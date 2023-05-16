With girls flag football still a growing sport in its second season in Section 1 and Scarsdale splitting off into a varsity team and a varsity B team, there was only one league for the B team to play in, so the two teams faced off in a rare meangful Scarsdale vs. Scarsdale contest on May 4.
Following a forfeit win against Tappan Zee on May 1, varsity got back into action against former and possibly future teammates.
The varsity team entered the game with a 7-1-2 record and it didn’t take long to prove why. With early touchdown passes being thrown by Ivy Boockvar and Lilly Tessler, the varsity team started off hot and didn’t slow down for the remainder of the game en route to a 32-0 win.
The team’s ability to jump to a quick lead has been made possible by the group of mostly returning players who have been able to develop team chemistry.
“As a team, we have bonded so much,” junior Brady Silberfein said. “We know where everyone is supposed to be and we all know our responsibility on the team, which has allowed us to play a lot better.”
Developing this team chemistry wasn’t easy. “The biggest challenge for our team this year has been trying to get everyone on the same page,” coach Thomas Newkirk said. “We’ve worked through this by continuing to run drills and practice to help get the girls on the same page.”
Fortunately, the flag team is filled with “a very athletic, very fast and physical” group of girls, he said, which has also helped them be successful last season in making the Section 1 finals and this season with a strong regular season thus far. The B team had a chance to show their skills in a game and display the promise they hope to exhibit next spring.
“We have a ton of girls who have a lot of interest, with some [players] coming up who are going to be special and help us out,” Newkirk said. “Our future looks very, very bright.”
The players on the varsity team echo Newkirk’s sentiment. “I think the future of the program is only going to get better,” Silberfein said. “So many people are interested and showed up to tryouts, and everyone who plays loves it. It’s just a great sport.”
During halftime, Newkirk honored each of the four graduating seniors — Hannah Feuerstein (team manager), Mykaela Maddoff (defense), Catherine Han (defense) and Mattie Silberfein (offense) — for their accomplishments and contributions to the program.
Bockvar led the varsity team’s offensive output with 179 passing yards, 116 rushing yards on eight attempts and two touchdowns. Tessler had 30 passing yards and 10 rushing yards on one attempt. Brady Silberfein was the leading receiver in the game with 10 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown. Ella Mulfinger had five passing yards, one catch, two touchdowns and one extra point. Chloe Paquin had 60 receiving yards on four catches.
Seka Silvjanovski had two rushing yards on one attempt with one extra point, Mattie Silberfein had eight rushing yards on two attempts, Mia Laboy had 10 rushing yards on one attempt and one catch for 5 yards, Kate Kattan had one catch for 10 yards and Katerina Mikhailo and Yuri Sato each had 15 rushing yards on one attempt.
Emilia Gomez had an impressive defensive performance with seven flag pulls and two batted balls. Madoff had three flag pulls, while Han had the only interception of the game. Gia Asen had two flag pulls, Avery Dickenstein had one. Tessler, Mattie Silberfein and Bockvar each had one batted ball.
Despite the big win, the Raiders’ biggest test was yet to come. “We have a very tough game on Monday against Eastchester, which will determine who wins our league,” Newkirk said.
The Raiders got the job done on May 8, winning 14-7 against Eastchester. Bockvar had 50 passing yards and 26 rushing yards. Laboy had 56 rushing yards on four attempts with one touchdown. Mulfinger scored both extra points for the Raiders and had 40 receiving yards on four catches.
Gomez continued to impress on defense with eight flag pulls, one batted ball and a 40-yard interception that was returned for a touchdown. Han had two flag pulls and three batted balls. Asen had seven flag pulls, Yuri Soto four, Madoff three, Tessler one.
Even after securing the top spot in their league, the girls had plenty of work ahead. The Raiders had a massive 30-0 victory against Yonkers the next day.
Boockvar led the offense with 58 passing yards, 65 rushing yards on six attempts, 42 receiving yards on one catch and two touchdowns. Tessler had 102 passing yards, 4 rushing yards and an extra point. Mulfinger had 19 receiving yards on three catches with a touchdown and an extra point. Paquin had 73 receiving yards on three catches, Brady Silberfein had 26 rushing yards on three attempts with two extra points, Soto had 10 rushing yards and Mikhailo had 5 rushing yards.
Defensively, the Raiders were strong en route to shutting out Yonkers. Gomez had an impressive 13 flag pulls and two interceptions. Han had eight flag pulls, Soto four flag pulls and two batted balls, Asen five flag pulls and three batted balls. Madoff had seven flag pulls, Leah Brown and Mikhailo each had three flag pulls, Tessler had an interception and a batted ball and Paquin had a batted ball.
Up to this point in the season, Coach Newkirk has been impressed by what he is seeing from his team, especially from junior quarterback Boockvar, returning sophomore Naomi Fischer, who is currently out with an injury, and junior Gomez, whom Newkirk calls “GOAT” for her defensive dominance.
The Raiders are 10-1-2 with two matches left before Division I sectionals, which begins May 18. The semifinals are May 20, the finals May 24 at Mahopac at 4:30 p.m.
“We just need to focus and pay attention to what needs to be done to beat each team,” Brady Silberfein said. “If we stay together as a team, we should be able to win.”
Coach Newkirk has similarly high expectations: “We look forward to continuing our strong play going into playoffs, having a good playoff run and hopefully winning the section.”
