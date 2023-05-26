Ivy Boockvar threw a touchdown pass, caught a touchdown pass and had an interception for a touchdown as the Scarsdale girls’ flag football team made two comebacks against Clarkstown in the Section 1 Division 1 semifinals at home on Saturday, May 20.
“I think we showed that we all trust each other and we knew we could do it,” sophomore Lilly Tessler said. “We just had to get in the mental mindset of being ready to fight back. We knew we had it in us.”
The 21-19 victory played in various amounts of rain, which featured a key two-point conversion by Mia Laboy and an extra point by Ella Mulfinger and a defensive stop on a two-point conversion in the final two minutes of the game, sent Scarsdale to the finals for the second straight year.
“This game was really tough, especially in the first half,” junior Boockvar said. “We didn’t really know how to handle it mostly offensively because their defense was kind of up high, so it was hard to pass it long. Coming back was definitely difficult and it feels great to have those touchdowns and advance to the championship.”
Clarkstown went up 7-0 following an interception in the first half. With 4:44 left in the half, Boockvar connected with Laboy for a TD and Laboy then made it 8-7 with the two-point conversion.
The two teams traded interceptions, with Scarsdale’s coming from Tessler, but Clarkstown took advantage again with a touchdown with 1:14 left in the half. After missing on the extra point it was a 13-8 lead for Clarkstown.
That lead lasted deep into the second half. It wasn’t until 6:32 left that Tessler, who went in at quarterback to move Boockvar to receiver, connected with Boockvar for a long touchdown and a 14-13 lead with the two-point conversion no good.
“Our coaching staff has spoken all year about having both quarterbacks ready to go at any given time,” coach Thomas Newkirk said. “Lilly Tessler is a young quarterback who is very, very poised, throws the ball incredibly well and her and Ivy have this connection that is very difficult to stop. It paid off today for us, which is a special thing having two girls who can sling the ball up the field.”
Having two strong quarterbacks was a luxury for Scarsdale. Tessler was ready to take snaps all season in practices and games and it paid off for the Raiders.
“Lilly is great,” Boockvar said. “In practice we always practice both of us at quarterback and me at wide receiver and her at wide receiver so we can use that in games. She’s a great quarterback and a great teammate. She really came up clutch.”
Tessler was mentally prepared to switch positions, but didn’t expect it at the big game.
“Ivy was playing really well, but we know she can catch and we knew we needed her out there, so it’s always great to get her in the mix that way,” Tessler said. “I think quarterback is a more mental game than physical, so the more I played the more ready I was and the less stress it brought. You just have to play — you can’t really think about it.”
Boockvar picked off a pass and ran it back for six more points with 3:11 left and Mulfinger scored the extra point for the 21-13 lead.
“It felt great,” Boockvar said. “It felt amazing, especially after the touchdown before it and it really helped us seal the deal. Just the pick is a great feeling, but especially the pick six.”
Boockvar started at safety last year, playing both sides of the ball, but most games this year she only played quarterback to lighten her load.
“I told her there were going to be some games where I needed her to come in and step in and to make sure she still remembered her spots and all those kinds of things,” Newkirk said. “Today she said, ‘Coach I’m ready whenever you need me,’ and that pick six showed that she was ready.”
Clarkstown would need a touchdown and a two-point conversion to have a chance. They got the touchdown and had a flag on the conversion that sent them from the 10-yard line to the 15. Then with pressure coming in from Gia Asen, Yuri Sato and Laboy, the pass was thrown short between Gomez and Paquin and fell to the ground.
“My attitude was to send one extra so they can block and the quarterback has to make a decision quick,” Newkirk said. “Even if they catch the ball her players can’t get down the field fast enough to get into the end zone. We got in very, very fast and then we defended it very, very well.”
The Raiders ran out the clock.
“This team has shown me the whole season that you can never count them out,” Newkirk said. “If our offense is not clicking, our defense picks us up. If our defense is not clicking, our offense picks us up. I can’t say that our defense has never not been clicking because on the 15 games we average only giving up 4.2 points a game, which has been a reason we’ve been so great led by our captain on defense, Emilia Gomez.”
Newkirk saw Ella Mulfinger continue to step up with a versatile set of skills and in replacing the injured Naomi Fischer earlier in the season at center. Yuri Sato, Katie Han, Tessler and Katerina Rvacheva, who played various positions, also stepped up.
“We just have selfless girls who are willing to do anything, sacrifice whatever they have to for the betterment of our team, which is a great thing for any coach to have,” Newkirk said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for that.”
Newkirk said he lost 10 years of his life, but that it was “easily” worth it for the victory.
“Their quarterback threw the ball incredibly well today and No. 3 we had nothing for her today,” Newkirk said. “She played a spectacular game. No. 18, same story. They were just really, really good ballplayers today for their team. On film against Yonkers I saw that and I told the girls that they were going to be a very tough out and they were a very tough out. They’re a very well-coached team. Hats off to the coach. Hats off to those girls.”
The Raiders made the finals in the pilot league the previous year and were excited for a second shot at a title.
“I think we’ve gotten a lot better,” Tessler said. “It’s been helpful we had a lot of returners from last season. Obviously it’s a new sport for everyone and we’ve had to learn. I think we’ve grown a lot from the beginning of last season to now.”
