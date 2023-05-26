IMG_8940 mykaela madoff.jpg
Mykaela Madoff applies pressure to the Clarkstown quarterback in the semifinals.

Ivy Boockvar threw a touchdown pass, caught a touchdown pass and had an interception for a touchdown as the Scarsdale girls’ flag football team made two comebacks against Clarkstown in the Section 1 Division 1 semifinals at home on Saturday, May 20.

“I think we showed that we all trust each other and we knew we could do it,” sophomore Lilly Tessler said. “We just had to get in the mental mindset of being ready to fight back. We knew we had it in us.”

Ivy Boockvar knocked this ball down and eventually into her hands for a key pick six against Clarkstown.

