Next generation carries on football traditions in Scarsdale

The times have changed, but the names haven’t.
Abbe.
Cahaly.
Del Guercio.
Feuerstein.
Kantor.
Kelly.
Knopp.
Nicholas.
This year’s Scarsdale varsity football team has eight sons of former Raiders on the roster. While Scarsdale has featured many legacies in past years — throughout many sports, but especially football — there has been nothing of this magnitude on one team at one time. Of the 44 players on the team, that’s 18% of the roster.
And the fathers and sons are savoring every moment.
“I’ve been playing my whole life,” senior Patrick Kantor said. “To be able to leave some sort of legacy is a great feeling. I think it’s the community. It’s not that big of a town. We all know each other. Most of us played together since we were in third grade and they just love the culture and they want their kids to be part of this culture, too.”
Despite having so many sons of alumni on one team and having the dads gather every Friday or Saturday in the stands — often sitting together — until it was brought to their attention recently, even the dads, other alumni involved with the program and longtime head coach Andy Verboys didn’t realize just how impactful the number was this year.
“I can’t believe nobody realized this until you brought it up,” Verboys said. “Never eight. It really is special.”
They probably didn’t notice because it has become something they’re used to.
Dads David Feuerstein (senior Jake), Doug Knopp (sophomore Trevor) and Dan Del Guercio (junior Will) were all classmates from the class of 1991 and classmates from 1988 Rich Abbe (senior Bennett) and Brian Kelly (senior James) played with Greg Cahaly (senior Ryan), who was a year younger and graduated in 1989. Stephen Nicholas Sr. (junior Brian) is the clear elder statesman from the class of 1978, but he’s already had his two older sons play in the program, as has John Kantor (senior Patrick) from the class of 1985. All but Nicholas Sr. played for coach Rich Paladino, who is Verboys’ father-in-law and who had Verboys on staff for the first time in the fall of 1990, when he was actually Del Guercio’s position coach.
“When I came in, the movie at the time was ‘Top Gun,’ and Danny [Del Guercio] had the long blond hair, so his nickname was ‘Goose’ and I called him ‘Goose’ the whole season,” Verboys said. “So I call his son ‘Goose,’ and he’s like, ‘Coach, why are you calling me that?’ I told him it was his dad’s nickname.
“I had so much fun my first or second year teaching and I’m coaching these guys that I’m a couple of years older than and him and Feuerstein and Knopp, they were phenomenal. It was fun coaching those guys and now I’ve got their kids. It’s really special.”
Back then, Verboys was “one of the guys” as a young coach, not much older than the seniors he was coaching.
“We would laugh a lot, but he obviously knew his stuff,” Dan Del Guercio said. “He taught us a lot. He taught us about being a good teammate and the Xs and Os of it. We had a good time and soon after that we developed a friendship that has extended through the years.
“I knew Andy went to Harrison and Tuckahoe and Ardsley and then came back. We always used to joke when Will was playing flag football here on Sundays in third and fourth grade that Andy just had to stick it out through his senior year ... It’s been great having him play for Andy.”
Over the years the alumni have been one of the best feeder systems around with surnames like McCann, Adams, Leone and Nicholas making an impact on the program.
“The Leones came back and played with some of my kids, but the concentration of eight kids is a high number,” Stephen Nicholas Sr. said. “I think it goes to the experience we all had back then, so we wanted to come back and try to replicate it for our kids. It’s certainly different, but it’s still great.
“The real fun of this program started when you coached youth football with all these guys you’ve known all these years. I coached with Feuerstein and Knopp and Del Guercio together and that’s where the fun started. To see them all on the varsity is a great experience.”
Junior Brian Nicholas is the youngest of three brothers — James (SHS ’15) and Stephen Jr. (SHS ’16) — to play varsity, which he was doing as quarterback until he got injured during homecoming against Mamaroneck. They are the sons of Stephen Nicholas Sr. from the Class of 1978, who played under coach Ron Bouchier, to whom he dedicated a fundraising brick as the second most important male figure in his life behind his father.
“We were a good team,” Nicholas Sr. said. “We lost in the bowl game my junior year to Greeley. We were ranked three in the state, they were four. It was a good run and Bouchier was a father figure. He was just a cool guy.”
Among the current alumni with kids on the team, Nicholas Sr. couldn’t hide the fact that he is “definitely the oldest, unfortunately.” “I came back to see these other alumni play, so we all knew each other,” he said. “These guys who graduated in 1991? I graduated from medical school in 1986. I had been a doctor for five years and was covering the sidelines of their games when they were seniors in high school. That’s how sad that is, but it’s a really cool thing.”
