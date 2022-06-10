Emma Lee doesn’t recall ever having attended the New York State championships when her sister Kaitlyn qualified four times from 2016-19, but she remembers the headlines and the accolades. Now it’s her turn.
After winning the Section 1 title as a freshman this spring, Emma Lee earned her first all-state honor by tying for seventh place at McGregor Links Country Club June 4-5.
“I remember being a little jealous, but I knew I’d be getting my chance when I went to high school,” Lee said.
Lee had a tough first day, shooting 10-over 82 and sitting in 18th place, but rebounded for a 3-over 75 the next day.
“It feels a little relieving,” Lee said. “The first day I spiraled down this mental train. The front nine I wasn’t even doing that bad, but after that with my score I felt I couldn’t get on the leaderboard. It just went downhill from there and I just couldn’t recover.
“I managed to climb back up in my second day and my mental game was totally different. It was a seven-stroke difference, so I was really proud of myself to be able to get out of the hole I had put myself in.”
Lee was “a little nervous” heading into states against tough competition, but relaxed by playing her “own game” and not focusing as much on the leaderboard.
Coach Barney Foltman noticed Lee struggled with putting, with some three putts — and even a four putt — which took her out of early contention. Being unable to find her rhythm on the first day didn’t get her down.
“She played good, steady golf and really found the zone,” Foltman said. “She had some expectations and she recognizes how difficult this tournament is. It’s a tough tournament. Some of the courses you play are different style courses than what they’re used to here in Westchester and you have to be prepared for that.”
For Lee and teammate Allison Kahn, a fellow freshman first-timer, states was a positive experience.
“We’ve both played in tournaments before, but this is states and it’s our first year,” Lee said. “There’s so many great players. I feel like next year we’ll definitely be prepared to rock it and have a great round both days.”
Kahn shot a 79 the first day and was tied for 10th heading into the second round, where she shot 87 for a 166 to tie for 23rd.
“The first day I came out well,” she said. “That course is very tight. You have to really hit all your tee shots in the fairway because it can put you out of position and the first day I hit almost every green in regulation. I had a few putts that I could have made, but the first day I came out really strong and I was really proud of myself.
“The second day I was losing it a little off the tee and that caused me to put myself in awkward situations behind trees or in weird areas. That’s where more strokes were gained.”
Foltman was impressed with Kahn’s overall performance. “Allison was really close to making all-state and she had a couple of holes both on the first day and the second day that were difficult for her and she doesn’t make those kind of mistakes often down here,” he said.
Kahn began to improve her golf game during the COVID-19 pandemic, since early on golf was one of the few activities she was allowed to do. She and Lee played at least twice a week and Kahn, who also plays varsity soccer, never put her clubs down. She’d been around the game since she was 6 years old, but finally gained an interest in the sport.
“Being able to play with friends was really important to me and it got me into golf a lot more,” Kahn said. “It helped me grow a lot. The first tournament I ever played was a huge step for me. I really didn’t feel comfortable playing and my parents said I should try one and I really liked it. Now it’s really great to see how far I’ve come.”
What really stood out for Kahn at states was playing in front of a crowd, since they hadn’t been allowed at most of her previous tournaments during the pandemic. Most of all the experience was positive.
“I didn’t really know what to expect because it was my first year, but Coach Foltman and [senior] Jackie [Lu] were both really supportive,” Kahn said. “They explained the whole thing to me and Emma. It was really cool to room together and experience it like what I would think a college tournament would be like.”
Senior Jackie Lu was all-state as a freshman when Scarsdale won the Section 1 and state team titles, didn’t have a season as a sophomore due to COVID-19 and had a season that ended with sectionals and another sectional team title last spring. This year she was pleased to end her career with a full season that included states.
“It was really bittersweet,” Lu said. “On the one hand it was exciting to go and get to play with all my friends and it’s always a really fun experience, but just knowing it would be my last high school match was definitely a little sad.”
Lu shot 80 the first day and was tied for 14th, then was disappointed to shoot 87 the second day to take 26th with a 167.
“The first day I had an OK start on the front nine and then I was just missing a lot of putts and I was unable to get that many birdies,” she said. “Some of the mistakes started adding up and I didn’t really finish as well as I wanted to. The second day I obviously had a really bad start and I tried to hang in there and put together a good round, but that’s not what happened.”
Lu has a bright future playing at Williams College and states will be another experience for her to help improve her game.
“I think no matter how you play it’s about how you handle yourself,” Lu said. “As much as you try you can’t always control every aspect of your game and your score. Days like that happen. It’s never fun, but you just keep working on it, keep at it and hold your head up high. You try to see what you can improve on. I learned a lot about my game from those particular days and I know what I have to work on now.”
On a difficult and different type of course, Lu “struggled with keeping the ball inbounds,” Foltman said.
“It was a little heartbreaking to have her struggle the way she did, however, she handled it with great dignity and pride and elegance,” Foltman said. “She was the first to congratulate everybody else and she did not wallow in her disappointment. She was there to support all the girls who she knew who played well. They call that character and she is of great character. I absolutely adore her.”
The Raiders graduate a “fierce competitor” who lets her golf speak for her, but who is also a “wonderful role model for everybody, even her coach,” Foltman said.
To have three players in the top 26 out of 111 golfers was “outstanding,” according to Foltman, even without them playing their best golf.
Scarsdale returns two other freshmen next year in Chloe Ji and Karen Becher, who, along with returning veterans like Evelyn Black, Ellie Bowen and Anjali Schoetz, will keep the team contending for a section title and more state team slots.
“I think that we had a wonderful year and we had a postseason that was good,” Foltman said. “I don’t know that we actually reached the goals that we had set early on, but we certainly gave it our best try. I feel like the kids already have got their eyes set on some things for next year and they’re going to work hard to achieve them.”
