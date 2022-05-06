It was either rebuild or reload and the Scarsdale boys golf team reloaded this season. One veteran, however, has helped keep the Raiders near the top of the pack this spring in only his second season of varsity golf.
Senior Ryan Gerson, always competing for medalist honors, was a varsity tennis player as a freshman and planned to turn his full attention to golf sophomore year when the season was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A few years before that I started to really pick up golf seriously, but freshman year tennis was kind of my main sport,” Gerson said. “I felt like I was still better at tennis. That summer I got really into golf, played all the time. It transferred to being my main sport. It was something I enjoyed more than tennis. I felt more confident in my ability.”
Joining the varsity team as a junior was no easy task with some key veterans already in place — Gerson looked up to Charlie Berridge, now playing at Berkeley, and Steven Lee, now at UPenn — but Gerson qualified for sectionals with a solid spring.
Gerson knew coming into senior year that it was his last chance to leave his legacy for the four-time defending Section 1 champions and he spent the winter swinging a club in his basement, putting in his bedroom, doing golf-specific exercises and making his way down to his grandparents in Florida to get in some time on the course. So far it’s paying off with only one score above 39 — a 41 in his first match of the season.
“It’s been a really good start to the season,” Gerson said. “It’s been a lot of improvement from last year. I made sectionals last year, so it wasn’t a bad year necessarily, but I think I’ve been more consistent this year, shooting mid to high 30s, which is pretty good. High school golf is tough. There’s no warming up before you play, which is a challenge everyone is facing. Those first few holes are tough, but I’ve been doing pretty well.”
Coach Andy Verboys has been pleased with Gerson’s progress and performance. “Ryan is striking the ball great,” Verboys said. “He’s a captain who is really stepping up and playing well.”
The best part for Gerson, however, are the team scores. The Raiders are 13-1 with four matches left to play. The team has broken 200 four times and shot 200 twice and about three-quarters of the 13-player team could qualify for sectionals.
“Right now the team sectional race is close and we’re trailing Carmel right now,” Gerson said. “We’ve gotta keep the pedal to the metal and keep playing our best guys next week so we can hopefully get first place back so we can host team sectionals.”
The Raiders had a pair of easy wins on April 27 and 28, beating New Rochelle 221-257 at Quaker Ridge as the New Rochelle No. 1 pulled out of the match and the team had no score to drop, and a 213-258 win over Somers at Scarsdale Golf Club.
Against New Ro, Ryan Gerson shot 39 and was the medalist, senior Jack Spitalny shot 42, sophomore Cole Gerson and sophomore Thomas Kronenberg 46, senior Matt Silver 48, sophomore Justin Liu 49. Against Somers, sophomore Sajiv Mehta was medalist with a 39. Liu shot 41, junior Ryan Nicholl and Kronenberg 44, junior Brian Nicholas 45, junior Matthew Steuerman 52.
The Raiders then had a pair of interesting back-to-back tri-matches with Bronxville and Rye on Monday and Tuesday, May 2 and 3.
On May 2, with all three teams coming in undefeated, Scarsdale tied Bronxville 200-200 and beat Rye 200-220 at Siwanoy. To break the tie, the teams went to the dropped sixth score, which gave Scarsdale the victory by four strokes.
“That’s two years in a row we tied them and had to go to the sixth score,” Verboys said. “Both times it was at Siwanoy. The greens are very difficult to read if you don’t play on them a lot. We had so many three putts and four putts. Brain Nicholas had a five putt. The greens are really tricky and that’s where we’re throwing away strokes when we’re playing them down there. They play on it all the time, so they know the greens better than us.”
Ryan Gerson and Bronxville’s Will Fang were the medalists with 38s. Mehta and junior Matt Choe shot 39, Kronenberg and junior Ari Lemisch 42. Nicholas shot a 43 and though his score was dropped, it broke the tie by beating a 47 from Bronxville. Eddie Molloy led Rye with a 41.
The next day was at Fenway and Bronxville beat Scarsdale 199-200, while the Raiders beat Rye 200-220. The loss to Bronxville came down to a Rye player calling Lemisch for digging his club into the sand, a two-stroke penalty.
Bronxville’s Charles Van Tienhoven was the medalist with a 36. Cole Gerson and Choe each shot 38, Ryan Gerson 39, Lemisch 41, Mehta 44, Liu 47. Rye was led by a 40 from Charles Weinman.
“We had beaten Bronxville the first day on that weird situation where it’s a tie and the sixth score counts,” Ryan Gerson said. “And the next day it was interesting because it wasn’t even Bronxville that called the penalty, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. We’ve got to keep playing the way we know we can. It shouldn’t have come down to that penalty, but it did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.