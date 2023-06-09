Fresh off being crowned the Section 1 boys’ golf individual champion and helping Scarsdale reclaim the Section 1 team title, stand-out sophomore Leo Chu was looking to make a statement at the New York State championship at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira on June 4-5.
Chu struggled on the first day of the tournament, shooting a 12-over 84 and sitting tied for 52nd heading into the second day.
Chu said a lot of his difficulty was due to his driver and his mindset going into the tournament. “Even though we had a practice round, I wasn’t really familiar with the golf course yet and I didn’t put the ball in the right place during the first round and it cost me a lot of strokes,” Chu said. “I was also being unnecessarily aggressive in the way I approached the course.”
Coach Andy Verboys applauded Chu’s willingness to fight through the first round despite not having his best stuff.
“What I loved to see was his fight through all 18 [holes] even with the wind at 30 miles per hour and [him] not having his A-game,” Verboys said.
The course conditions were challenging for Chu and many other top-notch players. “We typically play on [A.W.] Tillinghast courses that have decent sized greens, but this course, with the wind and small greens, made it like target practice,” Coach Verboys said. “The greens were small and I don’t think there was a flat spot on any of the greens. Most putts had a double break or had hidden breaks. So even though it wasn’t a super difficult course, it played difficult because of the wind.”
Despite the disappointing start, Chu didn’t throw in the towel. Instead, he did just the opposite. In the second round, Chu came back and shot a much-improved 3-over 75, climbing more than 20 spots to tie for 29th overall with a 159.
“To show up the next day and go out and play the way he did the second day, and move himself up into the top 30 in New York State, is a testament of who Leo is and the competitiveness he has,” Verboys said. “He could’ve packed it [up] but he didn’t, and he worked his butt off and grinded every shot the second day and did an unbelievable job on the second day.”
He added, “What I was most proud of about Leo was his ability to really wipe out the first day and go out on the second day and do what he did. To me, that’s the grit and grind of a Scarsdale Raider.”
Chu credits his improvement to a more relaxed mindset. “On the second day I played a lot better because I just played normal golf,” he said. “I didn’t hunt for any birdies or play overly aggressive, I just played slower and got my driver straightened out.”
As a sophomore, Chu, who was Scarsdale’s second-ever section champ — David Gilberg won in 2005 — has plenty of time to learn and grow from his experience at states.
“I think it was a great first time at the states as a sophomore [and] I think he came away with a huge appreciation for New York State golf and the guys that are out there that he’ll be playing with for the next couple of years,” Verboys said. “He also realized now what he needs to do to win the [state championship]. So I think it was humbling for him on one hand and on the other hand I think he learned a lot and I’m excited about his next two years back up there.”
Chu said he learned two valuable lessons from the two-day grind at states: “I learned that you shouldn’t try to do anything special or be super aggressive and, instead, just play at your own pace. I also learned not to underestimate a course. Going into states, I didn’t think it would be that hard, but I was wrong.”
As the off-season for high school golf has arrived, Chu is going to be working hard, especially on and around the greens. “I am going to be practicing a lot of putting and chipping, and I hope to become a putting master by next season,” he said.
Looking ahead to next season, the Raiders are looking to build on this season’s success, which included winning the Section 1 team title for the seventh time, qualifying eight of 12 players for Sectionals and Chu’s individual success.
“Leo’s part of a great group with Sajiv [Mehta], Justin [Liu], Cole [Gerson] and Thomas [Kronenberg],” Verboys said. “We’re not going to have the depth that we [had this year], but those five are going to be tough to reckon with next year.”
