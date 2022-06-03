Depth has long been a strength of the Scarsdale boys golf team, but 2022 was ridiculous. While most coaches had a set lineup of six golfers, Scarsdale coach Andy Verboys spent the regular season jockeying 13 players in and out based on who was hot, what the weather conditions were, what the course was, the opponent and who needed enough quality scores to qualify for sections.
In the end it paid off with a 16-2 regular season record, a top seed for team sectionals, a record 11 players qualifying for individual sectionals, a record nine advancing to the finals, five All-Section players and one state qualifier.
For the four-time defending Section 1 champions, however, the only thing missing was the team title, which was won by Bronxville at Fenway Golf Club on May 26.
“It was great experience for a young team,” Verboys said. “I thought this was going to be a rebuilding year and I sent 11 to the sectionals. To have the stress of being the No. 1 seed going into a championship, Bronxville has been there and four of those kids are juniors. They’re the team to beat next year.
“You get hurt sometimes by having such a strong team where you can move people around. [Girls coach] Barney [Foltman] has a similar situation now and Ursuline took their team title without the depth.”
The scores were high all around in the finals as runner-up Carmel shot 214 and Scarsdale and Mamaroneck tied with 218s before the tiebreaker gave third place to Scarsdale by one stroke.
“We knew coming into the season that we still had a good team,” senior Matt Silver said. “We didn’t think we had as good of a team as we ended up having, but we were close with Carmel throughout the year for the No. 1 seed and we ended up being No. 1. We felt really confident going into team sectionals, but we all just did not perform well in that nine holes.”
Among the individual golfers, only three from the whole field of 24 broke 40: Greyson O’Keefe of Bronxville and Luke O’Grady-Rogers of Carmel each shot 36, junior Brian Nicholas of Scarsdale 38. Mamaroneck was led by a 41 from Sebastian Delucia.
“Same thing with the tennis team, you’d love to win every time, but you’re going to have those bad days,” Verboys said. “We happened to have a bad day on a day that counted most.
“On our home course I think 210 was our highest score this year. Obviously it wasn’t our best, but it was a learning experience that I think will sink in and carry over to next year. They can get good preparation this summer and lift in the summer and winter and come back stronger.”
Even when you’re struggling, the Raiders know they have to push through. Sophomore Cole Gerson’s 48 was the tiebreaker as the No. 6 score against Mamaroneck’s 49.
Sandwiched by Nicholas and Gerson, junior Matt Choe and senior Jack Spitalny shot 44, sophomore Thomas Kronenberg 45, Silver 47.
“A lot of us didn’t play the way we wanted, but we had a really good season,” Kronenberg said. “We put up a lot of good scores over the season and I think we knew we could do better than how we played at Fenway. I think we all know we’re good players and we’re all going to work hard over the next year to improve. I think next year we’re going to have a little bit of a chip on our shoulders in the section finals.”
Making the team championship lineup was another challenge for Verboys. Some of the younger players who got off to a hot start petered out toward the end, he was without his most consistent golfer, senior captain Ryan Gerson, and didn’t have dominant players that were locks to make the cut.
State qualifier Choe and Spitalny, who was the second alternate for the state team, were locks. Beyond that he chose Nicholas, who was the only returning player to have played in the team title match last year and then rounded out his lineup with a solid group.
“Ryan was in the lineup and tried to practice Tuesday and felt he could not give the team his best because of his elbow that’s been bothering him all year,” Verboys said. “He has the experience. You look at the lineup and Brian Nicholas played in last year’s team sectional, and he shot the best, a 38. I had one that played in a team sectional match and I think the pressure of four guys playing in a foursome knowing you had to beat the other three guys was a lot.”
In recent years the Raiders have had studs come up as freshmen and have amazing four-year careers, but this group is a bit more workmanlike in many ways, as many of the key contributors either didn’t make the cut as underclassmen and had to work hard to make the team, battled through injuries or had to sit behind other players once they made the team. It’s a resilient group for sure.
Kronenberg didn’t make the team last year, but put in the work over the winter to erase that disappointment and become part of the team’s historic depth.
“In the interest meeting at the start of the year Coach Verboys said this might have to be a rebuilding year because we lost a lot of good players from last year, but I think we kind of showed how much depth we had this year,” Kronenberg said. “I don’t know if it was surprising, but we proved ourselves this year.”
Silver was a two-year team member — there was no season his sophomore year due to COVID-19 — and also made the most of his chance to contribute.
“I practiced a lot over the winter,” he said. “My mental game was definitely a lot better. I felt a lot more comfortable on the course. That’s just a product of me being a senior and having a little less pressure than as a junior. I think I was able to handle pressure a lot better this year than I was last year.”
The team graduates Ryan Gerson, Spitalny and Silver.
“They were really good players,” Kronenberg said. “Obviously the captain, Ryan Gerson, he’s an amazing player. Whenever I played with him he always had advice to give or something to say that helps. It’s going to be tough without them next year, but hopefully we get some incoming players from the middle school to help move the team forward. But it is going to be tough without the seniors with how good and how calm they were under pressure.”
Choe, Spitalny, Nicholas, Kronenberg and junior Ryan Nicholl were all-section by being in the top 20 at individual sectionals. The team will also return juniors Ari Lemisch, Ryan Philips and Matthew Steuerman and sophomores Justin Liu and Sajiv Mehta next year as part of a promising core.
“They need some more tournaments and competitions,” Verboys said of his returners.
The Raiders are pumped for the future. After all a team of mostly rookies broke 200 in the first two matches of the season to set the tone for the team.
“The season overall was a lot of fun,” Kronenberg said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted, but there were a lot of great moments this year. I think next year we’re going to be a lot better.”
Silver said the team’s camaraderie was much better this year and he expects that to continue with next year’s group, which he expects to contend for the team title once again.
“All in all, it’s a successful season,” Verboys said. “Whenever you lose in the playoffs it’s always tough. Last night I was beat up about it, but then I think about how far so many of my players came in one year, I think back and remember our main goal is to continue to grow as players and as people. On that hand it was a very successful year. We gained some very valuable experience for next year and the year after that.”