The biggest changes in the program since the alumni played is that today’s team plays under the lights at Butler Field, which features synthetic turf. Butler Field was a dirt track back then and the alumni all grew up having Saturday afternoon games on the grass outfield of Dean Field where the baseball team plays. “It was a whole event,” David Feuerstein said. “Friday afternoon after school you’d have your walkthrough and then dinner with the guys and one more meeting and then Saturday you’d go to somebody’s house for breakfast and then you’d go to the game and there was a whole buildup to that. It was great. There’s nothing better than high school football. I’m just so happy my son can do it.”
Verboys still loves to coach at Dean Field and most years that’s where the team plays a majority of its games. This year it’s closed due to a major renovation of the baseball field and it’s expected to open in the spring.
Another big difference is that today’s youth recreation programs bring all Scarsdale kids together instead of separating them by neighborhood.
“Back in the day — I feel so old when I say it — the football teams were broken up by elementary school, so Dan and I played for Edgewood and Doug was at Quaker Ridge and we were real rivals,” Feuerstein said.
And of course the person who has been running the youth program since the mid-1990s is none other than 1981 Scarsdale graduate Rippy Philipps. “Rippy is the anchor of that whole program and has been for years,” Del Guercio said. “There are younger guys behind us who are continuing that same legacy.”
Having all the alumni come back and volunteer to coach their kids and their friends has become yet another tradition.
“All the work we put in with the youth football, we’ve seen it come to fruition now that the program is thriving,” John Kantor said. “My boys are four years apart so I was at the 3/4 and 5/6 levels every two years. I really got to watch these boys grow up and I’ve really known the last 10 or so years of Raider football players, so this is the end for me.”
Fitness center construction at SHS and the COVID-19 pandemic also wiped out a lot of the in-season and off-season traditions for the football program over the last three years, so that’s something Verboys is looking to rebuild.
“I’ve always said Scarsdale is what it is because we build a tradition and we cherish our traditions,” Verboys said. “People come back to Scarsdale because of the traditions. A lot of people come back to Scarsdale because they don’t have the rich history elsewhere that we have here. That’s what makes it so special. We’re not the biggest, we’re not the fastest, we’re not the strongest, but Scarsdale always ends up strong.”
Alumni tales
John Kantor was coached by Bruce Henry junior year and then Paladino senior year for the 1984 season. “It was a big change, but I think it was the change of direction that Scarsdale is on now,” Kantor said. “I think two years after he came they were in the finals and we hadn’t been there in a while and that went all through the years of the Paladino era and now Andy is carrying that on.”
Kantor grew up watching games in the 1970s seeing players like “Lew Leone and others” on Dean Field. “Those are great childhood memories for me and I always wanted to be a Raider,” he said. “Then to watch my sons — it’s been very enjoyable. I take pride in the Raider tradition and that it’s being carried on to the next generation.”
Kantor has seven children and Patrick is the youngest of three boys to play football for his alma mater. Finbar and Dermott graduated from SHS in 2014 and 2018, respectively.
“It’s sort of the continuum of the Raider tradition,” Kantor said. “To see the boys have the same bonds we did is incredible.”
When Brian Kelly moved back to Scarsdale he didn’t realize how many other alums were doing the same thing. He called it “a neat experience” being reunited with former teammates year-round.
For Kelly, who also has a sixth grader and is still involved in coaching at the youth level, the No. 1 thing that his generation and the next are getting is the camaraderie.
“I think the wins are great and we had success when we played and these guys are having success, but I think it’s just the friendships you build and the time you spend together working in the trenches,” Kelly said. “I think football has a little something to it that many other sports don’t have, at least in my opinion. Maybe that’s a little bit of bias, but you spend a lot of time with each other and you go through a lot of stuff.”
Watching it unfold from the stands from a different perspective definitely brings the memories flooding back.
“Seeing your son doing something you did and loved doing is an emotional experience,” Kelly said. “It definitely brings you back. The toughest part about high school sports is once they’re over, they’re over. Anyone you asked who ever played high school football, the only thing they want to do is play one more game. Getting them to experience that is great.”
Rich Abbe said that having so many alumni back “says a lot about Scarsdale” and he enjoys seeing the former players from so many teams, including some of his teammates’ younger siblings, like Knopp.
“I think in general the kids see the bond from the different guys I grew up with from Scarsdale, football or not, some definitely football,” Abbe said. “There’s definitely a bond between the football players and all the guys you grew up with.”
