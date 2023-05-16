This season, the Scarsdale girls golf team has been nothing short of dominant, continuing its undefeated season with a victory over Briarcliff/Keio on May 4.
The 9-0 Raiders won by shooting a 217 at Metropolis Country Club, while their opponent only had two golfers.
Chloe Ji was the medalist, carding a 38. Emma Lee and Rory Winston shot 43, Ellie Bowen 45, Zoe Winston 48, Sophia Peyser 52. Gemma Fante had the lowest score for Briarcliff/Keio, shooting a 57.
Throughout the season, the nine underclassmen have been a strength for the Raiders as there is only one senior, Ellie Bowen, and two juniors, Anjali Schoetz and Evelyn Black.
“As a team, our biggest strength is in our young golfers,” Black said. “Zoe and Rory Winston, Leah Chu, Allison Kahn, Chloe Ji and Emma Lee are incredible players.”
Sophomore Allison Kahn said Emma Lee “has been playing phenomenally with a scoring average near or slightly under par.”
Additionally, Coach Barney Foltman added that the team has “a lot of girls who have a lot of experience and have played in big matches before, and has five to six players with low scoring differentials.”
Up to this point in the season, the girls haven’t faced many challenges, even from rival Ursuline, so the biggest challenge has been creating a team concept in an individual sport.
Coach Foltman tends to keep pairings consistent, so “everyone has one or two playing partners you can become close with,” Black said.
Additionally, the team really tries to help each other prepare for matches by “going over the course we are playing, especially if it’s a course that few of us have played, and discussing strategy,” according to Black.
As a returning sophomore, Kahn has noticed the team getting closer this season. “On bus rides we are always talking strategy and course management,” she said. “We always cheer each other on when groups are finishing up and give each other encouragement during the round.”
In recent matches, the Raiders have been getting better at “being more consistent as a team,” Kahn said. Currently, Kahn is out with an injury, but in her most recent match she said Foltman “was happy that everyone played really well because that’s what the team needs to do to beat Ursuline.”
Last year, Ursuline beat the Raiders in the Section 1 team finals. On May 9, the Raiders were slated to take on Ursuline in a big rematch, but due to a scheduling error the match was canceled and won’t be made up. Scarsdale had defeated Ursuline handily 236-258 as the back of the lineup played well on April 17.
The Raiders have one or two more matches left and the individual and team sectionals will take place May 18 at The Links at Unionvale. The individual finals will be May 24 at Whippoorwill.
“Our goals for the season have been to get as many people as possible to qualify for sectionals, get a bunch of people to qualify for states again, and beat Ursuline and reclaim the team sectional title,” Black said.
Coach Foltman is optimistic about the team’s chances. “Even though Ursuline looks slightly better on paper, we have a really good chance to upset them,” he said. “It all comes down to how the girls play on that day.”
If the Raiders are able to recapture the title, Foltman believes the Raiders have a good shot at going on to win the state, as the winner in Section 1 “usually goes on to win the state,” which Scarsdale did in 2019. There was no spring season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when the Raiders won the sectional title in 2021 there was no state tournament.
