Following a 38-0 loss to Carmel in the Section 1 Class AA quarterfinals, the Scarsdale football team ended the season with a 26-21 loss to Suffern on Thursday, Nov. 3. The Raiders finished the season 4-5, losing three games by narrow margins.
Suffern led 6-0 at halftime and took a 20-0 lead in the second half before the Raiders finally broke through on the scoreboard with three minutes to go in the third quarter as quarterback Colby Baldwin ran for a touchdown.
The Raiders got to within 20-14 with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but Suffern scored on the ensuing kickoff to put the game away.
Baldwin was 10 of 15 passing for 90 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He connected with Monty Costello three times for 33 yards and a touchdown. Baldwin also had nine carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Spencer Rosen was 1 of 1 passing for a 35-yard touchdown to Camden Matles. Rosen ran the ball three times for 11 yards.
Will Delguercio led the team with eight tackles. Baldwin had six, Trevor Knopp five.
