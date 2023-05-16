This season, the Scarsdale girls golf team has been nothing short of dominant, continuing its undefeated season with a victory over Briarcliff/Keio on May 4.

The 9-0 Raiders won by shooting a 217 at Metropolis Country Club, while their opponent only had two golfers.

