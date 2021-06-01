Following a dominant season that included league, section and state championships in 2019, it remained uncertain how the girls golf team would fare with a largely new cast beyond elite returning juniors Jackie Lu and Skye Braun.
However, with players stepping up in prominent roles, the Raiders have captured another league championship and seek to repeat as Section 1 champions in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the state tournament was canceled this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so sectionals will mark the end of the season regardless of the outcome.
Coach Barney Foltman is elated about his bright, young cast of players and their proven dominance as they are 12-1, having only lost to North Rockland this spring.
“I have been very pleased with the level of play,” Foltman said. “Jackie, Skye and newcomer Ellie Bowen have been the lead players. Underclassmen Evelyn Black, Anjali Schoetz, Molly Klein and Andie Farber have made strong contributions.”
The top three Raiders, Lu, Braun and sophomore Bowen, are ranked within the top 18 players in the section through this week, with Lu sitting atop the rankings, Braun No. 8, Bowen 18th. The top 30 qualify for sectionals June 2 at Whippoorwill.
“Overall, I’m really happy with how our team has done this season,” Lu said. “We had a shorter season because of COVID, so all our matches were condensed into a few weeks, but I think everyone handled the frequent matches well. Also, we have a less experienced team this year compared to other years, but all the girls handled the courses well and I saw improvement from everyone over the course of the season.”
The end of the season will mark the end of the careers of seniors Emily Aaron, Zoe Kulick, Ella Schulhof and Julie Gross. Aaron looked back on her experience throughout her golf career with the Raiders, and had a very positive experience with Scarsdale’s young, but recently dominant program.
“I am proud of how I have been playing this season,” Aaron said. “I took up golf sophomore year, and in the offseason and throughout last year I put time and effort into practicing, which I think has definitely shown this year. Each match I’m not as focused on my actual score, but more on how much I am improving from the last score.
“Coach Foltman is always very encouraging and has taught us not to dwell on an individual hole or a score which has definitely helped me to calm down and focus on the game. My last few matches have been my best of the season and I’m looking forward to continuing to play in the future.”
Aaron is incredibly optimistic about the possibility of the team bringing a title home once again.
“I am so excited to watch our team go to sectionals after winning the league,” she said. “I’m sad that I can’t be there, but I think that each girl playing is going to do an excellent job and that we hopefully take the section title. It’s very exciting that we have such a young team because these girls are all going to get to improve and play again next year together to continue the excellent season that we had this year.”
