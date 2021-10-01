The old saying, throw the records out when rivals play on the football field, was certainly true under the Friday night lights as Scarsdale drove up the road to take on White Plains.
Scarsdale entered the game with an 0-2 record, while the host Tigers were 2-0, but the Raiders knew their record was deceiving after two tough losses and they had something to prove against their rivals.
And the game plan was simple for Scarsdale coach Andy Verboys: Let senior captain Julian Glantz carry the load at fullback. Glantz ran for 102 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead Scarsdale to a convincing 21-6 victory.
“He’s a horse, just keep feeding the horse,” Verboys said of Glantz. “He knew exactly what he needed to do. He’s such a smart player. He understands the game, understands down and distance, doesn’t try to overdo it. He ran so hard today.”
Although Glantz was the one carrying the ball and finding the end zone, he was quick to point out that it took a team effort to get the job done and the Raiders responded on both sides of the ball.
White Plains had scored 74 points to win the first two games of the season, but the Scarsdale defense was up for the challenge as the Raiders shut down the Tigers’ offense. For Scarsdale’s offense, the line did the job opening the holes for Glantz to run and find the end zone.
“We wanted this real bad,” Glantz said. “The first two weeks we played against some tough opponents and the games were closer than the scores indicated, so it feels really good to win. I’m willing to do whatever it takes for us to win. Tonight I was carrying the ball, but it was all the guys contributing and I’m just doing my part to help us win. We try to focus on the message that it’s not about an individual, it’s about every game giving as much effort as you can and if we each do our part like tonight then we can win the game.”
Scarsdale came in with a chip on its shoulder after the first two games of the season as the Raiders wanted to show they are a better team than the record indicated. Combine that with a chance to beat the rival Tigers, and the Raiders came ready to play right from the opening whistle.
“This game has been circled since we got our schedule,” senior captain Ryan Cahaly said. “We knew we had two tough opponents beginning of the year, then these guys right next door. This is a game you want to win senior year. We played a team game tonight. Our defense was great, our line worked our tails off all week in practice, and Julian was amazing. You give him a hole and he’ll run through it. We still have work to do and things to clean up, but we’re proud of what we did today. Everyone wanted this one and this was a good win.”
Scarsdale wasted no time sending a message. On defense the Raiders held the Tigers and forced a punt on the first possession of the game, with Scarsdale taking over in White Plains territory. The Raiders then scored on their first drive of the game capped off as Glantz carried it in for his first touchdown of the night and a 6-0 lead.
It stayed that way for the rest of the first half. Scarsdale had its opportunities as the Raiders moved the ball. Late in the second quarter the Raiders drove down to the White Plains 24-yard line, but they were stopped on a fourth-and-1. White Plains then connected on a 48-yard pass for its first real scoring threat just before the half. The Raiders’ defense answered the challenge as Colby Baldwin broke up a pass play in the end zone, and then Cahaly and Nick Freihofner tackled a White Plains runner for a loss to stop the Tigers.
In the second half, Scarsdale took advantage of a turnover as Baldwin intercepted a White Plains pass and the Raiders took over at the Tigers’ 30-yard line. Five plays later Baldwin carried it in from seven yards out for the touchdown, and quarterback Brian Nicholas ran it in for the two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.
White Plains got back into the game in the fourth quarter as the Tigers took advantage of a turnover and capitalized with a touchdown, but the two-point conversion attempt was stopped by the Raiders to keep the score at 14-6.
Scarsdale responded right away on its next possession as the Raiders took over on their own 38-yard line. Three straight carries by Glantz gave the Raiders a first down, and then Nicholas connected with Campbell Killian on a 23-yard pass for a first down at the White Plains 25-yard line.
Glantz carried the ball on five of the next six plays, the last one a six-yard run for his second touchdown of the night and a 21-6 lead after Bennett Abbe converted the PAT.
White Plains tried to answer in the air, but Baldwin came through again with his second interception of the night.
Scarsdale was able to run out the clock to wrap up the win. It was an impressive performance on both sides of the ball for the Raiders, but Verboys was quick to point out that the celebration will not last long. His senior captains understand and they know the Raiders have their work cut out for them to get ready for another rivalry game against Mamaroneck. It will be homecoming night in Scarsdale as the Raiders host the Tigers at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1.
“We didn’t make mistakes, only had one penalty, and our young secondary played great,” said Verboys. “Defensive and offensive lines played a complete game. We’ve had spurts of doing well here and there, but tonight was the full package. Cahaly did an awesome job, Freihofner and Glantz never came off the field. Those are the guys we lean on and they came through. I’m really excited for them, but we can’t live on this one for long because we’ve got Mamo next week and they’re going to be a little bit better.”
