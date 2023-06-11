Sophomores Emma Lee and Allison Kahn both placed in the top five at the New York State girls’ golf championships, which took place at The Edison Club in Rexford on June 4-5. The All-State duo were the top finishers in Section 1 and helped the section place first among the 11 sections.
Lee placed second in the two-day 36-hole championship, shooting 73-73-146 to finish 2-over for the tournament, while Kahn placed fifith, shooting 76-75-151 to finish 7-over.
Lee finished seven shots behind champion Kennedy Swedick from Albany Academy for Girls, who shot 70-69-139 to finish 5-under in a dominant performance.
At sectionals, Lee won her second straight championship and Kahn placed eighth.
On June 3, the golfers had a practice round, which was used to get a feel for the course. The practice round was especially key at this tournament because The Edison Club is different from the courses that the Raiders play during the regular season. Some differences include shorter rough, shorter course length and, most importantly, smaller, firmer greens.
The greens at The Edison Club were small and super firm, which posed a challenge to Lee and Kahn’s typical style of play.
“Emma and Allison both spin the ball really well from 100 yards [and in], but these greens were really firm and didn’t allow for spin,” coach Barney Foltman said.
Lee said that when she “would land [the ball] on the green it would roll all the way down, [so she had to] club down a few times to prevent the ball from [rolling off].”
In addition to clubbing down, the greens required Lee and Kahn to adapt their game to the course. “These greens were better for pitches-and-runs, so they had to incorporate different shots into their game,” Foltman said.
Beyond the course presenting its own inherent challenges, both Lee and Kahn said it was “really windy.”
“It was really windy both days,” Lee said. “The wind was changing, too, so it would be with you and then change directions.”
Despite the unfamiliar conditions, Lee and Kahn both showed they were among the elite in the state.
“To place so high in the state is a testament to their skill and ability to compete in a grueling, three-day tournament,” Foltman said.
This year marked both girls’ second year at states. They showed greater skill and poise this time around. Lee had tied for seventh after being 18th after the first day, shooting 82-75-157, while Kahn tied for 23rd, dropping from 10th the first day, shooting 79-87-166. This year, the girls played very consistent golf and already knew what states would be like.
“Last year they were freshmen, so the experience was new,” Foltman said. “This year, they were more familiar with the experience.”
For Emma, the familiarity made a difference. “I definitely matured a bit and I wasn’t as nervous to have people watching me or reacting to my shots, which helped me play two [strong] rounds,” she said.
Last year, Kahn missed All-State by just one stroke. This year, Kahn was dead-set on earning the honor. “This year I came in really focused on being All-State instead of winning, which took some of the pressure off,” she said.
The duo’s strong play propelled Section 1 to the team title amongst the 11 sections topping Section 2 by just nine strokes. “Without the Scarsdale girls, Section 1 would not have won the team title,” Foltman said.
