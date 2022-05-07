It was an interesting week for Scarsdale’s flag football team.
First, the Raiders rallied to tie the game up and walked away with a 14-14 tie with host Somers on Thursday, April 28. There is no overtime during the regular season.
The next game was originally scheduled to be an afternoon contest at Heathcote School, but was changed to a night game on the turf at Scarsdale High School. The Raiders endured a 19-6 loss to visiting Brewster on Tuesday, May 3.
“They really enjoyed it. They loved it, actually,” Scarsdale coach Thomas Newkirk said of the team getting to play a night game at home. “Next week, Friday, will be senior night for the girls, so we wanted them to have that experience of playing under the lights before they had the opportunity to play on senior night.”
In the loss to Brewster, Scarsdale fell behind 13-6 in the first half.
“[Brewster has] a girl on the team who has some track offers,” Newkirk said. “She’s very, very good. Our girls played very sound defensively. We actually pulled her flag on 35 of the 38 plays and on the three plays we missed her flag, she scored a touchdown.”
The Raiders’ lone touchdown came on a pass from sophomore quarterback Ivy Boockvar to fellow sophomore Jordan Harpster.
In the tie with Somers, Scarsdale trailed 14-8 with 10 minutes remaining. Boockvar ran in a 25-yard touchdown, leaping over defenders along the way, to tie the game. The conversion pass attempt was no good as the teams were tied 14-14 with 7:11 to play.
The Raiders had a chance to take the lead with a few minutes to go as they were inside Somers’ 10-yard line. But a penalty pushed them back and their fourth-down pass was incomplete. Scarsdale had one final chance, but couldn’t convert as the game ended in a tie.
“The girls rallied and got down the field and scored,” Newkirk said. “We left some points on the board in that game but the wind definitely played a tremendous factor for both teams. [Somers] is a well-coached, very disciplined team. They played very hard and very physical. They’re well rounded and it was a great game.”
Boockvar jetted up the left sideline for a 49-yard touchdown run midway through the first half to make it 8-0. The Raiders also recorded a safety a few minutes into the game, which was credited to Addie Lazerus.
The Tuskers got on the board with a 40-yard touchdown strike with two minutes left in the first half. Somers’ two-point attempt was incomplete and Scarsdale took an 8-6 lead into halftime.
Somers completed a touchdown pass and two-point conversion to take a 14-8 lead with 10:21 left in the game.
Newkirk was happy with how his defense played against a talented Somers team.
“Naomi Fischer and Jordan Harpster played very well rushing the passer,” Newkirk said. “We got a lot of sacks and hurries on their quarterback. Emilia Gomez played very well pulling flags in the middle and had a couple of pass deflections. Olivia Pierro, she had a bunch of first-down and touchdown-saving flag grabs to help us out.”
Scarsdale, which has a 2-1-1 record, travels to Peekskill today, Friday, May 6 for a 7 p.m. game. The Raiders then have another home game under the lights at the high school when they welcome Lakeland for senior night Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m.
“Our first game, we did a tremendous job grabbing flags,” Newkirk said when asked to evaluate the team’s progress through four games. “These last couple of games we missed some flags. Our girls are very athletic and talented, and I feel there were flags we could have pulled.”
He continued, “The play calling by me as a coach, I’ve got to just keep our girls to their strengths and give them more opportunities to be successful. For me, the girls are doing a great job. I’ve got to give them a little more direction in the play calling so they can have the success they deserve.”