Abbe’s son Bennett is certainly a unique player — he’s been a three-year starting kicker/punter for varsity who is going on to play at Division I UMass as a preferred walk-on next fall. Dad loves how much his son “loves being out there playing.”
“I think the experience has definitely changed from when I was growing up here, but the kids are all doing great and they’ve been given the dream to learn how to play together and to be teammates, so from that standpoint it’s great,” Abbe said. “Each kid is doing his own thing. Some of them are going to go to the next level and some won’t and some want to and some don’t. They’re all given that opportunity to be out on that field.”
Greg Cahaly remembers the pride of playing in the local “great rivalries” against White Plains, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle and Mount Vernon. Those rivalries still exist to this day.
“At the time the bowl game was the big thing for us, so that was what we all looked forward to,” Cahaly said. “We worked hard and those three-a-days are what stood out — morning practice, afternoon practice and special teams at night. That was the thing that was fun and between that the seniors took out the juniors to dinner. Between those practices is where the younger guys got to be nurtured by the older guys. Those are fond memories I have growing up here. To see how far it’s come and to see my son do what I did is touching and fun.”
Starting with flag football, Cahaly could see how much of a program Philipps had built and was proud to contribute himself.
“As I got older I wasn’t sure I wanted my son to play football, but the camaraderie aspect and the team aspect … I knew he wanted that,” Cahaly said. “He’s a football, bowling and baseball guy, a three-sport captain, and that means a lot to him. Football just naturally fit into that. You take 11 guys working to get to one thing and it’s fun to see. It’s like what you do when you get older, you get into a corporation, a company and you work with a team. That’s the way I viewed it and I’m proud of him. He’s worked hard for it.”
Feuerstein has never been focused on any of his three kids “following in my footsteps,” but if they love something he encourages them to participate. He likes that Jake actually enjoys football more than he did and the fact that “it’s cool that he’s putting on a Scarsdale uniform” isn’t lost on Dad.
“He’s so into it and he has his football buddies and they’re so tight and they do everything together,” Feuerstein said. “That part is great to see.
“I always say Jake and I play different football. I was a quarterback here and I was trying to avoid getting hit and Jake is a fullback and a linebacker and he just wants to hit. Much different type of football.”
Doug Knopp and Dan Del Guercio have been best friends since seventh grade and Knopp’s wife grew up in Edgewood, which is where they moved to in 1997, so the local bond has always been strong.
“Brendan, my oldest, was captain of the team last year and I was captain my senior year,” Knopp said. “It was touching to see that. I just love the intensity, I love everything about it. I love seeing them out here. It’s a very cool situation as a father to witness this.”
Sophomore Trevor Knopp was starting as a sophomore this year before tearing his meniscus and requiring season-ending surgery, so Knopp has two more years to enjoy his career, and he also has a seventh grader coming up soon.
“I feel like over the last couple of years the football and the athletic scene have really grown,” Knopp said. “I feel like it’s really taking off … more so than when I first moved back.”
Del Guercio, who had two of his three older brothers also play for Paladino, said watching junior Will play is “nerve-wracking,” though he enjoys “every minute of it.”
“It’s as close as I get to being back on the field,” he said. “It’s fun and to experience it with these other guys is even better. The ’91 year we stuck together. We hang out all the time together still. We know a lot about each other’s families and it’s been fun. All of us coached the kids coming up, so that’s also awesome. We met each other’s kids at a young age and we’ve seen them succeed and [we’ve] seen each other through some tough times, so it’s been great.”
Will has enjoyed playing with Jake Feuerstein and Trevor Knopp since elementary school. “We’ve heard plenty of stories and they’ve been coaching us all the way through, so it’s been great,” Will said of the dads. “It means a lot. It’s awesome to represent Scarsdale and our community and we just come out and do our best every day.”
Senior Ryan Cahaly, whose uncles also played for Scarsdale and his parents grew up together, said he doesn’t feel any pressure in continuing the legacy. It’s more like he and his teammates just go out there and play hard.
“It’s a great sport and you never know when the opportunity is going to end, so you just have to have fun every single snap,” Ryan said. “There are even more kids [of alumni] in the whole program stretching down to kindergarten, but it’s nice that we have this big a group on varsity clustered together. It’s pretty awesome. Our dads tell us stories about when they were playing. You hear it all the time from guys who played here.”
It’s only a matter of time before a third generation Raider takes the field for Scarsdale. “I’d come back here,” Ryan Cahaly said. “It’s a great program and I’ve grown so much as a player and as a person because of the Scarsdale program, not just in high school, but from Rippy and the youth program. I would definitely come back.”
