Emma Lee remembers when her sister Kaitlyn, now a junior at Yale, won Section 1 girls golf titles as a junior and senior in 2018 and 2019. There were articles in the newspaper. Proud parents. And some sibling rivalry gloating, too.
“She was pretty competitive so she would rub it in my face a little bit,” Emma Lee said. “Now I think I have some leverage on her.”
On Wednesday, the Scarsdale freshman won the Section 1 golf title, dethroning defending champion Sofia Nogalo of Ursuline.
After the first round at Spook Rock in Rockland on Monday, Nogalo led Lee 69-73. Lee struggled a little bit early on at Whippoorwill in the finals, but Nogalo struggled late and Lee came away with a solid 148-152 victory.
In the finals, Lee was paired with the other top three golfers, Nogalo and Bronxville’s Molly Stoltz, so unlike the first round she knew exactly where she stood in the standings at all times.
“It definitely put some pressure on me, especially in the front nine, because Sofia was playing really well the front nine,” Lee said. “It also helped me push myself and really try to play my best golf. Two holes before we finished I realized I had it in the bag and I tried not to think about it. I tried to just play how I usually play.”
Lee said winning felt “a little unreal” since high school golf was all new to her.
The two courses played very differently for Lee, but she was strong both days.
“I feel like my wedge game is really strong,” Lee said. “On the first day I was able to knock them close and try to finish them off with my putting. Spook Rock was really short, so long game wasn’t a needed strength for Day One. You just really have to be a little more accurate at Whippoorwill than Spook Rock.”
Coach Barney Foltman was impressed with Lee’s maturity and poise. After starting with a couple of bogeys, she settled down and “didn’t make any mistakes while the other kids made a lot of mistakes.”
“She’s a great tournament golfer and she’s been in this position before where she’s had to play steady golf, not make a lot of errors and wait for a window to open and take advantage of it,” Foltman said. “She has a very solid mindset and chronologically she’s a freshman, but mentally she’s a seasoned veteran.”
Winning was a big achievement for Lee, though she still has some catching up to do with Kaitlyn, who was a four-time all-state player — she was in the top six every year — and a Section 1 and New York State team champ, having competed in three team finals with the Raiders.
Lee is certainly off to a hot start with a title and she helped lead the Raiders to the team finals this year, which Ursuline won 300-307. She’ll be competing at states in June with teammates Jacqueline Lu and Allison Kahn.
Senior captain Lu has been a victim of COVID. Foltman described her freshman year as “magical” with Section 1 and state team titles and an all-state finish. There was no season as a sophomore and last spring sectionals was a one-day event were she was runner-up and there was no state tournament, though the team did win another sectional team title. Lu feels fortunate things are back to normal for her final season.
“It’s really exciting to have states again this year,” Lu said. “Unfortunately I lost two years due to COVID, so I’m really excited to get back and end my senior year at states, especially with two other girls from Scarsdale qualifying. This year was definitely competitive and the scores were a lot lower.”
Lu was fifth after Spook Rock with a 76 and tied for fourth overall after shooting an 81 in the finals. Foltman said Lu is “an incredible athlete” who is “very special” to him.
“She has a wonderful demeanor and she is as nice a person as you ever want to meet, but on the course she is extremely focused and very committed, he said. “It was obvious today when we’re talking about mindset and toughness when on hole No. 17 she had a quadruple bogey, got herself in some real hot water and was actually in 12th or 13th place and she regrouped and for the next 10 holes focused really hard and worked her way back to a fourth-place finish. That’s incredible, a credit to her mental stamina.”
Lu was the competing team’s lone senior and set the tone for the team.
“Jackie is a role model for everybody,” Foltman said. “All the kids really like her and she does everything the way that a well-seasoned and manicured athlete should do it.”
Lu is looking forward to going back to states. “I remember discussing with [Kaitlyn] on the way back from states [in 2019] how in four years I would be in the same position as the senior and Emma and I would be going together,” Lu said. “It came full circle now.”
Lu was impressed by the younger Lee’s performance.
“I was in the group behind her, so I was trying to see how she was playing throughout the round,” Lu said. “It was really exciting for her to win as a freshman and just go out there and stay strong and keep going and eventually take the title. That was really exciting and I know Foltman was ecstatic.”
Freshman Kahn was also impressive in being sixth after the first round with a 77 and holding her place with an 83 in the finals.
“Allison played solid golf today,” Foltman said. “She had a few errors, but she played like a champ all day, very steady. Even on the last hole she got herself in a little trouble on a fairway trap and was able to get it out and to go up and down for a bogey, which is all she needed to do to get to the state tournament. A lot of golfers would have doubled or tripled that hole. Right to the end she played every shot very well.”
Walking off the course at Whippoorwill Kahn thought she did not make states, but didn’t realize that many other scores were elevated that day. “The course played harder for everyone than I expected,” she said.
