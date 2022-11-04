IMG_2697 copy Campbell Kilian by todd.jpg
Campbell Killian defended by Carmel.

 Todd Sliss Photo

The final scores speak for themselves: Carmel 38, Scarsdale 0 and Panas 49, Edgemont 6. That’s the way the playoffs ended for the local teams, for Scarsdale in the opening round of the Section 1 Class AA tournament, for Edgemont in the semifinals of the independent league bracket.

Defending state champion Carmel ran the ball all night on Oct. 28 and the Raiders couldn’t contain the Rams on the ground. Scarsdale senior quarterback Colby Baldwin threw the ball more than ever and while his passes were good, Carmel’s defense was great in deflecting balls and picking off three passes.

IMG_2783 colby Baldwin run by todd.jpg
Colby Baldwin on the run.
IMG_2586 trevor knopp tackle by todd.jpg
Trevor Knopp with the tackle.
IMG_2819 copy michael vibbert catch by todd.jpg
Michael Vibbert with the catch.
IMG_2925 copy colby baldwin pass by todd.jpg
Colby Baldwin back to pass.

