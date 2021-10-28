On senior night, with the slightest chance of still making sectionals and being without its head coach Andy Verboys, who had a family funeral to attend, the Scarsdale football team played for pride and with pride in a 34-6 regular season-ending win over Mount Vernon on Friday, Oct. 22.
“The kids showed what we talked about all week,” assistant head coach Bryan Bagala said. “They showed family. We fight for one another, we play for one another. We played for Coach V. and his family and for Scarsdale. We wanted to send the seniors, for what was potentially their last home game, out on a positive note.”
Verboys came to practice twice during the week, which was therapeutic both for him and for the players. “The kids were able to see him and he was able to get on the field to have a little normalcy,” Bagala said.
On a night that honored seniors Bennett Abbe, Will Bunzel, Ryan Cahaly, Luca Dowdall, Adrian Duval, Michael Emmerman, Jake Feuerstein, Nick Freihofner, Cian Gilligan, Julian Glantz, Patrick Kantor, James Kelly, Hunter Koch, Koby Krausz, Jack Lazarus, Ethan Lowey, LucDaniel Ndizeye, Patrick O’Connor, Will Salazar, Reese Shelon, Jason Shyu and Ethan Weismer prior to the game, the team was playing for something bigger.
“We’re very sad for Coach V. and we just wanted to play this out and make him happy because he couldn’t be here,” Freihofner said. “We just wanted to play our hearts out.”
The Raiders went up 10-0 before Mount Vernon scored its only touchdown and then Scarsdale just turned on the jets from there with the ground game and some key interceptions.
“Everything just started clicking,” Freihofner said. “The O-line was blocking insane. There were holes wide open for everyone.
“It was great, one of the most fun games of my life. This senior group has bonded with each other and we’ve been doing it from third grade all the way up to 12th grade. It’s special.”
Quarterback Duval amassed 125 yards on 12 carries, while Freihofner had 122 yards and three TDS on 11 carries. Both players have overcome adversity to get where they are now. Duval came in as the backup quarterback against Mamaroneck, nearly pulled off a comeback down 17-0 and then led the team to three straight league wins. Freihofner also finally found his groove.
“Nick showed the growth since he was a freshman in our program and how he believes and understands it’s all about the team,” Bagala said. “He’s switched from a tight end to a guard to now a fullback because that’s what the team needed. He was willing to do it and he stepped up. He’s been successful everywhere we’ve asked him to play and he epitomizes the team player.”
Glantz had 56 yards and a TD on 10 runs. Late in the game Feuerstein had five carries for 19 yards and junior Danny Pilette ran the ball twice.
Senior Bennett Abbe hit two big field goals in the win, 35 and 37 yards.
“My sophomore year my grandfather passed away before a game and Coach V. was there for me,” Abbe said. “I just wanted to show him I would be there for him tonight.”
Abbe also hit four extra points, was spot-on with his kickoffs and even made a couple of kickoff return tackles. It was his finest game in his three years starting on varsity, and a strong bounce back from injury as a junior.
Abbe credited “the operation” and the hard work not only he has put in over the years, but the work holder Adrian Duval has done with him.
“Adrian texts me every weekend as the holder to go out,” Abbe said. “He wants to make sure the operation is good and he wants to take some snaps and catch some punts. I think he was one of the reasons I was able to do it tonight like this.
“Even when it was a bad snap Adrian was able to put it down. He kept his head up the whole time. The O-line did a great job and nothing feels better than hitting a good ball and with everyone in the stands cheering for you it helps everyone bring the momentum up.”
With a preferred walk-on spot at Division I UMass, Abbe has a bright future ahead of him.
“Bennett has come a long way,” Bagala said. “He’s a three-year varsity player and he’s hit some field goals for us in the past, but tonight to hit two of almost 40 yards is a big step forward for him. I think it’s a big confidence boost for him and going forward with whatever is left of our season he’s going to be a huge weapon to have. Not a lot of high school teams have a kicker like Bennett.”
How they did it
After forcing Mount Vernon to punt on its first drive, the Raiders took over at midfield and four players later were in the end zone. Duval fumbled, recovered and picked up 27 yards on second down and Freihofner went the final 20 yards on first down for a 7-0 lead with 7:36 left in the first quarter after Abbe’s point after attempt was good.
