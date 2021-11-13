A 24-21 loss to Mamaroneck back on Oct. 1 ended up being the difference in Scarsdale’s football team coming up short of sectionals this season.
But the Raiders didn’t let that deter them, as they closed out the season on a five game winning streak to finish the campaign with a 6-3 record after starting out 1-3.
The streak started with back-to-back wins over the two Yonkers teams as the Raiders posted a 35-6 pummeling of the Yonkers Force on Oct. 9 and defeated the Yonkers Brave 49-20 on Oct. 16.
Scarsdale then defeated Mount Vernon 34-6 to make it three wins in a row.
On Oct. 29, the Raiders welcomed Port Chester, and shut out the visiting Rams 35-0.
Quarterback Adrian Duval rushed for three touchdowns and finished with five carries for 46 yards and three touchdowns. Senior captain Julian Glantz had 11 carries for 125 yards. Fellow senior captain Ryan Cahaly added five carries for 47 yards and a score. Jake Feuerstein had a 2-yard touchdown run.
Colby Baldwin (2 carries, 34 yards) and Nicholas Freihofner (4 carries, 22 yards) also contributed offensively. Bennett Abbe went 5 for 5 on extra points.
The Raiders then finished up the regular season with a 21-7 victory over visiting John Jay-East Fishkill on Thursday, Nov. 4.
“It felt great to close out the regular season with a win because we knew how capable we were of making the playoffs although it didn’t happen,” said Baldwin, a junior. “We also said all week that 6-3 looks way better than 5-4 and it definitely felt really good to end on a winning streak.”
Baldwin had three carries for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders’ victory. He also added two interceptions on defense.
Said Baldwin, “Our defense stopped their spread offense by locking down with our secondary and hustling to the ball.”
Duval, who rushed for 43 yards on 15 carries, threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Camden Matles.
Ethan Lowey recovered a fumbled punt and returned it for a touchdown for the Raiders’ final score.
Glantz had seven carries for 39 yards while Matles added five carries for 21 yards and also had an interception. Abbe went 3 for 3 on extra points.
Scarsdale outscored its five opponents 174-39 over the five-game streak.
“I think the key to these wins was our offense making really good blocks to allow our running backs to get into space and make plays,” Baldwin said. “The other key was our defense understanding our assignments, which helped us read the offenses.”
The Raiders graduate 21 seniors who helped guide them to their 6-3 season: Abbe, Will Bunzel, Cahaly, Luca Dowdall, Duval, Michael Emmerman, Feuerstein, Freihofner, Glantz, Patrick Kantor, James Kelly, Hunter Koch, Koby Krausz, Jack Lazarus, Lowey, LucDaniel Ndizeye, Patrick O’Connor, Will Salazar, Reese Shelon (captain), Jason Shyu and Ethan Weismer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.