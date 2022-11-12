Following a 38-0 loss to Carmel in the Section 1 Class AA quarterfinals, the Scarsdale football team ended the season with a 26-21 loss to Suffern on Thursday, Nov. 3. The Raiders finished the season 4-5, losing three games by narrow margins.

Suffern led 6-0 at halftime and took a 20-0 lead in the second half before the Raiders finally broke through on the scoreboard with three minutes to go in the third quarter as quarterback Colby Baldwin ran for a touchdown.

