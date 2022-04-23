The bus arrived late and the game started a half hour past the scheduled start time, but once Scarsdale’s girls flag football team got settled in, the Raiders were able to shake off the nerves and dominate.
Scarsdale led just 7-0 at halftime but, behind a big second half, pulled away for a 35-6 victory over host Walter Panas in both teams’ season opener of the pilot flag football league on Wednesday, April 20.
The Raiders were proud to be a part of history in the first game and win in program history.
“It was an amazing feeling,” senior captain Audrey Gendel said. “This team has worked so hard — all ages. We have so many freshmen, sophomores and juniors. And for this first game, for the seniors, it just felt amazing to start something new. I know this team is going to be amazing. There’s just a bright future ahead and I’m very excited.”
Sophomore Ivy Boockvar was the story for the Raiders. The lightning-quick quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Gendel for another score.
“Ivy’s a phenomenal athlete and phenomenal young lady and talent,” Scarsdale coach Thomas Newkirk said. “She did exactly what I thought she would do. I think she’s an athlete that people are not going to be able to figure out how to defend. She’s very composed and relaxed when the game is at its peak. She doesn’t seem to show any signs of being nervous.”
The humble Boockvar credited her teammates.
“There was a lot of good blocking that helped me,” she said. “It was all just a team thing because everyone would be going up and creating space for me and then I could decide whether I want to run or throw it.”
But it wasn’t just Boockvar contributing as all of the Raiders got involved, especially defensively, where they had a few critical goal-line stands. Yuri Sato had an interception return for a touchdown to close the scoring. Emilia Gomez also had an interception. Senior captain Olivia Pierro, sophomore Jordan Harpster and the rest of the defense were putting constant pressure on Panas’ offense.
“The defense, for me, is where you make your mark,” Newkirk said. “Obviously, offense is what people come to see but the defense to me is the tenacious flag-wrapping, ballhawking defense that reminds me of the Baltimore Ravens defense that prided themselves on not giving up any scores. Everyone played a part in it from pulling flags to catching interceptions to just keeping everyone engaged and into the game. It was just beautiful to watch how well they worked together.”
He continued, “Yuri had a ton of flag pulls. She’s one of the young ladies I expect to be very, very good pulling flags all season and just being able to defend and ballhawk. Also, Olivia was just someone who I knew athletically we could put her anywhere and she would be successful. She had a ton of great flag wraps. Obviously, Gomez with that big interception — all she was saying on the bus was, ‘Coach, I just want to get an interception today.’ To see her get what she wanted was just awesome. All the girls played great.”
Scarsdale opened the scoring with its first touchdown in program history when Boockvar ran it in on fourth down from a yard out. A sweep to senior captain Emily Shawn on third down got the Raiders down to the 1-yard line. Boockvar also ran in the one-point conversion as the Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 17 minutes left in the first half.
Late in the first half, Panas drove into the red zone but the Raiders’ defense stood tall with a stop by Gomez on third down and they forced an incomplete pass on fourth down.
Scarsdale took the 7-0 lead into halftime and the offense started to click more in the second half. A 35-yard pass completion from Boockvar to Harpster to start the second half set the tone for the final 24 minutes. Boockvar then found Shawn for a 20-yard pass to get the Raiders down to the 16.
An illegal block pushed Scarsdale back but Boockvar ran in a 13-yard score and also had the conversion to make it 14-0 less than three minutes into the second half.
“The girls started to figure out what they’re good at,” Newkirk said of the second half momentum swing. “The whole coaching staff came together to try to figure out what we thought would be able to work. Collectively, we sat down and gave our girls an opportunity to be in a position to be open and then the girls just kind of took over. I can’t say that I can take any of the credit. The girls were phenomenal. I’m just so proud of them as the whole coaching staff is.”
The Raiders added to their lead when Boockvar connected with Gendel on a 15-yard touchdown strike over the middle. Ella Mulfinger lofted a high pass to Boockvar for the one-point conversion and a 21-0 lead with 14 minutes to play.
“I think it was our confidence on the ball,” Gendel said of the improvement in the second half. “In the first half we were definitely a little frazzled but as we got more comfortable you definitely saw us progress more. We worked so well as a team together and I feel like that showed today.”
A long Panas completion and a penalty set the Panthers up with a first-and-goal from just 10 yards out. But the Raiders’ defense was ready for another challenge. Sato got stops for losses on both first and second down, Pierro pulled the flag on third down after a short gain and Giana Marks batted down a pass on fourth down to give Scarsdale the ball back.
Panas finally got on the board with a touchdown pass with 5:34 remaining. The conversion was incomplete as Scarsdale held a 21-6 lead.
The Raiders closed out the game strong. A 37-yard pass from Boockvar to Shawn got them in business. On fourth down, Boockvar sprinted to her left and tiptoed the sideline into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to go. She then found Mulfinger for the one-point conversion pass and a 28-6 lead.
On Panas’ next play, Sato intercepted a pass and returned it 31 yards for the final score. Marks passed to Sato for the one-point conversion as the lead swelled to 35-6.
“I think that winning this game was really important because it helped set the tone,” Boockvar said, “and it’s going to help everyone work hard for the rest of the season.”
The entire roster was able to get involved in the win.
“We saw people play both sides of the ball and everyone got a touch and got to play on the field at least once,” Gendel said. “Everyone on the sidelines was cheering for everyone. It was just amazing.”
Newkirk was happy to see the team finally line up for a game against an opponent other than their teammates in practice.
“Having the girls practicing against each other, after a while it gets kind of monotonous,” Newkirk said. “Being able to go out and compete against someone who wasn’t a Raider was such a great time. It was all smiles from us from the bus ride all the way into the game time.”
Gendel believes one thing they have to work on is being more organized on offense and defense.
“Just getting everyone involved, confident, into playing and having fun because I feel like that’s an important part for me,” she said. “I’m excited to see how the team grows.”
Scarsdale has a quick turnaround with its home opener against Hastings at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 22.
“I feel that as many points as we scored, there’s a lot of room for our offense to get even better which to me is very scary,” Newkirk said. “As coaches, as we continue to do this, we’ll get better and put our team in even more positions to be successful. What I told the girls our motto is, ‘Have fun, play fast and play free.’ No stress, let’s just compete as best we can and let the chips fall where they may.”
