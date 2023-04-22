Scarsdale boys golf photo
Sajiv Mehta and Justin Liu scope out their next shots at Scarsdale Golf Club.

 Todd Sliss Photo

After qualifying 11 golfers for sectionals and taking third in Section 1 as a team despite going in as the No. 1 seed last spring, the Scarsdale boys golf team has two major goals this season: 1) qualify all 12 golfers for sectionals and 2) reclaim the team title.

“It just puts a big chip on our shoulder,” junior Justin Liu said. “We’re all just motivated to play our best and try to achieve that potential. Because we lost in the finals last year we’re trying to redeem ourselves. That’s really the main goal this year.”

