In 2013, Scarsdale football broke a 25-year losing streak against New Rochelle. The Raiders have been determined not to wait another 25 years for a victory over the elite team in Class AA.
Since that win in 2013, a 14-7 victory in which then-junior James Nicholas scored two touchdowns, New Ro’ spoiled two of Scarsdale’s better seasons in back-to-back years when the Raiders made the Section 1 semifinals for the first time in 2015 (33-7 loss) and the finals for the first time in 2016 (41-13 loss after trailing only 19-13).
On opening day this fall, the Raiders got their shot in a league game against New Ro’ at home on Sept. 10 in front of a large home crowd on the turf field. But it was a very different Scarsdale team, one with less experience than last year’s squad.
The end result was a 27-11 loss.
“We played toe-to-toe with them and it’s four plays,” coach Andy Verboys said. “Two interceptions run back — they must have had a hundred yards in interception returns — the kickoff return for a touchdown and the punt that might as well have given them a touchdown. Four big plays. Otherwise, defensively, we did a really nice job stopping them.”
Verboys put it on his captains — Ryan Cahaly, Julian Glantz and Reese Shelon — after the game to help get the rest of the team up to speed. Verboys had gone “ballistic” after a disappointing preseason scrimmage and saw some gains, but more still needed to be made.
“We made a couple of mental mistakes and the results are plays like getting to the goal line and we can’t punch it in or we blow an assignment on the kickoff,” Glantz said. “It’s big plays like that, whether it’s us losing out on something or us giving up big. It shifts the momentum a lot and creates a bigger gap in the score than it was on the field. I think we were definitely capable of winning.”
Glantz carried the ball 24 times for 139 yards to provide most of Scarsdale’s offense in the game.
The Raiders took a 3-0 lead with just under two minutes left in the first quarter on a 24-yard field goal by senior Bennett Abbe. The lead didn’t last, however, as New Ro scored on a 91-yard kickoff return. It was 6-3 as the extra point was no good.
Following a big stop on fourth down, the Raiders took over at their own 16-yard-line, but their own promising drive was stopped on an interception. New Ro scored with less than 5 seconds left in the first half on a 6-yard pass play to go up 13-3.
New Ro scored against four minutes into the second half and got the ball back on a fumble recovery, but were soon forced to punt. The Raiders threw another interception and eventually scored to go up 27-3 with just over eight minutes left in the game.
The Raiders got back on the board on a 3-yard TD run by junior Colby Baldwin with a minute left in the game. The Raiders converted the two-point conversion with junior quarterback Brian Nicholas hitting junior Noah Chappell.
“Offensively we were in spurts, but we weren’t disciplined,” Verboys said. “I told them we’ve got to fix it. We’re not the explosive team with those kind of athletes. [Julian] Glantz is an absolute beast. [Ryan] Cahaly and [Nick] Freihofner played lights out. [Jason] Shyu played lights out. But we need 11 guys playing lights out. Not four. I need 11. And when you have 11 good things happen. When they get to Glantz’s level we’re going deep into the playoffs and that’s our goal.”
Nicholas made his varsity debut at quarterback — completing 2 of 9 passes for 15 yards, throwing two interceptions and broke free for a 26-yard run — along with many other players who were in starting positions for the first time. It’s on-the-job training for many of the team’s key players.
“Brian Nicholas, who is a great hockey player, made a lot of mistakes and got his feet wet,” Verboys said. “He hadn’t played in a varsity game. Colby same thing. And we had new guys on the offensive line who never played before like [Michael] Emmerman, Shyu and [Koby] Krausz. Then Noah [Chappell] is a new tight end. I had Reese and Glantz who played before and that’s it. [Adrian] Duvall had a broken thumb last year, so I had two guys on that offense that came back.”
The Raiders went back to the drawing board in practice this week heading into a pair of non-league games against Arlington and White Plains.
“It all just comes down to everyone doing their job,” Shelon said. “Football is a team sport. If one person messes up, whether it’s on kick return, any specials, offense, defense or when the twos come in, it can’t happen. We need everyone knowing their role and their job.
“Personally, I have to step up and make sure I know everything I’m doing, that I’m 100 percent on every play, and I have to make sure my teammates are, too, to make sure everyone is on the same page so we can succeed.”
The first game jitters are over and the team may well have faced its toughest competition of the season already.
“It’s about taking every single rep in practice seriously, giving 100 percent effort,” Glantz said. “The way we practice will reflect in the effort in games. If we give 70 percent in practice then that’s just a habit and we’re not going to be able to break that. If we do it we’re capable of winning every game.”
Scarsdale returns to league play in Week 4 with Mamaroneck, followed by the two Yonkers teams and Mount Vernon to close out the regular season.
“Our goal is to get better each week and we’re front-loaded with really tough games,” Verboys said. “If we make [playoffs] we have the experience of playing against these big teams and then we can get the ball rolling.”
