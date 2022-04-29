Though they are only three matches into the season, the two-time defending Section 1 champion and defending New York State champion (from 2019) Scarsdale girls golfers are off to an incredible start after reloading the lineup with four freshmen. The 3-0 Raiders have shot 219, 214 and 220 in dominating the competition.
“Anything can happen and as the season progresses we’ll see how we do, but right now I am very optimistic about the girls’ opportunity for doing well,” coach Barney Foltman said. “They certainly have the manpower to defend their title.”
The team played the first two matches without state qualifier and senior captain Jacqueline Lu and defeated Edgemont 219-280 at Sunningdale on April 20 and Rye 214-293 at Rye Golf Club the next day.
In their first varsity match, freshmen Emma Lee and Chloe Ji shared medalist honors against Edgemont, each debuting with a score of 38. Freshman Allison Khan and junior captain Ellie Bowen shot 45s, sophomore Anjali Shoetz 53 and sophomore Evelyn Black 55.
Against Rye, Lee shot 38 again to lead both teams, while Kahn shot 40, Bowen 44, Ji and freshman Karen Becher each 46, Black 52. Rye was led with a 48 by Hailey Ryan.
Lu made her season debut in a 220-324 win over North Rockland at Westchester Country Club on April 26. Lee took medalist honors for a third straight time with a 37. Lu shot 42, Ji 44, Schoetz 48, Black and Becher 49s to keep every score under 50 for the first time this season.
The freshman group of Ji, Kahn, and Lee are coming onto the team as elite players, and Becher isn’t far behind.
“They may be freshmen, but they are seasoned players,” Foltman said. “They get on the course and their focus immediately changes and they are competitive golfers. They are honing in on every shot and they are strategizing on how to get the ball to the green. This isn’t just, ‘I want to hit the ball,’ this is, ‘I want to shape my shot around that tree at 130 yards and get the ball on,’ and, ‘How many yards is it to the creek?’ It’s golf a couple of levels from what it used to be.”
The lineup goes eight deep once you consider the team’s other veterans, junior captain Bowen and sophomores Black and Schoetz.
“They’ve been in the situation before, so they can share what experiences they have had in the past with the new girls about what to expect and things like that,” Foltman said. “They’re all strong players and they really help to balance our lineup. I feel confident with them in the lineup so if anyone isn’t there I feel blessed to have who I have.”
While working hard to build the program up from having many golfers who couldn’t complete a round to becoming championship caliber was enjoyable to Foltman, going from coaching the basics to coaching higher level strategy is a major shift in the program since 2007.
“As far as my coaching goes, now I’m not here to correct their swing or change their swing,” Foltman said. “They have worked very hard on developing their swing. What I do do is we get out on the course and we look at a shot and we can talk a little bit about what strategy they want to use, what the best play is from the yardage and what the conditions are.”
The biggest challenge for the Raiders so far is the weather as it’s been a cold and wet month, but Foltman is happy to finally be “in full tilt now” with 12 more matches left to play.
“We’re going to try to play in adverse conditions, obviously not in torrential rain, but it’s cold and drizzly and we can play,” Foltman said. “Tournament golf doesn’t stop for rainy days. We did win the 2019 state championship on a very wet, windy, rainy day. We dominated the other teams because we were used to playing in adverse conditions.”
The Raiders could have all eight qualify for sectionals if Foltman can get everyone the six matches needed to make postseason.
“They’re good kids, which is always the icing on the cake,” Foltman said. “Or maybe that’s the cake and the good play is the icing.”
Panthers finding their groove
The Edgemont girls golf team has struggled in a pair of matches against Ursuline — shooting over 310 in each — but in its other matches has been on its game with scores of 278 and 280.
On April 19, the Panthers topped Pelham 278-325 and lost to Rye 268-278 at Rye Golf Club. The next day they fell 219-280 to Scarsdale’s elite team.
“I was very encouraged at how we did at Rye and we had a decent showing in our match against Scarsdale and I think we’re only going to get better at Sunningdale,” coach Mitch Shapiro said. “I’m looking forward to Wednesday’s match against Byram because I think that’s the team in our league that we match up well against because I don’t know if Dobbs can field a full team, so the girls are gearing up for Byram.”
Against Pelham and Rye, Kaylie Min shot 48, Nia Sun, Eve Mellis and Gianna Porco each 57, Jenna Musoff 59, Rebecca Kim 65. Hailey Ryan and Emily Hirsch from Rye were the medalists with 47s and Pelham was led by a 55 from Kate Loughran. Emma Lee and Chloe Ji shot 38s to take medalist honors for Scarsdale, while Min led Edgemont with a 49, followed by Mellis at 54, Musoff 56, Sun 58, Ryan Im 63, Yihan Qi 90.
In their rematch with Ursuline on April 25, the Panthers struggled, falling 264-316 at Wykagyl.
“Wykagyl is very tough,” Shapiro said. “They have never seen the course before. The greens are very fast and everything is on a hill. It was very challenging for them. Even Sofia [Nogalo], who was the section winner last year, did not play well for her yesterday. Our girls were definitely struggling and I think that’s the toughest course we’ll play.”
Nina Choe was the medalist for Ursuline with a 42. Sun shot 57, Min 59, Mellis 61, Kim 66, Im 73.
Freshman Min has been the team’s most consistent golfer and was all-league last spring. She’s working to improve her short game to give her a strong chance to not only qualify for sectionals, but make the finals.
“She’s still giving up a lot of shots on and around the greens with chipping and putting,” Shapiro said. “When she gets in a bunker or she gets in a tough spot it’s taking four or five to get down when it should be taking two or three. She’s not a huge hitter, but she’s getting stronger than she was last year and the ball is straighter. It’s about avoiding trouble and trying to limit strokes on the green. Best rounds are definitely ahead of Kaylie.”
Seniors Kim and Musoff are leading a young team that shows a lot of promise with a seventh grader, three eighth graders, a freshman and a sophomore.
Eighth graders Sun and Im are mainstays in the lineup. Im, who is new to the game, hits well off the tee and is strong to the green. She’s also working on her short game to get her score under 60. Sun was in the lineup last year and is working to get to low 50s, even lower. Sophomore Eve Mellis is someone Shapiro is looking to see make sectionals as an upperclassman.
The 1-4 Panthers have nine matches left to play.
“I am confident in them developing,” Shapiro said. “They are into it and they’re practicing outside and getting involved in summer stuff. It’s a fun vibe and the team has a nice energy. I think everyone is having a good time.”