The defense forced Mount Vernon to turn the ball over on downs. After picking up a first down, Freihofner scampered for 39 yards, finally forced out at the 9-yard line. After Mount Vernon dropped a sure interception on the second play of the second quarter, Abbe hit a 35-yard field goal to make it 10-0.
After picking up a first down, Mount Vernon hit a 41-yard pass from the 49-yard line and Shelon, playing with an awkwardly wrapped broken hand, finally brought the receiver down at the 8-yard line. Three plays later Mount Vernon had a touchdown with 8:59 left in the half. It was a 10-6 score as junior Ryan Chase stuffed the two-point attempt.
O’Connor had a 20-yard kickoff return and Duval went 41 yards on first down to get to the 27-yard line. On second down Duvall picked up 17 yards and Freihofner went the final 13 for another TD. Abbe’s kick made it 17-6 with 5:55 left.
Junior Colby Baldwin picked up a fourth down Mount Vernon fumble and the Raiders took over on their own 43-yard line. Duvall went 21 yards on third down to the 25-yard line and on another third down Freihofner scored for a third time with 1:05 left in the half. Abbe’s extra point made it 24-6.
Mount Vernon made its way to the Scarsdale 30-yard line with 23.7 seconds left to go. On a long pass to the goal line, Weismer tipped the ball up right into the hands of teammate Baldwin, who returned the ball 80 yards before getting stopped with 1.9 seconds left. This set up Abbe’s 37-yard field goal for a 27-6 lead heading into halftime.
To open the second half the Raiders went to the ground once again and were moving the ball, but the drive ended with an interception at the Mount Vernon 3-yard line. Mount Vernon ran 52 yards on first down, but the play was called back and after Freihofner made a stop on third down, MV punted with 3:41 left in the third quarter.
Scarsdale started its next drive with good field position at the Mount Vernon 34-yard line and five plays later Glantz scored the final TD of the game with 37.8 seconds left in the third. Abbe made it 34-6.
Though he had the assist on Baldwin’s interception earlier, Weismer got one of his own as he picked the ball up an inch off the ground on Mount Vernon’s first play of the next drive and the Raiders had possession once again.
The Raiders put in many of the reserves and though they didn’t score, they also didn’t let up any more points. The closest they came to another TD was Feuerstein going up the middle for what appeared to be a 22-yard score, but it was called back due to flags. It was 1 of 2 big Feuerstein runs that got called back.
Ndizeye thought he had an interception late in the fourth, but it got called back, but Salazar did make a pick with 14 seconds left to close out the game.
“We got every senior to play and contribute,” Bagala said. “We had some seniors make some big plays. Some of them were called back, but it was great to see seniors have that moment that they’ll always remember. That’s what this game was about.”
In the end with a 4-3 regular season record it was the loss to Mamaroneck that cost Scarsdale a spot in the eight-team Class AA sectional bracket.
“The whole season came down to one three-point game,” Verboys said. “We knew we had to beat them. We weren’t playing our best until the second half. That’s when we turned the corner. And we’ve rolled since then. High school, it’s all about momentum and confidence. One of our jobs is to instill confidence in kids and I had only four returning players in Cahaly, Glantz, [Ethan] Lowey and Freihofner. Everybody was new and I had to move their positions.”
In addition to having very few returning starters, the team had three sophomores this year. Trevor Knopp started until he got injured and Camden Matles was also a starter, while Tyler Pierro made the most of his time on the field.
“This team has really jelled and really come together and gets the whole family concept,” Verboys said. “Of all my years I’ve really enjoyed watching these kids get better and those kids played against some very large AA kids.”
Though they know they fell just short of postseason, and despite having beat playoff team White Plains handily in the first half of the season, the Raiders plan to play hard and prove they are a much improved team.
“Every week is a new week,” Bagala said. “You reset and you come ready to play. That’s what our kids have done. They lost a heartbreaker on homecoming to their rival, Mamaroneck, but they didn’t put their heads in the ground. They came back and fought and rattled off three very nice wins in a row.”
No. 9 Scarsdale will host No. 16 Port Chester on Friday, Oct. 29, and expects to play No. 10 John Jay-East Fishkill the following weekend as the 8-16 bracket was shortened from three weeks to two.
“We’re playing good football, but we’re still not hitting on all cylinders yet,” Verboys said. “I’m waiting for that one game we play the complete game. Maybe this week.”
