The last two Scarsdale High School baseball senior classes didn’t get to play on Dean Field for their final season, in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021 due to a long overdue overhaul of the baseball/football field. In a short period of time it went from looking like an aging sandlot to a mini stadium.
Old, low fences were replaced with real dugouts with storage closets, a proper backstop, bleachers with high netting to protect home and away fans, and batting cages/bullpens, in addition to replacing the turf and clay and properly grading the infield and outfield, where football games are also traditionally played. The wall in center and left fields that also serves as the football home sideline also saw the addition of a retaining wall and the elimination of the dip and hill that previously existed. Steps were also added as access to and from the bleachers.
“It’s amazing that we went from our old field to this field,” coach Jeff Weigel said. “We told the kids this is like a brand-new toy and we get to go out and play in it. The kids know this is the big time now. We don’t have that rocky field with the gully in the back. It’s a great field, we’re thrilled to be on it and they’re taking care of it.”
With only one way onto the field now and no corner fence for the coaches to sit near, the team is getting used to the new flow. “It’s going to take a few games to get used to where to go and where to sit,” Weigel said.
Last spring and fall while the field was being redone there was no activity at Dean Field. In fact, the baseball team didn’t step on the field until opening day, Monday, April 4, against Ardsley. The Raiders had used the batting cages the previous Saturday.
“We knew there were classes of seniors before us who never got to use this field as the anticipated project got delayed and delayed,” junior captain Tommy Chesnut said. “For us to finally get on it was a really special moment. It really brought everyone quite a bit of energy and will continue to bring energy throughout the year.”
Last year’s baseball team didn’t have any players with varsity experience before, so none of the kids on this year’s team had played on Dean Field in a varsity game prior to Monday. Last year they were at SUNY Purchase on a turf field with no spectators permitted.
Senior captain Koby Krausz had practice on Dean Field once when he was younger. “It really wasn’t that great,” he said. “It took a while, but it’s worth it. The cages are amazing, the dirt is much better, the grass is nicely cut, the dugouts are amazing. I feel like it’s nice just to play on a nice field.”
There is also increased hardscape on both sides of the areas behind the fences, including in the dugouts, under the bleachers and under the turf of the batting cages/bullpens.
“To be able to come here on the weekends and get reps on the weekends or use the field as opposed to having to get bussed to practice or having to go to Crossway, these facilities will definitely make training better,” Chesnut said.
In addition to the cages, the dugouts are a highlight of the project with Maroon the main color. The old dugout was a fenced-in area.
“It definitely makes everything feel a little more real in terms of feeling like a Major League player having all these facilities and it’s cool because it’s a nice setup, we’re not cramped, there’s room for us to move around, we can get up against the fence and cheer for our teammates, so it’s nice,” senior captain Ryan Cahaly said.
Drainage had always been an issue alongside the brook on the home team side. The materials used for the field will help improve the drainage and with better field pitch and a bigger catch basin at the brook, in addition to plantings that are proven to help drainage, Pappalardi expects the field to stay open with the exception of normal rain that would cause the closure of any field, which is what actually delayed opening day from Friday to Monday.
During athletic director Ray Pappalardi’s first year in 2015-16, the Dean Field renovation was scheduled, but the funding to cover the full scope of work wasn’t allocated. Pappalardi put a halt on that project to focus on replacing the artificial turf carpet at Butler Field so that a newly done Dean Field would not have the burden of extra use when the turf was out of commission.
Some work was done on problem areas of Dean Field, including the lip of the infield, as a stopgap measure. The full project was then put into the $65 million 2018 bond, with the initial field estimate of $1.2 million getting approved for $1,426,000 on May 4, 2020, as other projects were under budget.
“It was a long time to wait to have the field safe and functional,” Pappalardi said. “We got a lot more functionality out of this field, but now it’s safer for the spectators, safer for the people who park their cars and it’s oriented in a way where it’s safer for kids to play on it … We have the improved functionality with the batting cages and the bullpen that kids can use, which are fantastic. We’ve got better seating, dugouts [and] storage, so the functionality is better and it’s safer to use.”
Pappalardi said a few more changes are likely at Dean Field, including a windscreen behind home plate and other things that may come up as the facility gets used. He’s not sure whether the old Willard B. Dean Field sign will be hung up, a new one or both.
Football will return to Dean Field in the fall, in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the undefeated 1972 team. “We are going to play a lot of football here,” Pappalardi said. “There are occasions where we are going to have night games on Butler, but the other games will be played [at Dean]. There’s a lot of history here that we want to respect and honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.