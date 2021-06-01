With two powerhouse players returning and a lineup full of question marks, the Scarsdale boys golf team has gone out so far this season and been nothing short of dominant. There was no rebuild, just a reload.
With returning state qualifying seniors Charlie Berridge and Steven Lee leading the charge along with senior sectional qualifier Charlie Schulhof, the Raiders have put their opponents in the rearview mirror fairly quickly to the tune of a 12-0 record so far.
The Raiders are even getting the job done without their senior standouts, winning two matches last week without them, yet still maintaining scores just above 200. Scarsdale topped Pleasantville 204-279 on May 19 and Horace Greeley 203-233 the next day.
Junior Ryan Gerson was the medalist against Pleasantville with a 38, followed by sophomore Brian Nicholas and freshman Justin Liu with 41s. Seniors Archie Fanning and Leo Rosenstadt rounded out the scoring five with matching 42s.
Against Greeley, Nicholas was the medalist with a 39, followed by 40s from Rosenstadt and freshman Sajiv Mehta. Fanning shot 41, Gerson 43.
Coach Andy Verboys loves what he is seeing from the Raiders as they keep up the tradition of a strong golf team.
“Over the last 21 years as head coach, I have been fortunate to have coached greatness and this new group of players fits right in to continue our winning ways,” Verboys said. “I’m so glad the seniors instilled the winning tradition to the younger players and we are back to full speed ahead. It’s one thing to make it to the top, but even harder to stay up there for as long as we have for everyone to give us their best game.”
Berridge, a University of California-Berkeley commit, is excited about the potential for this year’s team as the regular season winds down and postseason approaches.
“Obviously the sign of a good team is a great record, but on top of that we want as many guys to qualify for individual sectionals as possible,” he said. “That’s the crunch time we’re in now, trying to get as many guys with a good enough differential to qualify. If we can get six or seven guys to sectionals and get the team sectionals win, then that would be an incredibly successful season.”
Schulhof missed the second round of sectionals by one stroke two years ago. He looks forward to playing up to a higher level this year on June 7 and 8 at Westchester Country Club and Wykagyl for individual sectionals.
“I hope that we finish off the year strong and cap off the undefeated season,” Schulhof said. “I hope that we win the team Section 1 championship, which we have won five of the last six years... Me, Steven and Charlie are the only returning members who have been to sectionals, so we hope to have some new players qualify.”
Gerson is one of four juniors this year, but the one getting the bulk of the playing time.
“I had played a couple of rounds with Ryan before the season,” Schulhof said. “I knew he would immediately be in the rotation, as he hits the ball very purely and is someone who has a low handicap.”
Coach Verboys is also pleased with freshmen Liu and Mehta for making a seamless transition onto varsity. “Both have adjusted well and are in a great position to make sectionals,” Verboys said.
For years to come.
