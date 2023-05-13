The Scarsdale boys golf team has continued its strong season, with impressive performances against Clarkstown South, Mamaroneck, Tappan Zee and Rye. With four more wins, the Raiders are 13-1.

On May 3, the Raiders had a 197-264 victory over Clarkstown South at Westchester Country Club’s south course. Brian Nicholas, Matthew Choe and Justin Liu were co-medalists, each recording a 39. Matthew Steuerman and Ryan Nicholl were one stroke behind with 40s, and Ari Lemisch recorded a 41. Vinny Michelle had the lowest score for Clarkstown South, shooting a 43.

