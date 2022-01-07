The baby steps are over. Girls ice hockey in Section 1 has officially arrived.
After two years as a club sport, Section 1 recognized girls ice hockey as an official interscholastic sport last school year — “the COVID year” — and after going 4-0 against Section 1 West, the Section 1 East team has expanded this winter to a full schedule of games throughout the tri-state area in hopes of preparing for a Section 1 title run and a shot at a state championship.
Some schools wouldn’t offer girls ice hockey when it was a club team. Even East coach Stacey Wierl said that at that time “nobody knew what that meant, so we just figured it out.” Pelham Youth Hockey and Ed Witz at the Ice Hutch donated “a ton” of ice time for practices and scrimmages, making it free of charge to any participants for two seasons.
Becoming varsity coincided with COVID-19 last year and Wierl and the West coaches did everything they could to put together a season. “We are so grateful to have that opportunity,” Wierl said. “It would have been difficult for these kids to have had a third year of club because they were making a decision between this club and playing with the boys.”
More schools got on board this year and Wierl hopes to see even more going forward. Now the fifth section in the state to offer girls ice hockey, making the rounds and finding new competition was important for the East team this winter.
“Coming into Season Two we felt grounded,” Wierl said. “We have a foundation now. Then it was how do we present ourselves, how do we get some exposure? It was time for us to go and meet the other sections.”
A season-opening overnight road trip to Buffalo helped not only in seeing what the competition is like upstate, but served as a team bonding experience.
“Though we didn’t score the number of goals we needed to up there, we still got a feel for what girls varsity ice hockey looks like and feels like in New York State and the hockey is good,” Wierl said. “It’s very good. The girls got back on the bus understanding what it’s going to take if we’re lucky enough to get to the state championships in Canton this year.”
From the beginning Wierl has been preaching a “real family” concept and she sees that growing each day with her team that has “tremendous depth,” including a player each from Scarsdale and Edgemont.
“I’m able to roll three strong lines and hopefully a fourth,” Wierl said. “We went from having some experienced players last season to all these lines of hockey players… It’s been long overdue to be able to showcase the talent of girls hockey we’ve had here for a long time.”
The girls are dedicated and many wake up at 3:30 a.m. for 6 a.m. practices at the Ice Hutch on Wednesdays. “That’s how much the girls believe in this program and we’re all grateful to be part of it from its inception,” Wierl said.
The team features 24 players from 11 school districts. Edgemont junior Breanna Chin joined the club team in its second year after having played modified with the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont boys. She is Edgemont’s second female hockey player over the last 22 years, with Victoria McGee having played varsity for ETBE in the 2015-16 season.
“It’s kind of a new experience and it’s crazy that we came from a really small club team that had no one really to play against with some practices and some scrimmages,” Chin said. “It’s nice to see us travel to play against these bigger teams from across the state. To see all these wonderful girls come join the team and play against these teams, it’s gotten so much bigger.”
Wierl is proud of Chin’s growth both on and off the ice over the three seasons.
“Her personality is lovely, so she’s a true family member of our group,” Wierl said. “She works tremendously hard in practice, asks great questions and she’s a wonderful person to have in the locker room. We have her on the ice as a winger and we’re excited about her growth throughout the season.”
Six girls played varsity boys ice hockey for Scarsdale since 1994: Karen Rosenberg (1994-95), Heather Scherick (1999-2000), Lauren Nowierski (1999-2002), Eliza Brosgol (2013-14), Erin Nicholas (2013-17) and Kristina Karabanova (2019 call-up). Karabanova ended up not playing high school hockey as a senior last year and Scarsdale junior Maddie Greco played modified and then junior varsity as an underclassman. This year she opted to make the switch to the girls program.
Greco grew up playing on Scarsdale Youth Hockey Association teams with the boys since she was 4 years old and enjoyed playing modified and junior varsity with that group and on the school teams she was always welcomed and supported by the coaching staff.
“I didn’t even intend on starting with ice hockey,” Greco said. “I was kind of introduced to it by friends. When I first started playing I immediately loved the sport and the intensity is just different from other sports I play, field hockey and lacrosse. I love that.”
Last year was the first time she played on a girls travel team with the Connecticut Junior Rangers and would likely have played for the girls varsity team last year had it not been for COVID-19. This year with the situation much improved, she made the switch.
