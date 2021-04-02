The defense was there, but so were the turnovers on offense. In a 14-0 loss to Suffern, which features West Point-bound Clevmer Lubin, the Scarsdale football team walked off the field with a sense of pride in knowing they were capable of the win.
The game came down to a few plays on each side of the ball and it was Suffern taking advantage of a few big plays on its part and recovering two Scarsdale fumbles, making a goal-line stand and intercepting a ball inside the 5-yard line.
“We definitely knew it was going to be tough and it was a tough game,” senior captain Brendan Knopp said. “We all fought. They only had a few plays where they broke for 30 or 40 yards runs and it really hurt us. Other than that we played tough and I think we’re going to come out really strong next week.”
The Raiders showed grit throughout the game, never letting down no matter the situation.
“We’ve always had a tough group, always fought when we were on JV,” senior captain Michael Jamesley said. “We’ve always had a great season. We had that same thing in seventh and eighth grade. This has always been a good year and we’re looking past this loss, which was tough. We have to look to White Plains, where we think we have a really good shot. We’re a disciplined team and if we focus on what we’re supposed to do, hopefully we’ve got a big win coming up.”
Coach Andy Verboys pointed to two fumbles inside the 20 that were most costly. “That’s 14 points right there,” he said.
Verboys doesn’t take losses lightly, but this was one he could live with.
“I told the kids I’ve been doing this 32 years and that was the most impressive loss that I’ve ever seen by a Scarsdale team,” Verboys said. “I don’t care what the scoreboard said — it felt like we were the aggressors even though they were bigger and had athletes, we were, like my nephew just said to me, so quick and flying everywhere.”
The penalties were also costly, moreso for Scarsdale than Suffern, which had several touchdown runs called back.
“When it comes down to it you have to be alert,” Verboys said. “You can’t jump offside. We had two big offside penalties. We can’t have that.”
One of the most exciting Scarsdale plays was a 48-yard completion from Noah Ebner Borst to Trevor Koch, which gave the Raiders a chance to break the shutout in the closing minutes. The interception that followed came down to brute force on the line.
“Their nose was probably 160 pounds heavier than my center and he was blowing my center back,” Verboys said. “On that last pass play he gets thrown into the lap of my quarterback and he ends up throwing it short. It’s frustrating, but on the other hand I was so proud of the fight for 48 minutes. It could have been us. It was fun to coach.”
With White Plains for Week 3 and Mamaroneck replacing one of the Yonkers teams for Week 4, the mid-season motivation is there for the rivalry games.
“We were in the gym when we found out we switched in that Mamaroneck game and the roar was loud,” Jamesley said. “Everyone was ecstatic and excited to know we were going to play them. We love playing them. We have respect for them, but we play hard when we play them. It’s definitely our favorite game. Same thing with White Plains.”