Kahn wasn’t even sure she’d be able to play this season after coming off a ski accident in February.
“Because of the injury I couldn’t practice all winter so that set me back a little bit from progressing, so the beginning of the season was a little rough,” she said. “Over time I was able to practice more and get back into it like I was before.”
After such uncertainty, having a successful season was “a relief.”
“The girls were really nice and supportive of me through everything,” Kahn said. “It was nice to be able to start playing well and feel like my old self again. I was really consistent off the tee and my approach shots were really good, too. Being able to do that leading into sections I was able to steady up my game a little, which I was struggling with before. Doing that and keeping momentum off the tee was really important for me.”
Freshman Chloe Ji tied for 11th place with a 169 and was in the hunt to make the state team. “She has ability to get into that group that goes to states next year, but she has to have a good day and try to minimize some of her errors,” Foltman said.
Freshman Karen Becher also made the finals for Scarsdale and ended up placing 20th with a 192.
“Karen’s had a tremendous year and she’s had some really good matches in our dual meets,” Foltman said. “She’s broken 40 a couple of times and she adds a lot of strength to our lineup. To get to the 20 in 16th place is at the back end, but it’s a great experience and she’s another one that added a lot of strength to her lineup. I could always count on her to score under 45 for sure. She did that on a very consistent basis.”
Veterans Ellie Bowen, Anjali Schoetz and Evelyn Black also qualified for sectionals as part of the team tying the 2018 team with eight qualifiers.
Junior Bowen was close to making the finals, taking 22nd at Spook Rock with a 92.
“Ellie is a better golfer than she played today,” Foltman said. “She did have an illness and missed a little bit of the season and that disrupted her momentum. She’s another one I can count on for a solid score. I have a great deal of confidence in her skills. She’s also a leader, a co-captain as a junior. She really exemplifies what a student-athlete is on the course and also off.”
Sophomore Schoetz tied for 28th with a 100. “I’m very proud of her getting to sections,” Foltman said. “It’s a feat to be in the top 40 and she’s not a long-ball hitter, but she’s a fighter and she works hard for every shot. She’s been putting up pretty good scores, around 50 or 51 all season. She’s only a sophomore and she’ll get a little stronger and bigger, which will help her with distance. She’s going to definitely be in our rotation next year.”
Sophomore Black was 32nd out of 40 with a 105. “Evelyn is a tremendous kid and has a wonderful disposition and personality,” Foltman said. “She’s always positive and respectful of everybody — coaches, other players — and her skill has improved a great deal and she’s only a sophomore. She is going to have a good year next year. She is determined to put a little more effort into her skill. I only see her improving.”
Scarsdale was looking to win a third straight Section 1 team title (2019, 2021) and defend their state title from 2019, but fell just short against Ursuline. Though the Raiders had more depth, the match used five golfers from each team, with the top four scores counting, which is in line with the state meet, not the regular season, which is six golfers and five scores.
The scores from Spook Rock were used for the championship, like last year, instead of the way it had been in past years when it was a separate nine-hole match using the regular season format.
The five league champions were finalists and it was a two-team race between Ursuline with a 300 and Scarsdale at 307 as the other three teams were all over 400.
“It was definitely disappointing not to win,” Lu said. “We had a really good team and we all played pretty well, but Ursuline just played insane that day. Sofia, who was runner-up, shot three-under the first day and when you’re competing against a team like Ursuline you can’t get too upset about losing, especially when they play so well.”
The Raiders struggled with putting at Spook Rock.
“They missed a lot of putts and I kind of blame the course for that, though the other teams had to play the same course, but I think our kids are used to a different type of green, even though we had pretty good practice rounds up there,” Foltman said. “I know the greens are tough.
“I went up there Friday and played with Emma and I three-putted five holes. That’s not like me. They were just really slow. When I hit it I hit everything short. I’m just not used to hitting the ball that hard on a putting green. I think the girls experience the same thing. When the greens are that slow the break isn’t true to the read. It will not break as sharply as it looks. I think that was our biggest difficulty.”
Foltman said it was a “privilege” to work with the team. For him it’s less about their golf skills and more about course management and mindset.
“It’s been a wonderful relationship and I’m very proud of everything they have accomplished,” he said. “I know they came up a little short. Coaching and participating in a sport, to win a championship is icing on the cake. It’s a wonderful thing. It’s not really what it’s all about. It’s about working for that goal and the process of getting close to that goal and the kids’ experience and their journey to get to this point has been incredible and I think it’s going to leave them maybe a little bit hungrier to achieve a little more next year, but they have handled themselves in a way that should make their school, community and their families proud.”
The Raiders were 13-0 in the regular season and have high hopes of remaining a contender for years to come.
“We’ve got a solid team and we only lose Jackie Lu, which is a huge loss, but the younger kids we have can really step up to have a tremendous next three years,” Foltman said. “I think Ursuline is pretty young, too, so they will always be a formidable challenge for us.”
