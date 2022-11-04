The final scores speak for themselves: Carmel 38, Scarsdale 0 and Panas 49, Edgemont 6. That’s the way the playoffs ended for the local teams, for Scarsdale in the opening round of the Section 1 Class AA tournament, for Edgemont in the semifinals of the independent league bracket.
Defending state champion Carmel ran the ball all night on Oct. 28 and the Raiders couldn’t contain the Rams on the ground. Scarsdale senior quarterback Colby Baldwin threw the ball more than ever and while his passes were good, Carmel’s defense was great in deflecting balls and picking off three passes.
“We missed a lot of big opportunities by inches, some deep balls, some ankle-biters on Colby when he was close to breaking it,” junior Trevor Knopp said. “I think the score looked worse than it actually is. We showed we can play with anyone if we come ready to play.”
Baldwin, playing QB for the first time in his career for the entire fall season, completed 7 of 24 passes for 89 yards, showing major improvement from earlier in the season.
“We changed the offense fully, so we did that pretty well,” Baldwin said. “Offense we have bursts of really good football this year. We sent to a spread and we were fully spread today, another game we were under-center spread, switched that up a little bit. We did all different types of motions.
“We adjusted on defense and played tough. Maybe we didn’t always do it right — not always using our heads out there — but we played tough. We did defenses we hadn’t don before. Today against Carmel we were inverting and doing some new stuff.”
Carmel kicked off and Scarsdale started at its own 17-yard line, but went three-and-out. Carmel started off with a short field at the Scarsdale 45 and after a 19-yard touchdown was called back due to a penalty, got to the 14-yard line after two runs. An incomplete pass led to a field goal and a 3-0 lead with 7:28 left in the first quarter.
On second down, Baldwin was ruled to have fumbled while dropping back and passing and Carmel recovered at the 18-yard line. It took one play to score an 18-yard touchdown and after a two-point conversion the Raiders trailed 11-0 with 6:22 left.
The Raiders went three-and-out again and Carmel ran the ball three times for a first down before completing a 39-yard pass to the 1-yard line. A touchdown on the next play and the point after made it 18-0 with 2:36 left in the first.
The Raiders’ next drive ended on a third down interception. In the first minutes of the second quarter Carmel scored again to go up 25-0. The game went similarly the rest of the first half and ended at 38-0, which ended up being the final score.
The moral victory for Scarsdale came in qualifying for sectionals, which they had not done in 2021. There were no playoffs in the fall 2 season for the 2020-21 school year. In 2019, the Panthers returned to the playoffs after not making it in 2018 for the first time in nearly a decade.
“It’s cool and you’d like to see the good in it and everything, but we had bigger goals,” Baldwin said. “There were a few bad losses in the season that we kind of gave away, so that got us to the point where we’d have to play the No. 1 seed in the first round of playoffs. We kind of set ourselves up in a bad way there, but our mindset was to come out and play as hard as we could today and hopefully something could happen, hopefully we could win the game.”
This season Scarsdale had several tight games, some that went their way, some that didn’t. They held off White Plains 39-30 and beat Arlington 27-21 on a last ditch effort, but lost 28-25 to New Rochelle and 20-15 to John Jay-East Fishkill. The other three regular season games were blowouts, a 41-6 win over Ossining, a 41-0 win over Yonkers Brave and a 38-7 loss to Mamaroneck to go 4-3.
Baldwin hopes the returning players took away not only what it takes to make playoffs, but what it takes to compete there.
“You’ve got to be big, strong and fast to be able to play at a high level,” he said. “That’s always the goal, so hopefully these kids can take that away: weight room the rest of the year and into the summer to get stronger and work hard overall. Hopefully they can get better and have a good season next year.”
Knopp was one of the last to leave the field, soaking in the defeat and looking ahead to 2023.
“It puts a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “We’re going to be working hard all offseason, harder than we ever had in the weight room and on the field, captains’ practices, things like that. We’re going to be back.”
Assistant coach Bryan Bagala credited the senior captains, Baldwin, Will Delguercio, Noah Chappell and Guilherme Quaresma de Moura, along with the entire senior class including Monty Costello, Patrick Carroll, Alexi Hairatidis, Andrew Lehrman, Dani Scheiner, Campbell Killian, Nate Abraham, Liam Vasilescu, Logan Lynch, Grant Liebowitz, Ben Geller, Alex Vetrone, Ryan Chase and Harrison Ruback for their leadership.
