team.”
Although thankful for their audience’s support, the girls cheer on each other, too. Gendel believes “one of our team’s strengths and keys to success as a team and community is how well we motivate each other.”
The captains understand the importance of forming a community on and off the field, which was shown just before the senior night game. All three senior captains, Emily Shawn, Audrey Gendel and Olivia Pierro, were introduced before their head coach Thomas Newkirk delivered heartfelt speeches to each of them. Pierro, known for her impressive defensive talent of flag-grabbing, shared the tender moment with her father Chris, who is also an assistant coach. Along with the kind words, they were each given flowers and took pictures with their parents, making the night special.
The supportive energy that the girls bring to their games is impressive.
“The sideline cheering after every positive play gets us so hyped on the field to make us work that much harder in the game,” Gendel said. “The team is a great community, and there’s no feeling like scoring a touchdown — everyone hugging each other on the field.”
Newkirk’s flag team seems to be an unstoppable force offensively, defensively and as a community.
“It’s just a cool experience,” Gendel said. “It’s special for a girl to be able to play high school football. It’s something that I never thought would happen, especially under the lights.”
Scarsdale concluded the regular season at 5-1-1 following a 37-16 win over host Mahopac on Wednesday, May 18. The Raiders built a commanding 29-0 halftime lead. Shawn caught two touchdown passes to help build the first half lead.
The Raiders will host Mahopac in the opening round of the playoffs Friday, May 20, at 4:30 p.m.