“The boys are getting bigger and I’m staying the same height,” she said. “I’m enjoying getting to be with the team and I’ve become closer with a lot of girls I didn’t know at the beginning of the season. Some of the girls are my best friends and I’ve just become closer with them as the season has gone on.”
Greco is on the first defensive line with senior captain Eileen Mazzaro from Pelham, so she’s made an immediate impact.
“With Maddie you get a natural leader,” Wierl said. “She models a level of work ethic and a positive attitude that you just love to see in a student-athlete. Then you have her level of skill. She would do well on any boys team and we’re lucky enough she’s come over to play with us on our first line defense. She has a level of experience, but it’s really her strong, confident personality that’s really been able to help shape that first line.”
Section 1 East Green Wave has played four games and is 2-2. After a pair of scrimmages against Wilton and Ridgefield from Connecticut, East headed to the Western New York Girls High School Showcase in Lockport hosted by the Niagara County Lady Warriors in Section 6 at Cornerstone Arena. On Dec. 10, East lost 7-0 to the host team and the next day they fell 4-0 to Kenmore/Grand Island.
“It was refreshing to get to see a team outside of Section 1 because the only other team is Rockland,” Greco said. “We didn’t win, but I think it was good for us to see where we stand amongst other teams. We played well for the most part, especially in those first couple of games. That brought us together to know what we have to work on. If we fix what we need to fix I think we can beat them. It was an exciting opportunity to travel up there and it was a good team bonding experience.”
In the first of three regular season games against Section 1 West, East won 6-4 at Sport-O-Rama on Dec. 19. East was led by two goals from Fox Lane’s Sadie Rothfleisch, two assists each from John Jay-Cross River’s Peyton Wierl and Mazzaro, and 20 saves by Ardsley eighth grader Sienna Kay.
The two teams opened the new year on Jan. 4 with another East win, this time 5-2 at Ice Hutch. Prior to the victory, the East team celebrated seven seniors. East dominated offensively, taking 33 shots on goal, but West goalie Marina Capone had a big day with 28 saves. Kay only needed to make four saves in the win. East was led by two goals from Adrienne Kantrowitz from Ossining.
The two teams will meet up for the final time in the regular season on Jan. 14, with the Section 1 final set for Feb. 5 at Brewster Ice Arena. The rest of East’s schedule will include teams from New Jersey, Connecticut and Lake Placid.
Over the years, Wierl, a Scarsdale schools K-5 physical education teacher and coordinator and past coach within the district, watched many girls not get much playing time or opt not to continue playing with the boys and then when her twin daughters, freshmen Brady and Peyton, took to the sport she vowed to work toward providing an opportunity for the girls to represent their high schools.
“I knew from watching my own daughters grow up playing hockey locally and seeing more and more ponytails coming out of helmets every year, we needed to put something together,” Wierl said. “And here we are, we’re skilled, we’re talented, we play at a high level with intensity and an incredible work ethic. This is a program that girls want to be a part of. The growth of girls youth hockey in our area is just going to explode and I can’t wait.”
For the first time, Wierl has help coaching the hockey team. Sean Lonergan, whose freshman daughter from Westlake, Kathryn, plays for the team, is the assistant varsity coach and works one-on-one with goalie Kay.
“She was at first somewhat nervous about facing 19-year-olds and what it might look like for those who play tier 1 travel, but Sean has been a great addition to give her the necessary training and also the motivation,” Wierl said. “We told Sienna that if she kept showing up she was going to get better every day and that’s what we’ve seen. Now she’s looking at these girls and knows she can compete.”
Maggie Bryant, a recent addition to the Scarsdale High School physical education staff as a dance specialist, who had extensive coaching experience at Clarkstown South, works with the developmental team. With so many girls trying out for the team this winter, Section 1 allowed varsity to take 24 players and have another 12 on the developmental team.
“It was important to keep those girls part of the program and skating,” Wierl said. “We’re working to ensure they get as much ice time as possible to get them ready for next year.”
Wierl hopes to see a third Section 1 team next year, with the East team adding more schools and splitting up into northern and southern teams, but for now, Section 1 East Green Wave is focused on the 2021-22 season.
“I think the team has a lot of potential to actually make it to states and win the state championship,” Chin said. “The first couple of games were amazing and we played against some of the highest ranked teams in the state and I think we did great. There’s a lot of improvement we need, but it’s amazing to see where we started and how much we’ve grown.”
