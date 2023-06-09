Golf Sc Leo Chu 5.jpg
Buy Now

Leo Chu, pictured earlier this season

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

Fresh off being crowned the Section 1 boys’ golf individual champion and helping Scarsdale reclaim the Section 1 team title, stand-out sophomore Leo Chu was looking to make a statement at the New York State championship at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira on June 4-5.

Chu struggled on the first day of the tournament, shooting a 12-over 84 and sitting tied for 52nd heading into the second day.

shs boys golf box for 6-9 issue.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.