Scarsdale junior Matthew Choe’s first year of varsity golf has been full of ups, downs, twists and turns.
COVID-19 and a broken wrist robbed him of his underclass years, and a jammed thumb almost cost him this spring. With a little extra time to heal granted by coach Andy Verboys, Choe soon found himself among the team’s top golfers, later winning a playoff hole at sectionals to qualify for the New York State championships.
Unfortunately for Choe, COVID-19 reared its ugly head once again, as he had to pull out of states after the first day due to a positive test. Choe shot an 84 and was tied for 69th place after mustering through the first round with what he thought were allergies.
Verboys was proud of Choe for making it through the first round so he would have experience to build on for next year.
“He struggled around the course,” Verboys said. “He was light-headed. He didn’t know he had COVID and he was out there doing it. He’s only a junior and it was his first year on the team. He’s done awesome.”
The practice round one day earlier was a promising warmup for Choe, who shot a 3-over 75.
“Saturday I didn’t have any symptoms,” Choe said. “I woke up with them on Sunday and it got really bad on Monday. The first round was pretty tough and I was just trying to fight through it. I just wanted to finish the round because I wasn’t feeling that well.”
Despite the disappointment of having to withdraw from the tournament, Choe enjoyed the experience of being part of the Section 1 team. They went from being competitors at sectionals to teammates.
“It was a lot of fun getting to know the guys from Section 1, especially since it was definitely a more competitive scene at sectionals, then getting together, being on the bus, staying in rooms next to each other, so we really got to know each other better,” Choe said. “It was a great experience being on a good team.”
The state championships were held at Mark Twain Golf Course, not Cornell this year, so that was a major adjustment for coaches and players.
“It was a new experience for me after 20-something years at Cornell,” Verboys said. “To be at Elmira, the greens were very difficult. It’s a very different type of course than we are used to playing, a lot of out of bounds. He got great experience and it will be at Elmira again next year. We bring back a lot of guys and the competition will be great amongst the team again, but the difference between this year and next year is we have Matt Choe as a state player and experience being in the big matches.”
For Choe the season was stress-free until postseason came and he began to better understand the stakes. “He struggled with the pressure and it’s great for him to get that because next year as a senior he’s got that experience now,” Verboys said.
The Raiders graduated two state golfers from last year’s team and this was a rare season where there were no returning state qualifiers.
“I didn’t have anybody coming back who had been at states, so I thought it was going to be a rebuilding year,” Verboys said. “Usually we have a sophomore or a junior that has gone to the states. I graduated that crop of kids, so this year was really an unknown. For them to send 11 to sectionals, nine to the second round, five All-Section in the top 20, to me that’s a totally overachieved team from the expectations I had, but moving forward I have expectations next year.”
Scarsdale’s string of four straight Section 1 team titles got snapped this year as they placed third behind Bronxville and Carmel, but the Raiders hope depth will be on their side as they graduate three golfers, Ryan Gerson, Jack Spitalny and Matthew Silver.
“Bronxville brings everybody back, so they’re going to be tough,” Verboys said. “I may schedule five or six matches with Bronxville next year and go play them at different courses. It will only make our guys better to go off and play other courses. What happens sometimes is we get too hung up on our own courses and we don’t have that repertoire of going to other courses and playing under different conditions. That’s something I put in my notes to do different next year is to get guys on different courses instead of playing them at their home courses.”
Choe started playing golf when he was 5 years old and eventually began to love it.
“I was in and out of it, mostly playing at Saxon Woods whenever I had the chance with my dad,” Choe said. “I started getting into it in my middle school years. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to play early in my high school career, but it all worked out pretty well this year.”
Choe will be captain of the varsity soccer team next fall as the team hopes to get back to the Section 1 finals, having lost to Mamaroneck 1-0 this past fall. Choe enjoys balancing his two sports.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s a different demographic of people. I didn’t know that through golf there would be a team aspect of it. I thought it was mostly individual, but I learned you have good camaraderie within the golf team like you do with the soccer team.”
He’s excited for both teams with a chance to return to the finals and pick up a pair of wins this time around.
“I think we had such a deep [golf] team this year and I think we can be that much better with that experience, especially since a lot of us were first-years on the team this year,” Choe said. “I think we can do great things next year.”
