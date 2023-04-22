After qualifying 11 golfers for sectionals and taking third in Section 1 as a team despite going in as the No. 1 seed last spring, the Scarsdale boys golf team has two major goals this season: 1) qualify all 12 golfers for sectionals and 2) reclaim the team title.
“It just puts a big chip on our shoulder,” junior Justin Liu said. “We’re all just motivated to play our best and try to achieve that potential. Because we lost in the finals last year we’re trying to redeem ourselves. That’s really the main goal this year.”
So far the Raiders, putting out a different lineup each day, have lived up to the hype of having 10 returning upperclassmen and adding two strong young golfers to the mix.
“It seems like everybody has already put out a good round in the first two weeks, so I think everyone is going to start finding their form and it’s going to be tough to choose who we’re going to play later in the year,” junior Cole Gerson said.
Scarsdale has started the season 5-0 with scores of 203, 201, 190, 207 and 205.
“We have a lot of returners this year and we’re slowly getting there as a team,” junior Thomas Kronenberg said. “Our team numbers haven’t been exactly what we wanted. We put out one really good five-man score, the 190. I think as the season goes on and we get a little more experience under our belts, more rounds, we’ll start to produce better team scores.”
Newcomers Reece Schneider, a freshman, and Leo Chu, a sophomore, are the two underclassmen on the team.
“They both look really exciting,” Kronenberg said. “I played with Reece a couple of times. He’s a good player and he’s going to get a lot better as he grows and starts to hit the ball farther. And Leo just came back from Taiwan and he’s been working a lot. His game looks really solid. He’s already produced some good rounds.”
The rest of the team consists of veterans: six seniors — Matthew Choe, Ari Lemisch, Brian Nicholas, Ryan Nicholl, Ryan Philips and Matthew Steuerman — and four juniors — Kronenberg, Gerson, Liu and Sajiv Mehta.
“My senior captain Matt Choe went to states last year,” coach Andy Verboys said. “He’s dialed in right now and playing well. My other captain, Ryan Nicholl, is dealing with an injury, so we’ll give him a couple of days off to get that in order and he’s a gamer, so I’m not worried about him. Being healthy is most important.
“Another senior is Ari, who was a section qualifier who is looking to play in college, so he’s working hard at his game. Brian Nicholas will get his matches in when we get him back from ice hockey playoffs.”
Verboys said there’s no senior slump with this group of high achievers.
“I have kids who want to do this and prove something,” Verboys said. “It was tough being the No. 1 seed and then finishing third. They’ve been talking about it. We already had a tough match against John Jay. We left there thinking we lost because I made a clerical error, logging a 40 for them twice. Instead of losing by one we won by two.”
The Raiders posted their best score, the 190, against Mamaroneck, which scored 223, at Fenway on April 13.
Liu was the medalist with a 34. Mehta shot 38, Gerson and Philips one stroke behind at 39. Chu shot 40, Nicholl 41. Quinn Merchant led Mamo with a 40.
In their next match on April 17, the Raiders beat Mamaroneck again, this time 207-218 at Bonnie Briar.
Choe and Phillips were the co-medalists with scores of 39. Schneider shot 40, Liu 41, Lemisch 48, Nicholl 49. Mamo had strong scores with Mike Lelli with a 41, Connor Murphy with a 42.
The next day the Raiders cruised to a 205-236 win against New Rochelle at Scarsdale Golf Club.
Gerson and Mehta were medalists with 39s. Liu shot 41, Kronenberg 42, Schneider 44, Steuerman 45. New Ro was led by a 41 from Jake Fish.
“We’re five matches in and everybody has at least three matches and by the end of this week everyone should have four or five,” Verboys said. “This year sectionals will be different for us because we have to travel north both days to Waccabuc and Trump.”
The weather has been up and down with some rain and wind and cold so far this season, so the team is getting tested in various conditions early.
“It just takes a little bit more time before you hit your shot,” Mehta said. “You have to take a little more into account. When you’re picking your club you have to take the wind into account a lot more.”
The Raiders are seeing as many courses as possible this year and traveling more to get ready for sectionals.
“So far they’re playing well,” Verboys said. “The kids that have a bad day, it’s not consistent, it’s just a bad one score for their drop and they’ll be OK. We just need the weather to be good. Today is a tough day to play with the wind, so you don’t know how that will impact the scores.”
The Raiders did their work in the offseason to come in ready to post low 200s and get below 200 as many times as possible.
“We just make sure we get out there and practice or get on the simulator and make sure we’re keeping really consistent so that once you can actually get out here we’re out as much as possible,” Mehta said. “Then by the time the season comes we’re in really good form.”
Verboys expects the team to have “fire” after last year’s split with Bronxville. They’ll face off next week.
“We definitely have the potential,” Kronenberg said. “There’s no reason we should shoot for anything less.”
