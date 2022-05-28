Whenever a Walter Panas player ran her way, Olivia Pierro was ready. The senior captain had flag grab after flag grab and her teammates were equally up to the task for a dominant Scarsdale defense in the semifinals of the inaugural season of the Section 1 flag football league.
In a game where the offense struggled at points, it was the defense the second-seeded Raiders leaned on as they topped No. 3 Panas 26-6 in the semifinals Tuesday, May 24.
“We’re really close and we know what we’re doing,” Pierro said of the defense. “When it comes time to get in the game we know what we have to do. We practice these plays, [assistant] coach [Chris] Pierro generally writes them up. We know how to go after the offense. It’s our athleticism. The whole team’s athletic, the defense especially.”
With Jordan Harpster, Emilia Gomez and Naomi Fischer pressuring the quarterback, Pierro, the lone senior on defense, and Yuri Sato containing the perimeter, and Ivy Boockvar and Lilly Tessler backing them up at safety, the athletic Raiders are not easy to score on. Just ask Panas.
“Naomi, she plays so fast and physical,” Scarsdale coach Thomas Newkirk said. “Her and Jordan Harpster are a force to be reckoned with up front. Then you’ve got Yuri, Olivia and Emilia pulling a hundred flags, and Tessler and Ivy going up for the ball at its high point.”
He continued, “The athleticism on our defense is something that is so awesome to watch. To watch these girls fight for one another where if the defensive line misses a flag, the linebackers pull it and if linebackers’ miss it, then the safeties and corners pull it. It’s just a great team defense all the way around.”
The two biggest plays of the game on defense were made by a pair of freshmen in Fischer and Tessler.
First, with Panas deep in its own territory, Fischer jumped a pitch play and returned an interception five yards for the touchdown to give Scarsdale a 12-0 lead with 5:43 left in the first half.
“I was waiting to see if I had to guard the running back or the quarterback,” Fischer said. “It was really nice to catch that ball and get a touchdown for my team.”
Then, with Panas building momentum in the second half after cutting the deficit to 19-6, the Panthers intercepted a pass and returned it inside Scarsdale’s 10-yard line. On the very next play, Tessler snagged a one-handed interception in the end zone to keep the lead at two scores.
“I feel that Lilly is one of the most underrated players on our team,” Newkirk said. “She is way more athletic than she believes she is. When the game is at its biggest point is when she plays her best. I’m so happy that showed today for her.”
The Raiders finished with five interceptions in the game. Boockvar had two with Pierro, Fischer and Tessler grabbing one apiece. While the defense was also strong in a season-opening win over Walter Panas back in April, Newkirk feels they’ve come a long way since that game.
“I think our flag grabbing in the first game was awesome,” he said. “But us ballhawking, getting interceptions, batting balls down and understanding where we’re supposed to be, in this game it was so much better than our first week. It seems like they’re really getting in their groove.”
Scarsdale’s offense started the playoff game strong with Boockvar connecting on passes to senior captain Audrey Gendel, Brady Silberfein and Harpster to get them going. Boockvar then jetted up the left sideline for a 20-yard touchdown run to put the Raiders up 6-0 less than three minutes into the game.
The Raiders’ offense then struggled a bit with a few three-and-outs. Fischer picked up the offense with her pick six. Late in the first half, Pierro’s interception set up Scarsdale in Panas territory. Boockvar lofted a perfect pass to Silberfein down the left sideline for the 10-yard score. Boockvar’s conversion pass to Gendel sent Scarsdale into halftime with a 19-0 lead. “Ivy threw some great balls today and made some great decisions,” Newkirk said.
Following a Boockvar interception late in the second half, the Raiders marched down the field on a methodical drive and put the icing on the cake when Boockvar found Gendel on the 6-yard touchdown pass with just over two minutes to play. The duo connected again on the conversion pass to give the Raiders a commanding 26-6 lead.
Scarsdale advanced to the semifinals with a dominant 38-0 shutout win in the quarterfinals over seventh-seeded Mahopac on Friday, May 20.
“It’s the constant practice that we’re doing every day,” Pierro said when asked about the team’s improvement over the season. “We’re going over everything, we’re correcting what we do wrong. We’ve really improved a lot since our first game against Panas.”
The Raiders, who are 7-1-1, now face the team that handed them their lone loss of the season in top-seeded Brewster. The undefeated Bears topped the Raiders 19-6 on May 3. Scarsdale was scheduled to face Brewster in the championship game on May 26 at Mahopac High School.
“It’s amazing,” Pierro said of reaching the finals. “I never thought that we’d really get this far, not that I thought we were bad. It’s really good that our first season we’re making it to the finals and hopefully we win it.”
Win or lose, Scarsdale will always be able to say it advanced to the first-ever Section 1 flag football championship game.
“I think it’s really cool because it’s our first year of flag football,” Fischer said. “To be the first team to get there is really awesome and we’re all excited.”
She continued, “I think we’ve made a lot of progress this season. At the beginning none of us were really familiar with how to play football. Then, as the season went on, we kind of learned how to play and I think we progressed a lot.”
With just three seniors on the team in captains Pierro, Gendel and Emily Shawn, the Raiders are set up nicely for the future.
Said Pierro, “It’s nice that we have this younger team because they’ll be carrying this on next year and hopefully going to the finals again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.