“The kids followed their lead and played hard,” Bagala said. “This group of seniors, after missing playoffs last year, they had to be back in the playoffs and they were. It hurt last year and the other kids followed the captains’ lead. They’re not big rah-rah vocal guys, but the other players see how they work, how they prepare, how they play as hard as they can every single snap.”
Bagala was proud of the team for challenging Carmel in the quarterfinals.
“They’re the defending state champs and they’re well coached,” he said. “We wanted to come out here, play as hard as we could and give everything we had knowing that it’s the playoffs and you leave nothing on the line. Our kids fought. They fought to the very end.”
With one more consolation game left to play, the coaching staff urged the team to keep up that energy and positive attitude.
“Football teaches more about life than anything,” Bagala said. “It’s the ultimate team game. You have to push people around you to do better, prepare and do your best so when your time comes you can shine. We have some kids that are excellent at that, especially our leaders, and you take those lessons from football and apply it to life. Whatever you do you give it everything you’ve got.”
Edgemont ends season
In a rematch with Panas, Edgemont, like it had been in pulling off an intense 21-20 win over Port Chester a week earlier, was short-handed and did its best to use younger and less experienced players in key spots.
Though Edgemont had been hoping for a closer game after falling 45-7 in the regular season, Panas again dominated with a 49-6 win.
The Panthers were without running backs Peter Ellinikos and Joey Saito.
“We were still pretty banged up,” coach James Pape said. “We were on our fourth string running back, third string middle linebacker, a couple of our prominent starters were a little dinged up. We weren’t 100% going into the game. The guys that were stepping up into bigger roles were just overmatched.”
Still, the team showed a “no quit attitude,” according to Pape.
“They were put in a position and they accepted the role,” Pape said. “They said they were up for the challenge. Physically and mentally they were getting themselves prepared. It just didn’t work out for us.”
After having standout performances against Port Chester, things weren’t as easy for junior backup quarterback David Larsen and junior third string running back David Barlow, who was unable to play. Larsen completed 4 of 16 passes for 18 yards and threw only one interception. Larsen had a big game on the ground with 93 yards on 16 carries, but the rest of the ground game was five carries for -4 yards. Senior Milan Gialleonardo carried the ball once for a 5-yard touchdown.
“David Larsen had a big game as quarterback for us,” Pape said. “He stood in there strong, showed a lot of grit, a lot of heart.”
The team also had junior Michael Capcioppo step up at cornerback on defense, a new position for him. “He got banged up and didn’t really have a lot of practice reps at it or live game reps playing corner, but he stepped up to the challenge,” Pape said. “He played well for us. There was some brightness to the darkness.”
The team will graduate Peter Ellinikos, who had 498 yards rushing over six games before his injury, Gialleonardo, who put up big numbers as quarterback before switching positions, Conor Fisher, Logan Gordon, key receiver Davis Kim, Coltrane Young and line anchors Jesse Kaminskas and Nathaniel Parsons, who all played major roles throughout the offense and defense when healthy.
“They showed the younger guys what it means to be an Edgemont football player,” Pape said. “It’s not all about just putting on the pads and going out there and playing football. It’s a lot of the intangibles, helping out your fellow teammates, being there for them through thick and thin, adversity, the ups and downs, just overall a lot of the things it’s hard to coach. It’s trying to explain to a player that never-give-up attitude that’s kind of built through adversity. It’s very easy to give up and quit, so the seniors showed them that we’re a gritty football team, Edgemont football, and this is who we are.”
Many of the young players were forced into key roles, especially in the playoffs, which will bode well for Edgemont next fall. Others like junior Joey Saito, who was having a big year on both sides of the ball before his injury, will also be back.
“They got playing time a little earlier than expected, so they see the kind of talent, the kind of player they’re going to be lined up against, so they know they have to work that much harder in the offseason,” Pape said. “It’s not only getting their bodies prepared, but getting mentally prepared to know their assignments and what-ifs?, like what if this guys does this, so it was a good learning experience.”
The biggest question for Edgemont is whether they will be in the independent league or returning to Class B. Either way, the offseason workouts will be crucial in building on this year.
“Stopping a team on the goal line on a two-point conversion [Port Chester] vs. playing a team that is really out of your league [Panas], you’re going to have that sometimes, not only in football but in life,” Pape said. “It’s how you roll with the punches. They learned a lot. They learned to never give up, keep working hard, and they also learned what they need in order to be at that same level.”
