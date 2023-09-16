Through Sunday, Sept. 24, voting is open for 2023 Scarsdale High School graduate Mykaela Madoff and nine other tri-state area football players for USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants.
Madoff was a Week 1 nominee competing to be 1 of 11 finalists who will receive grant money for their football program. The grand prize winner’s school will get $9,000, while each finalist’s program will be award $1,000. The grand prize winner and his or her coach will also be honored on the field at a Giants game later in the season.
Nominees were asked to choose between will, commitment and dedication as the theme for their application. Madoff, who has suffered much loss in her life — older brother Tyler was lost at sea on a kayaking tour trip in 2012 and her mother Marianne to leukemia in 2021 — chose dedication:
“When I was a sophomore, my mother lost her two-year battle with leukemia,” she wrote. “She was beautiful inside and out, a beloved light for my family, our friends, and our community. She taught me resilience in pushing on after we lost my brother in 2012. She taught me fight in never giving up throughout the ups and downs of her treatment. She taught me the importance of gratitude and humor in the face of such pain. Losing her was and is unimaginable, but through schoolwork and sports I regained my sense of self. One year after her passing, I campaigned through the Students of the Year competition to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. In seven weeks, I managed to raise $117,000 for the cause in honor of my mother, Marianne Madoff.
“In my junior and senior years, I dedicated myself to my schoolwork and my team. I made sure that my emotional pain never stopped me from reaching my full academic potential, nor would it stop me from inspiring greatness in my teammates. Despite all my family’s hardship, I am going to Cornell University with a 3.88 high school GPA, and I plan to promote flag football in my four years there. In season, I competed throughout every play, and helped my team to the finals of our section where we finished with an outstanding record. I am so grateful for the lifelong friends I have made, the coaches who have challenged and supported me, and the memories I’ll cherish from Scarsdale Flag Football. I am so honored to have been nominated for this award.”
Visit https://bit.ly/3PBJZQX to learn more about the nominees and vote.
— Todd Sliss
